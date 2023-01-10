Read full article on original website
montereycountyweekly.com
Updated modeling shows the possibility of Salinas River flooding and road closures remains.
Public safety and county officials came together in a show of unity Thursday afternoon Jan. 12, giving the latest update on flooding along the Salinas River. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office reiterated a warning issued yesterday that the Monterey Peninsula could become isolated due to flooded roads, potentially including Highway 1 and Highway 68. The water in the Salinas River continues to rise, and is expected to reach flood levels around 11pm tonight. (That is an update based on modeling announced yesterday that showed the river reaching flood level at Spreckels at about noon today.)
Sinkhole closes both directions of Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay, CHP says
Highway 92 in San Mateo County has been shut down in both directions from upper Highway 35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road due to a sinkhole that formed overnight, CHP says.
Update: Sinkhole shuts down Highway 92 at Skyline Boulevard as repairs continue
SAN MATEO COUNTY -- CHP confirmed Wednesday that CA-92 is currently shut down in both directions at Upper Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County due to "unsafe conditions." The closure was first reported shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.CHP said the closure at Skyline Boulevard -- also known as State Route 35 -- was due to unsafe road conditions due to weather. There were additional CHP reports that the issue was a sinkhole, but CHP had reopened the highway to limited westbound traffic at around 6:30 p.m.CHP sid one-way traffic control was being conducted by CalTrans on SR-92 from upper SR-35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road. However, by However, as of 3 a.m. Thursday morning the highway was once again closed in both directions from upper SR-35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road after a sinkhole opened up.On Thursday, San Mateo County District 5 Supervisor David Canepa tweeted video that showed the large sinkhole that had opened up on the highway.Authorities said the time of reopening lanes was unknown and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
NBC Bay Area
Multiple Areas of Monterey County Could Be Cut Off as Salinas River Crests
Monterey County residents were advised to prepare for major roadways to be closed due to flooding between Thursday night and Sunday morning as flood-stage water flows move through the Salinas River to the coast. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said at a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Salinas River...
NBC Bay Area
Highway 92 in San Mateo County Closed Indefinitely Due to Sinkhole
Highway 92 was shut down indefinitely in both directions early Thursday morning because of a sinkhole, hours after one lane had been reopened from a Wednesday closure for a dip in the roadway, according to San Mateo County authorities. The county sent an alert at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday indicating...
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy escapes latest storm with widespread flooding
Highway 101 in Gilroy was shut down for more than six hours on Jan. 9 after Uvas Creek spilled over near Mesa Road, submerging multiple homes and turning the heavily traveled roadway into a slow-moving river. Highway 25 south of Gilroy was reportedly briefly closed as well, while fallen power...
KSBW.com
Highway 101 bridge over Salinas River in Soledad to remain open: Caltrans
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Rising water levels on the Salinas River are not expected to impact the bridge over the river on Highway 101 in Soledad, Caltrans said late Wednesday. The agency said the bridge will remain open. "The bridge remains sound and is higher than the forecasted river surge,"...
KSBW.com
Monterey County road closures
SALINAS, Calif. — Dozens of roads are still closed in Monterey County because of current weather conditions. The Monterey County Public Works Department has maintained a list of road traffic advisories. That list can be found here: Road traffic advisories, closures & information. Currently closed roads include:. Arroyo Seco...
Evacuation warnings continue in Merced ahead of next storm
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has updated the evacuation warnings for the area south of Atwater due to flood concerns, officials announced Thursday. Officials say another storm system could bring additional rainfall through the weekend. They ask residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel – as well as refrain […]
SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities
SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30pm, the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, January 15.
KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (January 12): Salinas River flood watch
SALINAS, Calif. — During a press conference on Thursday, Sheriff Tina Nieto reiterated the need for people to evacuate and to be prepared for major roadways - which potentially includes Highway 1 and Highway 68- to be closed. >>Watch the press conference. The Salinas River goes under Highway 68...
KSBW.com
Highway 101 flooding at Gilroy prompts closure and causes traffic mess on Monday
GILROY, Calif. — Update from the California Highway Patrol:. US-101 northbound, at SR-25, has one lane open. US-101 southbound, south of 10th St. is still closed. Both directions of Highway 101 in the Gilroy area have been shut down due to flooding on Monday according to the California Highway Patrol. It's unclear when lanes will reopen.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Urges Residents to Sign Up for ‘AlertSCC' for Storm Updates
Storms will continue to slam the Bay Area, prompting more flood watches for the entire region. Santa Clara County officials are now urging residents to sign up for AlertSCC - a platform the county and its cities use to send direct text and e-mail updates on the storm's progress and any evacuations, flooding or road closures.
sanbenito.com
Rain lets up, but won’t stop in Hollister’s latest forecast
The latest weather forecast for Hollister might not include sunny skies, but some relief from the heavy downpours that have been characteristic of recent storms over South Valley might be on the way. After the latest atmospheric river on Jan. 10 cleared the region there will be an “unsettled pattern”...
Highway 101 flooding in both directions around Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV): Highway 101 is flooding in both directions around Gilroy on Monday afternoon. Our radio affiliate KCBS says the flooding is getting worse. Parts of the alternate roads of Highway 152 and Hecker Pass is closed as well. This is an ongoing story. The post Highway 101 flooding in both directions around Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders issued for areas along Salinas River between Monterey Bay and Highway 68
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office upgraded evacuation warnings to evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Monterey Bay. The Evacuation Order now includes the following areas of the Salinas River: North of Highway 68 to the Pacific Ocean. This includes zones B-073, A-026, A-027, C-035, C-039,...
sanbenito.com
Two rescued, arrested after vehicle submerges in San Benito River
Two men were arrested Jan. 10 after their vehicle became submerged underwater during their attempt to drive across San Benito River, which had become full of moving water after heavy rains, according to authorities. San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency authorities responded to Truckee Way near the Hospital...
Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office in conjunction withthe Department of Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Salinas Lagoon in a Wednesday press conference. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said they expect flooding to overtake the Salinas River and spread across the peninsula like in 1995. She stressed The post Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley appeared first on KION546.
Morgan Hill Times
Help arrives for soaked Morgan Hill residents
As the latest in a line of strong storms was bearing down on the Central Coast this week, the California Conservation Corps (CCC) sent two crews to Morgan Hill to help fill and distribute sandbags for local residents and property owners. The crews—out of Fresno and San Luis Obispo—were busy...
