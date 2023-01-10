Read full article on original website
Ralph J. Soeldner
PLAIN, Wis. — Ralph J. Soeldner, age 90, of Plain, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Sauk Prairie Healthcare. He was born on January 28, 1932, in Plain, WI the son of Adam and Mary (Neuheisel) Soeldner. Ralph was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was employed by Edward Kraemer & Sons for 46 years as the company controller. During that time, he served as President of the Village of Plain, President of the Plain Lion’s Club, 4th degree and Grand Knight of the Plain Knights of Columbus Council, library board officer, Plain Golf Course Development Volunteer Committee, Sauk County Aging and Disabilities Resource Center Advisory Board and St. Luke’s Parish Council. He was married on September 7, 1974, to the former Donna (Yanke) Kindschi.
Dean A Woodas
SAUK CITY – Dean Alexius Woodas, born January 3, 1936, in Patras, Greece, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2023, surrounded by his children. Dean lived a lively and interesting life, growing up in Greece and immigrating to the U.S. in 1955. He is survived by three children, Nick Woodas, Andy (Brenda) Woodas and Dena (Robert) Radtke; grandchildren, Melissa, Ben, Sydney, Oliver, and Abigail as well as great grandchildren and a younger brother, Dimitri Goutas. He joins his wife, Louise Woodas, son, Alex Woodas, brother, Nick Woutas, and other family and friends as he finishes his amazing journey here on earth.
John Englesby
On January 5, 2023, John Englesby of Morrisonville passed away following a brief illness. Born in 1942 in Madison, John was a lifelong resident of Morrisonville, living his early years in his grandfather’s home. John attended the Morrisonville Grade School and received his secondary education at the DeForest High School from which he graduated in 1960. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1964, where he remained in service for 35 years as an elementary teacher and at times as an administrator. He loved working with children, fellow educators, and administrators in Sun Prairie and was a dedicated educator. He received two additional degrees in Curriculum and Instruction from the University, a Master’s Degree in 1969, and a PhD. Degree in 1982.
E. Jean Aupperle
Dodgeville – E. Jean Aupperle, age 94, of Dodgeville, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, after a short illness. Jean was born in Oxford, Michigan to Fred and Velma Streit on April 22, 1928. She grew up in Michigan with her brother John, and was the first out state student to attend the University of Platteville. She met her first husband, Dan, a WWII veteran while attending school and they were married in 1947. Dan and Jean had three children. Dan passed away in 1983, and Jean married Russell U’Ren in 1991. Russell passed away in 2007.
