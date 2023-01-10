Lifesaving Army trainer says having trained professionals at games is critical

The athletic trainer who helped save the life of an Army West Point hockey player from Dallas says it is critical to have trained professionals at games.

Eric Huss was slashed in the neck by a skate last week during a game against Sacred Heart University at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport.

Within 10 seconds athletic trainer, Rachel Leahy was treating his injury.

She says it's critical to have trained professionals at sporting events for emergencies like these.

"I just want people to know that athletic trainers are trained for this. We're ready, we're prepared, we've gotten years of education, we're much more than taping ankles and placing Band-Aids on things," said Leahy.

Leahy says she has been checking in with Huss daily and that he is on the road to recovery.