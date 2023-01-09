Read full article on original website
Concordia Blade-Empire
Cowley thumps Thunderbirds
ARKANSAS CITY — Struggling against pressure defense and outscored by 39 points from three-point range, the Cloud County Community College women’s basketball team fell 90-56 to Cowley College in a Jayhawk Conference road game Wednesday night. Cloud County turned the ball over 29 times against pressure defense that...
Concordia Blade-Empire
Sacred Heart defeats eighth grade boys
Sacred Heart defeated the Concordia eighth grade boys' basketball team 49-35 Monday in the Concordia Junior-Senior High School gymnasium. Concordia led the game 12-10 after one quarter of play. The Panthers were outscored 14-10 in the second period, and trailed 24-22 at halftime. Sacred Heart pumped in 18 points in...
Concordia Blade-Empire
CHS JV rolls, 48-26
Three players scored in double figures as the Concordia High School junior varsity boys' basketball team rolled to a 48-26 win over Marysville in a home game on Tuesday. Chane Parker led Concordia with 14 points. Lewis VanMeter scored 12 points for the Panthers and Luke Donovan added 10. Concordia...
Concordia Blade-Empire
Bulldogs rally past Panthers, 40-33
A scoring drought of nearly five minutes could not have come at a worse time for the Concordia Panthers. Concordia carried a 30-23 lead on Marysville into the fourth quarter, but went 4:49 without scoring. Marysville tossed in 11 straight points during that stretch and went on to hand the...
Concordia Blade-Empire
Kim (Kimberly) Jean (Baird) Peterson
Kim (Kimberly) Jean (Baird) Peterson, daughter of Eugene and Dorothy (Jeannie) (Folkner) Baird, was born on March 8, 1962, in Concordia, Kansas, and raised in Hunter, Kansas. Most of Kim’s adult life was spent in Courtland, Kansas. Kim joined her loved ones in heaven on New Year’s Eve, 2022.
Concordia Blade-Empire
Grant supports library at USD 333 Daycare Home
A grant from the Dane Hansen Northwest Kansas Reads Initiative has provided the children in the Unified School District 333 Group Daycare Home with a library of new books to read with their caregivers. The Dane Hansen Foundation book grant supports early literacy and future success in reading. Research shows...
