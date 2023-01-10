Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Chad Joseph Argall
Chad J. Argall, age 51, of Dodgeville, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023. Chad was born in Belmont on September 9th, 1971 to Mary LaVoy and Richard Argall. He is a graduate of Belmont High School and then went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from UW-Platteville. He married his best friend Mary Jo Benish on August 17, 1996, in Highland, WI.
Channel 3000
Ralph J. Soeldner
PLAIN, Wis. — Ralph J. Soeldner, age 90, of Plain, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Sauk Prairie Healthcare. He was born on January 28, 1932, in Plain, WI the son of Adam and Mary (Neuheisel) Soeldner. Ralph was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was employed by Edward Kraemer & Sons for 46 years as the company controller. During that time, he served as President of the Village of Plain, President of the Plain Lion’s Club, 4th degree and Grand Knight of the Plain Knights of Columbus Council, library board officer, Plain Golf Course Development Volunteer Committee, Sauk County Aging and Disabilities Resource Center Advisory Board and St. Luke’s Parish Council. He was married on September 7, 1974, to the former Donna (Yanke) Kindschi.
Channel 3000
Glenda Joan “Chub” Endrulat
Glenda Joan “Chub” Endrulat, age 89, of Browntown, was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Glenda was born on June 1, 1933, to Glenn and Alice (Stettler) Hasse. She was a sister to Marilyn J. Hartwig and Geraldine A. Rufer.
Channel 3000
Barbara J. Blum
Barbara Joann (Schulz) Blum, age 90 of Freeport, formerly of Monroe, died on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Liberty Village in Freeport. Barbara was born on Dec 6, 1932, in Monroe, WI, to the late Howard Otto and Lillian Cathryn (Marty) Schulz. She was a sister to her brother Howard Frederic Schulz and sister Marianne Carla Schulz Wright, both deceased. Barbara married Charles R. Blum on Oct 27, 1956, at St. John’s Evangelical and Reformed Church in Monroe. They were blessed with two daughters, Marty Blum Coughlin (Brian) and Carla J. Blum and a precious grandson, Liam Martin Coughlin.
Channel 3000
Darlington edges Mineral Point in overtime in a huge SWAL showdown
#6 Darlington 73, #4 Mineral Point 70 (OT) COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0