FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
doniphanherald.com
Creighton Prep student remembered as charismatic, smart and funny
OMAHA — The 15-year-old Omaha boy who drowned earlier this month while on a family vacation is being remembered as charming, charismatic, smart and funny. Will Visty, who was a freshman at Omaha Creighton Prep, died Jan. 5 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. That evening, his mother Mandy Visty said, Will was swimming with two of his siblings in the shallow pool of the rental home where the family was staying. He had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he ended up passing out.
News Channel Nebraska
Council Bluffs woman sentenced for funneling over $200K from work account to personal credit cards
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman was sentenced in an Omaha federal courtroom on Thursday after being convicted of wire fraud. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 58-year-old Loretta L. Janssen, 58, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison. After Janssen’s release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
doniphanherald.com
Exploring the mystery of Ponca Hills' history
OMAHA -- Ponca Hills still is one of Omaha’s most picturesque outskirts. One of its least known, too. Its history has been rarely chronicled, which adds to its cloak of mystery. What has transpired in the area northwest of the Mormon Bridge on Interstate 680?. It was home for...
Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud case
LINCOLN — With 12 lawyers looking on, a Lancaster County judge on Wednesday approved the appointment of an attorney to sort out the tangled estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks. “This is a unique case, which is probably an understatement,” said Brandon Tomjack, who represents Midstates Bank of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Since Marshbanks, 45, […] The post Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Student with gun inside an Omaha high school taken into custody
OMAHA, Neb. — A student with a gun inside an Omaha high school was taken into custody after a pursuit on Thursday afternoon. Around 12:15 p.m., a school resource officer at Omaha North High School suspected a student in the school was in possession of a gun, according to authorities.
News Channel Nebraska
Pottawattamie County to pay hunters for beaver kills
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County will pay you to kill beavers. According to the Pottawattamie County government, on Tuesday the Board of Supervisors approved a motion to adopt the “Beaver Bounty Program.”. The program is used in other counties in Iowa and allows hunters to be paid...
Family owners say Nettie's was looted immediately following fire
Two days before Christmas, Bellevue restaurant Nettie’s was destroyed in a fire. Michelle Lyons says that, since the fire, most of the community has been supportive.
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
KETV.com
Friends, family gather to watch Omaha man's 'Wheel of Fortune' appearance
OMAHA, Neb. — Friday night in Omaha, friends and family gathered to watch Rob Daniel try his hand at "America's game." Daniel appeared on Friday night's episode of "Wheel of Fortune." The custom woodworker and his family took in the big night at Pulled BBQ in the metro. Daniel...
klkntv.com
‘It is the most cruel thing:’ Mom of Nebraska City student details abuse allegations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The mother of a special-needs student at Nebraska City High School is speaking out about allegations of abuse. So far, one teacher has been charged with felony child abuse of the student, and two paraprofessionals are charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Jennifer Egri, the mother...
Former Marine turned NSP Trooper: Service and Justin Raes go hand-in-hand
After serving more than four years in the US Marine Corps, Justin Raes joined the Nebraska State Patrol. He now is a member of the SWAT team and fights crime with his K9 partner Chase.
WOWT
“Hey Rusty, where’s all the snow?”
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is a question I get frequently on social media and in person! Well it all has to do with the track of each storm system. Even with similar La Nina conditions each of the last 3 winters including this one, the main track of the snow can vary a lot. Check out how different it has been in recent winters.
Two people die in plane crash in southeast Nebraska
The Nemaha County Sheriff's Office says a Cessna 150 small aircraft crashed Wednesday night near Auburn, about 60 miles south of Omaha.
2 dead in small plane crash Wednesday night in SE Nebraska
The National Transportation and Safety Board plans to investigate a plane crash Wednesday night that killed two people in far southeast Nebraska.
KETV.com
Children's Hospital announces plans for new facility in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Children's Hospital announced Thursday plans to expand with a new facility in west Omaha. The new pediatric ambulatory facility, which will be located near 204th and Harrison streets, is expected to open in spring 2024. Children's said the facility, which will be two stories and 60,000...
UPDATE: 2 kids, 2 teens connected to Omaha-area school threats
The Omaha Police Department announced arrests have been made regarding the recent school threat investigation.
WOWT
Residents concerned about Legacy Crossing’s future
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The apartment units at Legacy Crossing seem to be boarded up and secure. There are still a few cars in the parking lots, and a lot of trash around the area. We’re told private security makes regular rounds. There are people who live close by...
thereader.com
“M3GAN” Review, Legislature Committees, Forest Future
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Reed Moore has always felt most comfortable among the offbeat, free spirits and eccentrics. The Reader’s Ryan Syrek expounds on AI in his...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Targeted In Possible Fraud Case
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 12)–Lincoln Police are investigating a possible fraud case, where a 74-year-old Lincoln man received a suspicious email about a reimbursement. Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were called to the man’s home in the area of 22nd and Lake early Tuesday evening and talked to him, where they found out he received the email from someone claiming to be an employee of PayPal. The victim provided remote access to his computer but noticed the reimbursement amount had changed from $345.66 to $34,566.
