ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Allen: Saints ‘not as far off as maybe some might think.’

By BRETT MARTEL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NC8nd_0k91QKdZ00
1 of 8

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — During a time of transition, the New Orleans Saints looked like a franchise trying to figure out some things.

They were competitive throughout Dennis Allen’s first season as head coach. But a series of failures at crucial moments cost them victories in a handful of tight games when winning just twice more could have put them in the playoffs.

“When you have an opportunity to put a team away, you have to put them away, and we didn’t do that this year — offensively, defensively, in the kicking game,” Allen said Monday. “For us to be the type of team that I think we can be, that’ll be something that we need to improve.”

The Saints went 7-10. Technically, it’s their worst record since 2005 — the year before the hiring of Sean Payton, who coached New Orleans to its lone Super Bowl title and nine playoff appearances before retiring after the 2021 season.

But before the regular season was lengthened to 17 games in 2021, the Saints had five other seven-win seasons between 2007 and 2016 (once while Payton was suspended in 2012).

The Saints’ only championship followed seven- and eight-win seasons in 2007 and 2008. A seven-win campaign in 2016 was followed by four straight playoff appearances.

NFL

Allen — who said he anticipates being retained — was on Payton’s staff, either as a secondary coach (2006-2010) or defensive coordinator (2016-2021) for the sharp improvements in 2009 and 2017.

“Look, again, 7-10’s not where we want to be. But we’re not as far off as maybe some might think,” Allen said. “I’ve seen how you can turn that around.”

Allen’s acumen for coaching defense appears undiminished, but New Orleans was done in by a combination of injuries to key offensive players — namely, receiver Michael Thomas — as well as a minus-11 turnover differential and other poorly timed mistakes.

The Saints also had to abandon plans to run the offense through quarterback Jameis Winston, whose early season back injury and erratic play caused coaches to defer instead to 35-year-old Andy Dalton.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan said Allen’s first year overseeing the entire team while also remaining in charge of the defense was bound to be an adjustment. Lineup instability didn’t “bode well for a team that has a new head coach trying to figure things out,” Jordan added.

The more comfortable Allen got in his new role, Jordan noted, “the more comfortable the team started looking.”

“This team had a lot of potential,” Jordan asserted. “We just didn’t capitalize on it.”

ABOUT MIKE

Although a recent contract alteration gives the Saints more flexibility under the salary cap to part ways with Thomas this summer, Allen said no decision has been made.

“That was more of a, kind of, gives us, and him, just a little bit more flexibility,” Allen said.

Thomas set an NFL record with 149 catches in a season in 2019, but has played just three games in the past two seasons because of ankle and foot injuries.

“It’s a tough evaluation,” Allen said. “Yet I know when he’s been healthy for us, he’s been a game-changer.”

GETTING DEFENSIVE

For the season, the Saints ranked sixth in yards allowed per game and ninth in points allowed — despite top cornerback Marshon Lattimore missing 10 games with an abdomen injury. In its last 10 games, New Orleans held nine opponents to 20 or fewer points, including five to 13 or fewer — and there was one shutout.

“The last eight weeks of the season, you’d say we were top two — top three at worst,” Jordan said. “But that’s what we need at the beginning of the season.”

YOUTH MOVEMENT

A number of younger players became significant contributors this season, led by rookies Chris Olave, Alontae Taylor and Rashid Shaheed, as well as third-year tight end Juwan Johnson.

Olave led the team in yards receiving with 1,042. Johnson had a team-high seven TD catches. Taylor, a cornerback, looked strong in pass coverage after coming back from an early season injury. Shaheed, a receiver and returner, had three touchdowns of 44 yards or longer.

Rookie offensive lineman Trevor Penning was plagued by foot injuries, but also showed promise. Surgery on his left foot caused him to miss his first 11 games. He finally got his first start Sunday and left late in the game with a right foot injury that also will require surgery, Allen said.

Still, Allen liked what he saw of Penning.

“There’s a young nucleus of players that I think we can build on,” Allen said.

NEXT STEPS

The Saints likely won’t bring back Winston. They could re-sign Dalton, but Allen said the club will “turn over every stone” looking for the best option at QB.

Currently without a first-round pick in this spring’s NFL draft, New Orleans″ most realistic options at QB could be acquiring a veteran through a trade of free agency.

The Saints also will see if they can get a first-round draft choice from a team that wants to hire Payton, who has indicated he’s interested in coming out of retirement, but remains under contract with New Orleans.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Deion Sanders Names The 1 City He Wanted To Stay 'Forever'

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday. While on the show, he was asked about his baseball career.  Sanders, who spent four seasons with the Reds, was asked about his experience in Cincinnati.  The Hall of Famer revealed that he loved Cincinnati so ...
JACKSON, MS
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Nick Saban Today

A day after Georgia won its second national title with a dominant 62-7 blowout over TCU, ESPN would rather talk about Alabama. Paul Finebaum went on First Take, where Stephen A. Smith mistakenly began the show by congratulating Alabama on winning the national championship. The conversation ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team

Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
FanSided

Ravens sign star to record contract extension while Lamar Jackson waits

The Baltimore Ravens signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension on Tuesday, but will wait until the offseason to deal with Lamar Jackson. Roquan Smith has provided a jolt to the Baltimore Ravens defense since they acquired him at the trade deadline for two draft picks. The former Bears first rounder signed a five-year extension with the Ravens on Tuesday, proving he views Baltimore as his long-term home.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Georgia TE Washington, CB Ringo headed to NFL draft

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia players, tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Kelee Ringo, are headed to the NFL draft after helping the Bulldogs win their second straight national title. Both made the expected announcements on their Instagram accounts. Washington is a massive tight end (6-foot-7, 270 pounds) who teamed wit Brock Bowers to give Georgia a dominant 1-2 punch at the often-overlooked position. “My time in Athens has come to an end as I pursue my dreams of playing in the NFL,” said Washington, who was a key blocker and ranked fourth on the Bulldogs with 28 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns this season.
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy