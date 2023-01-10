ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Posing as police officers

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for two people who posed as police officers. In the middle of the day on Dec. 8, a man and a woman walked into a house and robbed the people inside. The man was armed with a gun and wore a tactical...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Student with gun inside an Omaha high school taken into custody

OMAHA, Neb. — A student with a gun inside an Omaha high school was taken into custody after a pursuit on Thursday afternoon. Around 12:15 p.m., a school resource officer at Omaha North High School suspected a student in the school was in possession of a gun, according to authorities.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Man Arrested After Standoff Tuesday With LPD

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–A 34 year old Lincoln man is in jail for terroristic threats and false imprisonment for holding two children inside a house for about 5 hours on Tuesday in the 900 block of Washington Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said officers were called...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Police: Four people arrested for making school threat

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Thursday four people have been arrested related to a school threat posted on Instagram referencing the date Jan. 25. The four are facing charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. An 18-year-old woman, identified as Itzel Bravo was taken into custody for terroristic...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Four arrested after burglary at west Lincoln storage facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police arrested four people accused of breaking into a unit at Sasquatch Self Storage near West O Street and South Coddington Avenue on Monday. According to LPD, officers were sent to Sasquatch Self Storage on the report of a belated burglary at 3:53 p.m. and talked to two people who said $1,500 worth of items had been stolen from their storage unit the night before. Police said they believed the suspects got in through a neighboring unit by removing a panel from a shared wall.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Four People In Jail Related To West Lincoln Burglary

kfornow.com

Deputies Seize Marijuana, Handguns During North Lincoln Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–Members of the Lincoln Police/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit made a traffic stop Tuesday morning in far north Lincoln that resulted in the arrest of two people and seizure of marijuana, edibles and two 9mm handguns. Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Wednesday said...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Correctional employee arrested in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 57-year-old Kelly Surrounded reportedly gave a state-issued phone to an inmate. He was arrested on Wednesday by NSP. Officials said Surrounded was a...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Targeted In Possible Fraud Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 12)–Lincoln Police are investigating a possible fraud case, where a 74-year-old Lincoln man received a suspicious email about a reimbursement. Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were called to the man’s home in the area of 22nd and Lake early Tuesday evening and talked to him, where they found out he received the email from someone claiming to be an employee of PayPal. The victim provided remote access to his computer but noticed the reimbursement amount had changed from $345.66 to $34,566.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges

STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three juveniles arrested in connection to alleged threats made on social media

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have been investigating alleged threats made on Instagram to schools in the Omaha area, and have arrested three teens in connection to the alleged threats. As of Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m., the Omaha Police Department said they had arrested three juveniles for terroristic threats and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigating in-custody death Monday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a 41-year-old man died from a gunshot wound when officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Monday morning. Around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a residence near S 168th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance, according to authorities. When officers arrived on...
OMAHA, NE

