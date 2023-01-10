Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Posing as police officers
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for two people who posed as police officers. In the middle of the day on Dec. 8, a man and a woman walked into a house and robbed the people inside. The man was armed with a gun and wore a tactical...
KETV.com
Student with gun inside an Omaha high school taken into custody
OMAHA, Neb. — A student with a gun inside an Omaha high school was taken into custody after a pursuit on Thursday afternoon. Around 12:15 p.m., a school resource officer at Omaha North High School suspected a student in the school was in possession of a gun, according to authorities.
kfornow.com
Man Arrested After Standoff Tuesday With LPD
klkntv.com
Parking spot dispute leads to three-hour standoff with Lincoln Police
KETV.com
Omaha Police: Four people arrested for making school threat
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Thursday four people have been arrested related to a school threat posted on Instagram referencing the date Jan. 25. The four are facing charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. An 18-year-old woman, identified as Itzel Bravo was taken into custody for terroristic...
1011now.com
Four arrested after burglary at west Lincoln storage facility
kfornow.com
Four People In Jail Related To West Lincoln Burglary
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–Four people are in jail following a belated burglary report at a west Lincoln storage unit. Lincoln Police say officers were called just before 4pm Monday to Sasquatch Self Storage at 201 South Coddington about a burglary, where a 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man reported their storage unit has been entered sometime during the overnight hours. It’s believed that entry was made from a neighboring unit by removing a panel from a shared wall. Several items were stolen for a $1,500 loss.
fox42kptm.com
OPD is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run, according to a Facebook post from OPD. The incident took place on November 4, 2022, at 8:40 p.m. at 6508 John J Pershing Drive.
kfornow.com
Deputies Seize Marijuana, Handguns During North Lincoln Traffic Stop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–Members of the Lincoln Police/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit made a traffic stop Tuesday morning in far north Lincoln that resulted in the arrest of two people and seizure of marijuana, edibles and two 9mm handguns. Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Wednesday said...
News Channel Nebraska
Correctional employee arrested in Lincoln
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Targeted In Possible Fraud Case
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 12)–Lincoln Police are investigating a possible fraud case, where a 74-year-old Lincoln man received a suspicious email about a reimbursement. Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were called to the man’s home in the area of 22nd and Lake early Tuesday evening and talked to him, where they found out he received the email from someone claiming to be an employee of PayPal. The victim provided remote access to his computer but noticed the reimbursement amount had changed from $345.66 to $34,566.
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmate
OMAHA, NE. - A staff member of the Nebraska Department of Corrections (NDCS) was arrested today by the Nebraska State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, 57, had served as a Behavioral Health Practitioner Supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln since 2019 until his recent resignation following his arrest.
UPDATE: 2 kids, 2 teens connected to Omaha-area school threats
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
News Channel Nebraska
Three juveniles arrested in connection to alleged threats made on social media
Family owners say Nettie's was looted immediately following fire
Two days before Christmas, Bellevue restaurant Nettie’s was destroyed in a fire. Michelle Lyons says that, since the fire, most of the community has been supportive.
KETV.com
Omaha police investigating in-custody death Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a 41-year-old man died from a gunshot wound when officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Monday morning. Around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a residence near S 168th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance, according to authorities. When officers arrived on...
