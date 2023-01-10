ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
No matter what happens with Tua Tagovailoa today, let’s go Dolphins!

Today is an important day for the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. Today is the day we find out if Tua has progressed through the concussion protocol to the point where he can start doing football-related activities(as if he hasn’t been throwing passes already) which then leads to being fully cleared to play on Sunday up in Buffalo in the Dolphin’s first playoff game since 2016.
Grading Eagles, their NFC East rivals chances as NFL postseason begins

The road to Super Bowl LVII rolls through Philadelphia as the Eagles hold the number one seed. THEY DID IT! After two painful weeks of watching the Philadelphia Eagles offense morph back into what they were early in 2021 (after the season-opener versus the Atlanta Falcons of course), they finally clinched the number one seed, home-field advantage through the NFC Playoffs, and a bye during the first week of action. The clincher versus the New York Giants wasn’t pretty, but hey, a win is a win.
Tired of those Trevor Bauer rumors? Buckle up baseball fans

There has been plenty of Trevor Bauer chatter since his reinstatement by MLB. Unfortunately, he won’t be going away anytime soon. And just like that, Trevor Bauer is back in baseball. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, or perhaps just got really wrapped up in football, you’ve probably...
