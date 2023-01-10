Read full article on original website
Duke students not happy but understand university’s call for possible return of masks
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University announced this week that if the City of Durham remains at a high risk of COVID-19 for two weeks in a row, the university will go back to requiring masks in classrooms. Tuesday, CBS 17 spoke with students at the university about how...
Duke Health beginning work on 3-story medical office bldg. in Mebane
The Duke University Health System, long-established in the Triangle region, is expanding its footprint in the Triad, as clearing and grading has begun in order to make way for a three-story, 58,764-square foot medical office building – “Building 1,” as it is termed based on preliminary plans submitted to the city – at 480 Gregory Poole Lane in Mebane.
New data to be released, COVID cases continue to rise
We'll get a clearer picture today of a surge in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, with new numbers from the state. Infections have been on the rise for weeks now. Wake County is ramping up testing sites in the area as COVID-19 cases increase. This site on Rock Quarry Road opens at 10 am.. testing people for both flu and COVID.
Foreclosures jump nearly 150% in Raleigh after government lifts moratorium
Foreclosures are starting to pile up in Wake County now that the government's moratorium has been lifted.
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
Raleigh has ‘disturbing’ trend of more kids getting a hold of guns, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s police chief says the city is seeing more children committing crimes with guns. “We’re seeing that it’s trending up which is very disturbing,” said Chief Estella Patterson. Patterson said it’s a trend her department wants to slow down. Raleigh...
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
UNC economists predict national recession in 2023, but say Raleigh and Durham should fare well
Uncertainty in the national economy should not have as big an impact in the Triangle, according to economic forecast from UNC researchers.
North Carolina school district used COVID-19 money to boost staff salaries: report
Chalkboard, a K-12 public education news outlet, reported that Wake County Public School System used more than 40% of $442 million in COVID-19 relief funding to supply "bonus pay" to its employees.
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on murder of NC 18-year-old
Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro.
Rediscovering the history of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods: 'I think it's important for us to know'
Segregation and racist deed covenants kept Black families, newly freed from slavery, from buying or renting in Raleigh proper.
The 5:00 News – Superintendent Controversy, Chatham Teacher in Court, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including CHCCS Superintendent Nyah Hamlett answering accusations about her dissertation from 5 years ago, a Pittsboro Elementary School teacher with an upcoming court date, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
State offers $25,000 reward for info about fatal stabbing of Apex man in Atlantic Beach
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials are offering a $25,000 reward for information related to the fatal stabbing of an Apex man in Atlantic Beach. Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the death of Randall Joseph Miller nearly five months ago.
Area school districts closely watching COVID-19 numbers, considering changes to safety protocols
Durham Public Schools and Cumberland County Schools are closely watching COVID guidelines in light of both counties being labeled as high-risk areas for the virus.
Durham blocks without power, street closed after roof blows off building
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One Durham street is closed and multiple blocks are experiencing a power outage after a roof has struck power lines in the city. North LaSalle Street is closed as roof parts are hanging on power lines on the street and draped over a building. A...
Nearly half of DPS elementary students would have to change schools under proposed redistricting
DURHAM, N.C. — Parents with children attending Durham Public Schools are raising concerns about the planned redistricting. On Monday, school district leaders released the proposed rules for "Growing Together," which is a major redistricting plan. It is expected to be the largest overhaul of the district in 30 years, and nearly half of elementary school students would have to change schools.
Goodbye Fort Bragg, Hello Fort Liberty
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A name has been finalized. The United States’ Department of Defense announced it will officially change North Carolina’s military base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty after concluding its Naming Commission Process. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepted the renaming...
‘New level of fear’: Car crashes, shots fired in daytime at American Tobacco Campus in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police tape surrounds a portion of the American Tobacco Campus in downtown Durham as a search for two suspects is underway following a shots fired call Tuesday morning. Two suspects shot at two victims walking in front of a business shortly after 10:30 a.m., according...
Man found dead in Chapel Hill; 2nd shooting death in town this week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Chapel Hill. Chapel Hill police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Heritage Circle. They discovered a man dead...
