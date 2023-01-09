For the second time the Marysville Bulldogs used a big second half to defeat the Concordia Panthers. In the first meeting between the two teams back on December 13, the Bulldogs outscored Concordia 42-19 in the second half to rally for a 58-42 win. Trailing Concordia 30-28 at halftime in...

MARYSVILLE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO