ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings speaks about violent crime in Charlotte in 2022

Driver pleads guilty in I-85 crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin. The man arrested for hitting and killing a Charlotte Mecklenburg-Police officer in 2021 has pleaded guilty to all charges. Charlotte Symphony exploring themes of freedom, strength, justice. Updated: 8 hours ago. Christopher James Lees, the symphony's resident conductor,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Spencer Police tell residents that recent shots fired calls are believed to be gang-related

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spencer Police Department is warning residents to be safe and report any information after multiple shots fired calls in the past week. Police say they believe the recent firearm activities in the southern part of town are gang-related and that the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to the incidents, seeking information to result in justice and upholding community safety.
SPENCER, NC
WBTV

Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia

Christopher James Lees, the symphony's resident conductor, stopped by the studio to talk more about the event. CMPD Chief Jennings speaks about guilty plea in Officer Mia Goodwin's death. Updated: 3 hours ago. Driver Daniel Morgan pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced from the deadly Dec. 22, 2021...
GASTONIA, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man found guilty of $11M Medicaid fraud scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man schemed to take more than $11 million from the North Carolina Medicaid program, a federal jury said on Tuesday. The jury found Donald Booker, 57, guilty of multiple charges related to the scheme, according to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Driver pleads guilty in I-85 crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man arrested for hitting and killing a Charlotte Mecklenburg-Police officer in 2021 has pleaded guilty to all charges. Last January, a grand jury indicted Daniel Morgan on charges of:. Involuntary manslaughter. Three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. Reckless driving. Misdemeanor death by...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Human trafficking in the Carolinas operating on elevated scale

Parts of search warrants in case of missing Madalina Cojocari unsealed. While most of the information was already released to the public, the documents did reveal that three iPhones were among 25 items seized. I-85 near University City Blvd shut down after fatal car fire. Updated: 10 hours ago. BREAKING...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

State inspectors asking public to check your receipts

North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
DENVER, NC
Queen City News

‘Bloods’ gang member charged with indecent liberties with a child

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A verified gang member is facing indecent liberties with a child charges following an investigation, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies began investigating a tip that Statesville resident Paul Ghiraldi, 37, inappropriately touched an 11-year-old child over the course of several months. Following interviews and obtaining information […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Judge unseals documents related to Madalina Cojocari search

This stretch of The Plaza is busy and there are not continuous sidewalks. Uber driver injured in Charlotte shooting, robbery. The police report listed the driver as being treated for serious injuries. Two hurt after chase ends in crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte. Updated: 8 hours ago. Medic...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy