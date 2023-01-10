Business accelerator from Millionaire Mastermind Academy is now accepting applications for 2023 spring program. PHOENIX, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Designed to make an impact for Black-owned businesses in the new year and beyond, IMPACT AZ 2025 focuses on supplier diversity readiness to close the racial wealth gap for diverse business owners. The Millionaire Mastermind Academy program is accepting applications from serious entrepreneurs interested in a solutions-driven accelerator program that will help them grow business with corporations, expand customer discovery and market validation, and enhance financial management and business development, Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced today.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO