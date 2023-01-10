ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

alamancenews.com

Duke Health beginning work on 3-story medical office bldg. in Mebane

The Duke University Health System, long-established in the Triangle region, is expanding its footprint in the Triad, as clearing and grading has begun in order to make way for a three-story, 58,764-square foot medical office building – “Building 1,” as it is termed based on preliminary plans submitted to the city – at 480 Gregory Poole Lane in Mebane.
MEBANE, NC
WRAL News

New data to be released, COVID cases continue to rise

We'll get a clearer picture today of a surge in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, with new numbers from the state. Infections have been on the rise for weeks now. Wake County is ramping up testing sites in the area as COVID-19 cases increase. This site on Rock Quarry Road opens at 10 am.. testing people for both flu and COVID.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Nearly half of DPS elementary students would have to change schools under proposed redistricting

DURHAM, N.C. — Parents with children attending Durham Public Schools are raising concerns about the planned redistricting. On Monday, school district leaders released the proposed rules for "Growing Together," which is a major redistricting plan. It is expected to be the largest overhaul of the district in 30 years, and nearly half of elementary school students would have to change schools.
cbs17

Goodbye Fort Bragg, Hello Fort Liberty

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A name has been finalized. The United States’ Department of Defense announced it will officially change North Carolina’s military base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty after concluding its Naming Commission Process. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepted the renaming...
FORT BRAGG, NC

