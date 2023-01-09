Read full article on original website
Tigers hold off T-Birds, 57-54
ARKANSAS CITY — Despite trailing from 14 seconds into the game until the final buzzer, the Cloud County Community College Thunderbirds had a chance to pull out a win over the Cowley College Tigers. Cloud County trimmed a 10-point deficit in the second half to just two points in...
Panthers win, 42-24
The Concordia seventh grade boys' basketball team defeated Sacred Heart 42-24 Thursday in the Concordia Junior-Senior High School gymnasium. Concordia limited Sacred Heart to three points in the first quarter, and scored 10. The Panthers outscored Sacred Heart 13-7 in the second stanza to go up 23-10 at halftime. Concordia...
Sacred Heart defeats eighth grade boys
Sacred Heart defeated the Concordia eighth grade boys' basketball team 49-35 Monday in the Concordia Junior-Senior High School gymnasium. Concordia led the game 12-10 after one quarter of play. The Panthers were outscored 14-10 in the second period, and trailed 24-22 at halftime. Sacred Heart pumped in 18 points in...
Panthers suffer second loss of season to Bulldogs
For the second time the Marysville Bulldogs used a big second half to defeat the Concordia Panthers. In the first meeting between the two teams back on December 13, the Bulldogs outscored Concordia 42-19 in the second half to rally for a 58-42 win. Trailing Concordia 30-28 at halftime in...
Clair L. Trimble
Clair L. Trimble, age 91, formerly of Agenda, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the North Central Kansas Medical Center in Concordia. Clair was born October 17, 1931, in Republic County, Kansas, to Fred and Suzie (Betlack) Trimble. He attended grade school at the Manning and the Prairie Center schools and graduated from the Agenda Rural High School in 1949.
Kim (Kimberly) Jean (Baird) Peterson
Kim (Kimberly) Jean (Baird) Peterson, daughter of Eugene and Dorothy (Jeannie) (Folkner) Baird, was born on March 8, 1962, in Concordia, Kansas, and raised in Hunter, Kansas. Most of Kim’s adult life was spent in Courtland, Kansas. Kim joined her loved ones in heaven on New Year’s Eve, 2022.
Grant supports library at USD 333 Daycare Home
A grant from the Dane Hansen Northwest Kansas Reads Initiative has provided the children in the Unified School District 333 Group Daycare Home with a library of new books to read with their caregivers. The Dane Hansen Foundation book grant supports early literacy and future success in reading. Research shows...
Gering takes over as Concordia Police Chief
Brent Gering takes office as the new Concordia Police Chief on Monday. Gering has 22 years of experience as a law enforcement officer. He began his career in Concordia, and then spent 19 years with the Dickinson County Sheriff's Department in a variety of roles, including drug and criminal investigations, K-9 handling, and a supervisor on patrol.
USD 333 board accepts Nordell’s resignation
Accepting the resignation of board member Mark Nordell and extending the contracts of nine administrators were approved by the Unified School District 333 board of education during its regular meeting Monday night at the Concordia Elementary School. Nordell, who was elected to the Position 2, Sub-District 2 board seat in...
