Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding Rare YaksZack LoveNoblesville, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
Related
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Looking and feeling more like winter
INDIANAPOLIS — It's almost the middle of January and it has been a mild month so far. The average mean temperatures, where the high and low temperatures are averaged, in January 2023 have been running in the top five for the warmest since 1897. Friday will feel more like...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain, storms Thursday with temperature tumble
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures are well above mid-January averages today – despite the fact of abundant cloud cover, areas of showers/drizzle, and some fog. Temperatures settle into the upper 40s and remain there until the passage of a cold front Thursday. Fog will be locally dense between now and...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Foggy night before rainy Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — We mentioned this is in an earlier WTHR forecast blog today, but be prepared for a foggy night that may impact travel. There are many counties in a Dense Fog Advisory and there may be many more added. Either way, a saturated air mass is already producing...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: From sunny to soggy over next 48 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a fan of sunshine and above average temperatures in mid-January... then you'll likely agree that today is the pick-of-the-week for best weather in central Indiana. High temperatures peak near/above 50° this afternoon, which is a good 15° above the 36° daily average high for this time of year.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: A few showers Wednesday with heavier rain Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — It is feeling more like March with afternoon temperatures in the 50s. We stay in the 50s through about midday Thursday before colder air returns. Grab the umbrella for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday won't be a washout and there will be some dry time. The heaviest rain...
INDOT plans 56th Street ramp closure Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — The East 56th Street ramp to northbound Interstate 465 is scheduled to close after the morning rush hour on Monday, Jan. 16 and will remain closed through 2024, according to INDOT. The long-term ramp closure is needed for Clear Path construction plans to add travel lanes to...
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Indiana 28 Truck Traffic Permanently Rerouted to Division Road Around Tipton
Truck traffic traveling on 28 will be avoiding downtown Tipton. In a Tipton City-County arraignment with INDOT, route 28 truck traffic now avoids the city of Tipton from US 31 to Indiana 19. Control of this “OLD 28” stretch of 28 through Tipton has been handed over to Tipton County and Tipton city government. The rerouting is done with the intention of reducing the problem of the high speed and high volume of semi-trucks going through the center of Tipton. Tipton’s population is 5,275.
Tell Us Your Good News: Dave visits The Lemon Drop in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Dave Calabro brought his search for good news to an Anderson institution this week. Dave visited The Lemon Drop, which has been serving food for generations. The restaurant has served notable guests from Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Indy residents say 'enough is enough' after seeing more cars on the Monon Trail
It’s posted clear as day: 'NO MOTORIZED VEHICLES.' The signs are located at entrances to the Monon Trail all across Indianapolis, but that’s not stopping cars from driving and parking there.
wrtv.com
Northeast side Interstate 465 ramp to close beginning Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT is preparing drivers for an upcoming ramp closure on the northeast side that will cause detours for thousands of drivers every day. The ramp from 56th Street to Interstate-465 northbound is expected to close on or after rush hour on Friday, Jan. 13. INDOT says it will be closed until the project is over, which is expected to be at the end of 2024.
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
13News anchors, reporter speak at Indy Maven event
INDIANAPOLIS — Three women on the 13News team spoke Thursday night at an event hosted by Indy Maven. Anchors Felicia Lawrence and Anne Marie Tiernon and reporter Emily Longnecker talked about women in the media at the gathering. They spoke about getting into the business, effective communication, mental health and remaining unbiased.
Children’s Museum to no longer allow adults to ride historic carousel animals
INDIANAPOLIS — Adult fans of the carousel animals at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis have less than a month before they will no longer be able to ride them. The museum’s official Twitter account published a statement Tuesday saying that, in order to preserve the historic ride, only children 17 years of age or under […]
WTHR
Lemon Drop | Good News With Dave Calabro
Lemon Drop is an institution in Anderson. Dave Calabro went there to check out the good news.
Shapiro’s Delicatessen named among ‘absolute best pastrami in the US’
INDIANAPOLIS — Few sandwiches can stand up to the gargantuan gastronomic feat that is a stacked pastrami sandwich. The delicacy which, per Mashed, was brought to the United States by Jewish immigrants is still front and center of most Jewish deli menus in the U.S. today, including Shapiro’s Delicatessen in Indianapolis. The deli’s pastrami is […]
1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died in a shooting that happened early Friday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Windsong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, the officers found a man in a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
Comments / 0