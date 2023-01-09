ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California towns evacuated as monster storm expected to bring foot of rain

By Morgan Winsor, ABC News
 2 days ago
NEW YORK — Another "powerful" atmospheric river struck the West Coast Monday, and has already prompted evacuation orders and rescues in California as torrential rain, high winds and downed trees have created a dangerous situation for thousands of residents.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for several California counties, including the Pajaro Community, low-lying areas around the Carmel River, Carmel Valley, Carmel-by-the-Sea and Andrew Malero State Park. Around noon, the Montecito Fire Department issued an evacuation order for all of Montecito, parts of Carpinteria, Summerland and the City of Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Airport was shut down due to flooding and several rescues were undertaken as streets flooded and several roads were closed as the storm bore down, according to California officials.

Up to a foot of rain is expected to hit coastal areas before the two systems are done Tuesday morning, according to meteorologists.

"Take this seriously we anticipate rains to increase more in the afternoon hours," Eric Boldt, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Los Angeles office said at an 11 a.m. news conference.

Flash flood alerts were issued Monday for several counties including Santa Barbara, Fresno and San Luis Obispo, according to the National Weather Service. Flash flood warnings were issued for the Bay area until Tuesday morning.

The latest forecast shows "two major episodes of heavy precipitation" impacting California "in quick succession," along with "two of the more energetic and moisture-laden parade of cyclones that are aiming directly for" the Golden State NWS said. The first episode, which began streaming into central California on Sunday night, "is expected to be the more robust of the two," resulting in rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches near the coast, according to the NWS.

The first system, which is still hitting the area, has already caused downed trees and damage throughout Northern California. Several California rivers approached or exceeded flood levels, according to officials

In Santa Cruz County, first responders had to use jet skis to rescue people stranded in the storm.

Montecito Fire Protection District Chief Kevin Taylor warned residents to heed evacuation warnings.

"We recognize that it is hard. It's hard on you, your families and your businesses. But we know that you are strong, and our communities are strong and resilient," he said.

The second episode is expected to quickly arrive Tuesday with less heavy rainfall totals but "impacting locations farther south into southern California," the NWS said. The Sierra Nevada mountain range, which stretches along the eastern edge of California, will likely see snowfall totals "exceeding 6 feet across the higher elevations before the snow tapers off Wednesday morning," according to the NWS.

The forecast shows hourly rainfall totals are likely to steadily increase through Tuesday morning, reaching 1 inch in central California's coastal Santa Lucia mountain range. Elsewhere, peak hourly rainfall totals of one inch can be expected. The cumulative effect of successive heavy precipitation combined with gusty winds will lead to additional instances of flash flooding and debris flow -- especially in burn scars and other areas of sensitive terrain -- as well as mudslides and rapid rises of creeks, streams and rivers, according to the NWS.

"Significant" impacts to travel and infrastructure, including possible power outages, road closures, downed trees and snow load, can also be expected, the NWS said. Residents and visitors across the affected region have been advised to check their local forecast, never drive across flooded roadways and have both an emergency kit and evacuation plan in place.

As of noon local time on Monday, roughly 81,000 Bay Area customers and 34,000 Sacramento area customers were without power in California, according to data collected by the website PowerOutage.us. Officials warned residents that more outages are possible throughout the night.

Throughout Monday afternoon, first responders in tall vehicles had to travel through flooded streets and roads covered with debris from nearby hills and mountains.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Sunday that the worst of the storms was yet to come. He said officials were preparing by activating emergency response teams and staging equipment throughout the state. The governor's office also submitted a request to the White House for a presidential emergency declaration. President Joe Biden late Sunday approved an emergency declaration in California, ordering federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts.

In Northern California, the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order on Sunday for residents living in the Wilton area, along the Cosumnes River.

"Flooding is imminent. Out of an abundance of caution, residents must leave now before roads become impassable," the evacuation order stated. "Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. Last weekend, exit routes flooded quickly for residents leaving Wilton, so we are urging residents to get out now."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related
Plumas County News

Atmospheric river hits Chester

According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
CHESTER, CA
surfer.com

Rincon in Chaotic State After Recent Storm Surge

For the second time in the past week, a major storm (and swell) system has bombarded the West Coast, sending epic waves to some areas and unfortunate structural damage to other areas. The Capitola Pier in Santa Cruz was partially destroyed last week during the #bombcyclone swell and this week, the havoc seemed to hit the Santa Barbara coastline.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
ecowatch.com

Deadly Storms Keep Pummeling California

The sixth atmospheric river, of an expected nine, slammed California with even more destruction, and the worst is yet to come. The strongest storm yet — of the barrage responsible for the deaths of at least 14 people, including a 5-year-old swept away by floodwaters in Paso Robles on Monday — also forced the evacuation of the entire community of Montecito.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 1/10: Four more atmospheric river storms in the forecast; When will we get a breather?; San Francisco isn’t doing enough to stop supercharged floods; and more …

PUBLIC HEARING: Army Corps Delta Conveyance Project DEIS from 9am to 11am. The public draft Environmental Impact Statement (Draft EIS) for the Delta Conveyance project is available for public review and comment from December 16, 2022 through February 14, 2023. The notice and the draft EIS are available here. Three public meetings to receive comments from the public on the project and the draft document will be held on zoom. This is the first of the three meetings. Click here to access the meeting or call 1-833-548-0282 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 816 3829 8118 Passcode: 173262.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Another series of storms is on the way

Forecasters with the National Weather Service are calling it a “relentless parade of cyclones” as more severe weather threatens Northern and Central California. An atmospheric river with high winds will dump another 1.5 inches of rain over the next two days in San Diego. Then, border officials anticipate that the PedWest pedestrian crossing reopening will help ease congestion at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Business leaders, on the other hand, are hoping the increased foot traffic will provide a much needed boost for local commerce. And, Imperial Beach has long had a reputation as a scruffy beach town. But it's been gentrifying in recent years. Now city officials unveiled a new plan to make it a destination city. Finally, Lee Herrick is California’s first Asian American poet laureate. His work has touched on some of the experiences Californians share, including our diverse culture and food, as well as questions of identity. Herrick shares some poems and his plans to spread his love of poetry across the state.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC News

Millions in California under weather alert as ‘much more rain coming,’ officials say

More than 65 million Californians are under a weather alert as strong wind and heavy rain brought flooding along the state’s coastline, killing at least a dozen people. Director of the Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management, Kelly Hubbard, joins News NOW to share how first responders are coping with the extreme conditions and what people should do if they’re impacted by the storm. Jan. 10, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
