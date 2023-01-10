ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

Hurry! The famous 'Amazon coat' is on mega-sale — but only 'til midnight

It's freezing outside and, with more winter months ahead, it's no wonder we have warm coats on the brain. Well, Amazon has a sale to do you a solid. They've slashed prices on popular Orolay coats by up to 52%, just for today. But there's one marked-down jacket in particular you definitely don't want to miss: The Internet famous "Amazon coat."
The Kitchn

3 Surprising Ways to Save Money on Groceries in 2023

By now I’d expect to be a bit more used to higher grocery prices, but I still cringe every time I check out and look at my total bill. Unfortunately, grocery prices keep climbing with little relief in sight. In fact, a recent report from the USDA says prices on all foods are predicted to increase up to 4.5 percent in 2023. All that means is it’s time to re-examine my shopping strategies and find smart ways to stretch my budget.
AOL Corp

The pants Oprah calls 'ultra-flattering' are 50% off at the Spanx End of Season Sale

We all know Oprah has great taste — there's a reason we go wild for her Favorite Things list every year. And when she calls something 'ultra-flattering,' you know it's something worth buying. Add a 50% discount to that, and we're stocking up! That's the case with these super-cute pants from Spanx — right now they're just $63 (regularly $128) at the Spanx End of Season Sale. The sale is on from now until January 11. There are tons of items are deeply discounter and you get an extra 30% off sale items with the offer code SALE.
AOL Corp

The Coach Outlet winter clearance sale is still raging — score up to a wild 70% off

A few times a year Coach very kindly unloads some of its most popular styles at unbelievable discounts. One of those times is right now. The Coach Outlet Clearance Sale is on, and it features totes, crossbody bags, satchels and more for up to 70% off! If you're looking to refresh your Coach stash or invest in your very first treasure by this luxury brand, keep scrolling.
SPY

Nearly Half the Cost of the Newest Model, the 9th Gen Apple iPad Is a Steal at Under $250

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Tablets have been with us for quite a while, and now, they’re more useful than ever. You can use your tablet for gaming, watching movies on the go, helping your child get a head start on learning, and even working.  If you’ve been looking for a good tablet, you’re in luck! Best Buy is having a flash sale on a 64 GB iPad for $80.00 off its original price. This deal won’t last long, so act fast if you’re interested. There are plenty of...
POPSUGAR

This Cotton Sheet Set Makes My Bed Feel Like It Belongs in a Luxury Hotel

I put a lot of careful thought and consideration into my bedding. I've spent longer than I'd like to admit on Google (and TikTok) researching the best sheets, comforters, and pillows for my bed. Over the last year, I've found the perfect formula for a fluffy, hotel-like comforter (the key is to layer two duvet inserts together) and transitioned all of my pillowcases over to silk, but I was still on the hunt for new sheets that I really liked. My previous set was scratchy and not very breathable, but the Piglet in Bed Washed Percale Cotton Sheet Set ($128-$176, originally $129-$199) ended up being the perfect solution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth

When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
MANHATTAN, NY
CNN

The best cast-iron skillets of 2023

We tested leading cookware to find the best cast-iron skillet, a versatile pan that can handle everything from steaks to cornbread, and with care can last a lifetime.
Phone Arena

It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time

If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
Live your best life now with http://Health.com: Get the scoop on fitness, food, beauty, & more!

