Bedford, VA

WSLS

Saint Francis Service Dogs seeking puppy raisers, sitters

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Service dogs don’t become service dogs overnight. At Saint Francis Service Dogs, they start training from the very beginning. Michelle Cane is raising a future service dog, Fred. “Oh, he’s so fun,” Cane said. “So, I think that he was the most reserved puppy when...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Black Dog Salvage’s Dog Bowl Market returns Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke is hosting the Dog Bowl Market again this weekend to kick off its 2023 season. The event is held on the third Sunday of every month, and features local artisans and vendors. This weekend, it will also have the Floyd...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Trust House for those without homes in Roanoke closes January 31

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trust House in Roanoke, a residential facility for “unhoused individuals, families, and veterans,” will close January 31, according to parent company ARCH Services. ARCH’s board of directors in Roanoke voted to suspend services at Trust House, saying the decision came “after months of efforts—ultimately...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions

DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Pittsylvania County truck driver buys raffle ticket for the first time, wins $1 million

ROANOKE, Va. – A Pittsylvania County truck driver is starting the new year off on the right foot, with a $1 million win in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. Believe it or not, it all started when Tim Allen had a craving for a barbeque sandwich. While at Mills Grill & Grocery at 8481 Mount Cross Road, he grabbed a bite to eat and decided to buy two raffle tickets.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

WATCH: Ground breaking ceremony for White Mill in Danville

A groundbreaking ceremony for the White Mill in Danville took place today at 11 a.m. at 424 Memorial Drive. The former textile mill, which had been vacant for over a decade, has been transformed into a commercial space with 150 units of housing, of which 32 will be reserved for individuals and families earning up to 80% of area median incomes.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

New thrift shop to open in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg will soon be home to a new thrift shop. Mission Thrift is set to hold its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials said. They will be located at 2303 Bedford Ave. The store will offer 25% off all...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Mission Thrift store opens new location in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — From accessories to clothing, Mission Thrift is ready to satisfy your shopping needs. The new thrift store will be hosting its grand opening at 2303 Bedford Avenue this weekend. A representative with the store says the store will feature many items from clothing to cookware.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

🔒POLL: Does thunder in winter mean snow is soon to follow?

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s an old saying that claims if there is thunder in the winter, it will snow seven days later. But is there truth to it? Let us know what you think in the survey below:. Meteorologist Chris Michaels put this old weather wives’ tale to...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Duck Donuts to offer $12 Duck Dozen on Friday, Jan. 13

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday is National Rubber Ducky Day, so Duck Donuts is offering a sweet deal. On Friday, Jan. 13, you can get a dozen of Duck Donuts for $12. The dozen features fan favorites, including Cookies & Cream, S’mores, and of course, Maple and Bacon. 10...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Martinsville Police launch its ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) says residents are going to start seeing more State Police throughout Martinsville as it implements its “Operation Bold Blue Line” initiative. The initiative started on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Martinsville Police. They say Virginia State Troopers will help with traffic safety and the goal is […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
hotelnewsresource.com

Rook at South Boston Hotel to Open Summer 2024 in South Boston, Virginia As Part of the Ascend Hotel Collection

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has finalized an agreement with The Brittano Group, Inc. to develop a new member of the Ascend Hotel Collection in South Boston, Virginia: The Rook Hotels. This agreement marks the first Ascend hotel awarded through the company's emerging markets franchise development program in 2022, as Choice advances its longstanding commitment to increase diversity across the hospitality industry.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Academy Sports + Outdoors store coming to Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new store is being added to the ever-growing Christiansburg Marketplace. Academy Sports + Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sports and outdoors stores. They offer fishing, hunting, and camping equipment as well as sports, footwear, and apparel. This is just one of many...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dog dies in Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says a dog died in a house fire in Roanoke Thursday morning. No other injuries were reported. Crews say they responded just before 7:00 a.m. to the 5500 block of Green Ridge Rd. The department says the fire was accidental and the house is...
ROANOKE, VA

