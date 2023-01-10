Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What San Luis Obispo residents need to know ahead of the weekend storm
San Luis Obispo city leaders and workers continue to address the impacts of this week's storm, and prepare for more rain over the weekend.
calcoastnews.com
Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse
The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release. During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
More rain headed to SLO County. Here’s the forecast and how to prepare
Find out how much rain is expected, and where to get sandbags.
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
Record rainfall recorded in SLO County during storm. Here’s a look at the latest totals
One SLO County spot broke a rainfall record set in 1995.
Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole
An Orcutt family was impacted by the storm, flooding, and sinkhole on Union Valley -- they lost everything. The post Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Deadly SLO County storm brings second day of destruction. See photos and video
Local agencies attempted to clean up after the brutal storm.
Evacuation warning for Oceano Lagoon, Arroyo Grande Levee extended due to flood risk
Area residents should be prepared to leave as additional storms hit SLO County, officials said.
SLO County reservoirs swell after rain storms. How much did water levels rise?
One SLO County dam is overflowing.
‘We’re not out of the woods yet’: SLO County responding to 3 major storm incidents
The county warned residents to prepare for the next storm, which threatens already fragile infrastructure.
Storm leaves hundreds of people stranded in Paso Robles
The storm seen this week left hundreds of people stranded in the Chimney Rock Road area in Paso Robles.
SLO County beach closed as sewage leaks into river
The beach is closed three miles around the mouth of the river due to the ongoing sewage spill.
Over 2-inches of rain and flooding cause mayhem in Paso Robles
Total of 2.48 inches of rain has been recorded in the past 24 hours. – North County joins the rest of the state and the entire region in being inundated with rain over the past few days. An extreme amount of rainfall has wreaked havoc across the county. Today’s forecast...
Storm updates: Search for missing boy concludes for the day; SLO closes evacuation center
Follow for more updates from the second day of the storm.
Rain and flooding cause mayhem in Atascadero
– North County joins the rest of the state and the entire region in being inundated with rain over the past few days. An extreme amount of rainfall has wreaked havoc across the county. Today’s forecast should bring just .12-inches of rain to Atascadero, with a break in storms starting...
More rain is on the way. Keep on hunkering down, SLO County | OPINION
We’re in the middle of a natural disaster. Now is not the time to shame and second-guess.
calcoastnews.com
Tree falls on grocery store in SLO, damages building
As strong winds and heavy rainfall flooded city streets, a tall tree uprooted and toppled onto the Smart & Final store in San Luis Obispo on Monday. The large eucalyptus tree was growing in the San Luis Creek area when it uprooted and fell on the top corner of the grocery store roof. The tree left a hole in the roof and multiple leaks into the building.
Video: See Arroyo Grande Creek top levee, flood Oceano farmland in SLO County
Several properties are isolated and surrounded by floodwaters.
Three people rescued from Salinas River in Paso Robles
Together with the California Highway Patrol, the Paso Robles Fire Department saved three people from the rushing Salinas River.
GV Wire
Morro Bay: ‘We Feel Like We’re in the Movie Waterworld’
Morro Bay, a favorite seaside vacation destination for many Valley residents, looks more like a scene from a Hollywood movie after Monday’s severe winter storm sent floodwaters pouring down Main Street, effectively cutting the beach town in half, shutting off power to the entire town, and leaving areas underwater on Tuesday.
Comments / 0