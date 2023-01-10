Read full article on original website
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
WBTV
Driver pleads guilty in I-85 crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin. The man arrested for hitting and killing a Charlotte Mecklenburg-Police officer in 2021 has pleaded guilty to all charges.
WBTV
Spencer Police tell residents that recent shots fired calls are believed to be gang-related
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spencer Police Department is warning residents to be safe and report any information after multiple shots fired calls in the past week. Police say they believe the recent firearm activities in the southern part of town are gang-related and that the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to the incidents, seeking information to result in justice and upholding community safety.
WBTV
Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia
North Carolina man found guilty of $11M Medicaid fraud scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man schemed to take more than $11 million from the North Carolina Medicaid program, a federal jury said on Tuesday. The jury found Donald Booker, 57, guilty of multiple charges related to the scheme, according to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North […]
WBTV
WBTV
Driver pleads guilty in I-85 crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man arrested for hitting and killing a Charlotte Mecklenburg-Police officer in 2021 has pleaded guilty to all charges. Last January, a grand jury indicted Daniel Morgan on charges of:. Involuntary manslaughter. Three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. Reckless driving. Misdemeanor death by...
WBTV
Human trafficking in the Carolinas operating on elevated scale
Parts of search warrants in case of missing Madalina Cojocari unsealed. While most of the information was already released to the public, the documents did reveal that three iPhones were among 25 items seized.
WBTV
WBTV Investigation: Charity hasn’t made donations to local police department it’s held fundraisers
qcnews.com
State inspectors asking public to check your receipts
North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
Charlotte 'fish game' arcades stay open despite police warnings, court ruling
Drive around Charlotte and you'll see neon-splashed, casino-like arcades advertising something called the "fish game" in shopping centers, many in low-income areas, across the city. Some law enforcement agencies say they're illegal, and a recent court ruling reinforced that games of chance aren't allowed in North Carolina outside of a...
‘Bloods’ gang member charged with indecent liberties with a child
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A verified gang member is facing indecent liberties with a child charges following an investigation, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies began investigating a tip that Statesville resident Paul Ghiraldi, 37, inappropriately touched an 11-year-old child over the course of several months. Following interviews and obtaining information […]
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
WBTV
Officers involved in fatal Concord Mills Mall shooting will not face charges, DA’s office confirms
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday that the officers involved in the fatal shooting at Concord Mills Mall this past summer will not face any criminal charges. Dominic Jeter, 23, of Charlotte, was one of three men involved in the Aug. 31 shooting,...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people involved in east Charlotte pawn shop robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify two people involved in an armed robbery at a pawn shop in east Charlotte. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the National Pawn location at 5030 E. Independence Blvd. Surveillance footage...
WBTV
Judge unseals documents related to Madalina Cojocari search
Judge unseals documents related to Madalina Cojocari search
WBTV
Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office believe the murders of David Land and Michael Mitchke may have been connected. Four men were killed on Tuesday after the vehicle they were in was involved in a fatal crash, and an ensuing fire.
WBTV
First Alert: Tornado Watch issued for multiple N.C. counties including Mecklenburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms move through the area in time for the evening commute. A Tornado...
blufftontoday.com
'We live in the world lynching made': How communities face — or hide from — history
Elijah Gaddis grew up in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, outside Charlotte. His family were new, but he felt welcomed. He ran around outside. On Sundays he attended church at Cold Water Lutheran, where the old-timers became like surrogate grandparents. Years later, Gaddis, then a doctoral student at the University of...
