On January 5, 2023, John Englesby of Morrisonville passed away following a brief illness. Born in 1942 in Madison, John was a lifelong resident of Morrisonville, living his early years in his grandfather’s home. John attended the Morrisonville Grade School and received his secondary education at the DeForest High School from which he graduated in 1960. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1964, where he remained in service for 35 years as an elementary teacher and at times as an administrator. He loved working with children, fellow educators, and administrators in Sun Prairie and was a dedicated educator. He received two additional degrees in Curriculum and Instruction from the University, a Master’s Degree in 1969, and a PhD. Degree in 1982.

MORRISONVILLE, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO