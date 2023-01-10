The road to Super Bowl LVII rolls through Philadelphia as the Eagles hold the number one seed. THEY DID IT! After two painful weeks of watching the Philadelphia Eagles offense morph back into what they were early in 2021 (after the season-opener versus the Atlanta Falcons of course), they finally clinched the number one seed, home-field advantage through the NFC Playoffs, and a bye during the first week of action. The clincher versus the New York Giants wasn’t pretty, but hey, a win is a win.

