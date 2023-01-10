LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police arrested four people accused of breaking into a unit at Sasquatch Self Storage near West O Street and South Coddington Avenue on Monday. According to LPD, officers were sent to Sasquatch Self Storage on the report of a belated burglary at 3:53 p.m. and talked to two people who said $1,500 worth of items had been stolen from their storage unit the night before. Police said they believed the suspects got in through a neighboring unit by removing a panel from a shared wall.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO