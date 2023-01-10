Read full article on original website
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s One Roof retail media network comes in-house
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced that its One Roof retail media network’s advertising sales and operations departments will move in-house, effective Jan. 31. “This is the next step in becoming a best-in-class media network and delivering white-glove customer service for our brand partners,” said Jen Wilson, senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing at Lowe’s.
The Head of L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator Talks Innovation Strategy
There’s a hard truth about being the face of innovation for the world’s largest beauty company. It’s not the rigorous travel schedule packed with digital culture and tech shows, such as this week’s CES, to represent L’Oréal. Managing that while directing development to pioneer new forms of hardware and software can make for a mother lode of multitasking, but breaking new ground is also exciting. Good thing, too, because whatever inspiration is left needs to fuel new concepts and creative solutions, ensuring a steady stream of ideas worthy of the company’s high-profile pipeline for inventive products.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc...
takeitcool.com
Global Sweet Potato Flour Market to be Driven by the Increasing Application of the Product in Food and Beverage Industry in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sweet Potato Flour Market Price, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sweet potato flour market, assessing the market based on its segments like origins, types, distribution channels, end uses, and major regions.
Ethical Design for Growth Marketing in Digital Commerce
Growth marketing is the philosophy of taking into consideration the best of design, marketing, technology, product principles, and data to build a product/ service for the customers. Ethical design is designing a website built on the values that the brand stands for that could cover aspects like fairness, honesty, and inclusivity. When the two meet, it sets the stage for how customers develop trust towards brands.
nextbigfuture.com
AI Model Trained With 174 Trillion Parameters
The BaGuaLu AI system used the Chinese Sunway exaflop supercomputer to train the largest AI model with over 174 trillion parameters. The miraculous capabilities of neural net AI systems like ChatGPT (AI generate novel text and stories) and Dall-E (AI generate novel pictures) and Alphafold2 (protein folding) comes from the growth of the AI models. Going to 100 trillion parameters means you can do things like take all of the text data of the internet or all of the pictures or all of the videos and learn from those massive datasets.
8 Benefits of Computer Vision in the Security Industry
One of the most useful types of AI for the physical security industry is computer vision. Eight of the most significant benefits of computer vision in security are biometric authentication, finding people of interest, improved weapon detection, faster responses to suspicious situations, helping understand crowd behavior, virtual fencing, vehicle identification, and streamlining security footage reviews.
How Crypto is Giving Rise to Digital Dogma
Dogma is the adherence to a specific set of beliefs, usually held by a group of people, that are unquestionable and considered the ultimate truth. Bitcoin versus the world’s shitcoins is a perfect example of the role, rise, and risks of digital dogma. On some levels, digital dogma is good. It helps move conversations along and attracts more people into a community.
Hr Morning
Could influencers be the next big recruitment strategy?
It’s no secret that hiring is tough right now. It’s a balancing act between offering competitive benefits and compensation while trying to safeguard your business against economic uncertainty. Despite the recruiting challenges right now, the hiring landscape continues to evolve. As social media continues to become more integrated...
salestechstar.com
Bamboo Rose Powers Over $1.2T in Global Retail Revenue in 2022 as the Platform Supports Clients Managing Industry Complexity
The industry software leader works with the world’s largest retail and brand organizations to drive agility and visibility across their product development, sourcing, and supply chain operations. Bamboo Rose, the leading multi-enterprise supply chain and product lifecycle management platform for retailers, brands, and suppliers, has surpassed $1T in annual...
TechCrunch
Singapore-based Supermom helps parenting brands navigate a post-cookie world
The Singapore-based startup announced today it has raised an oversubscribed Series A of $8 million SGD (about $6 million USD) led by Qualgro, with participation from AC Ventures. Supermom currently has a presence in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand, and plans to expand into more markets. More than 200 consumer brands use Supermom for marketing research, including Kimberly Clark, Procter & Gamble and Philips.
dailyhodl.com
Artificial Intelligence Altcoins Skyrocket Amid Rumors of $10,000,000,000 Microsoft Investment in OpenAI
Artificial intelligence (AI) altcoins are taking off this week as reports surface indicating that Microsoft plans to make a gigantic investment in the AI space. The news website Semafor, citing sources familiar with the matter, reports that Microsoft has been in talks to invest $10 billion in artificial intelligence research company OpenAI.
abovethelaw.com
Large And Small, AI Is A Service For Us All
We tend to think that only large, well-established companies such as Amazon and IBM can use artificial intelligence advantageously. But AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) is an emerging trend that enables startups and small and midsize companies to use AI tools on equal footing with larger corporations. The term “AIaaS” is a bit...
salestechstar.com
Syncron Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Pricing Intelligence and Visibility for OEMs, Dealers, and Distributor Supply Chains With Its SaaS Solutions
Syncron’s solutions improve inventory management, parts pricing, and distribution efficiency; overcome supply chain issues; and help customers optimize their operations and drive long-term growth. Frost & Sullivan assessed the aftermarket service lifecycle management application industry and, based on its research results, recognizes Syncron with the 2022 North American Enabling...
salestechstar.com
Crisp Partners With Databricks to Provide a Live Feed of Retailer Point-Of-Sale and Distributor Data to Improve Supply Chain Visibility
CPG brands can now access the latest data to avoid out-of-stocks and prevent waste. Crisp, an innovative retail data collaboration platform, has announced a new partnership and integration with Databricks, the lakehouse company, to expand retail data access and analytical capabilities. With this partnership, joint customers can access the latest retailer point-of-sale and supply chain data directly from their lakehouse utilizing the Delta Sharing feature to improve supply chain forecasting, prevent out-of-stocks (OOS), and expand distribution across retailers.
Meet Noonies 2022 3x Winner: Zevi Reinitz Most Valuable Marketer & Greatest Storyteller
“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. A HUGE congratulations to Zevi Reinitz, Head of Product Marketing at Livecycle who cleaned up at this year’s Noonies with 3 prestigious Tech-Marketing awards including Most Valuable Marketer, Greatest Storyteller, and Contributor of the Year, 🎉 🎉🎉
Alarmed by Speed and Scale of Disruption, CEOs Embrace Sustainability to Build Long-Term Resilience, According to UN Global Compact and Accenture
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- CEOs are facing an enormously challenging global context, with the vast majority (93%) experiencing 10 or more simultaneous challenges to their businesses and 87% warning that current levels of disruption will limit delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), finds the largest CEO study on sustainability ever conducted by the UN Global Compact and Accenture (NYSE: ACN). While CEOs are increasingly concerned about these headwinds, nearly all (98%) agree that sustainability is core to their role, a sentiment that has grown 15 percentage points over the last 10 years of the study. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005909/en/ CEOs are facing a massive amount of uncertainty (Graphic: Business Wire)
HackerNoon
