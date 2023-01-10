Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Lose Former All-StarOnlyHomers
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Related
Recount in Oakland mayor's race passes vote from board of supervisors
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Another potential challenge to the outcome of the Oakland mayor’s race has arisen. Unlike a previous failed attempt at a recall, this one may actually happen, at least according to some officials. “A recount is going to happen,” said Alameda Board of Supervisors Member, Keith Carson. Within days of Sheng Thao […]
oaklandside.org
Oakland school closures won’t happen, after all
On Wednesday, nearly a year after the Oakland Unified School District board voted to close, consolidate, and downsize 11 schools over two years, the newly formed board reversed the decision. The move will allow five elementary schools that were slated for closure this year to remain open. Directors VanCedric Williams...
Oakland School Board reverses decision to close schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) –The fight to keep schools open started one year ago. Students, parents and teachers all spoke out at School Board meetings against the plan. Some even took matters into their own hands by protesting and occupying Parker Elementary School, one of the schools that closed last year. The decision to close school […]
KTVU FOX 2
Recount requested in Oakland's mayor's race, among others
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County Board of Supervisors plans to request the registrar’s office hold a recount in four races, including the Oakland mayor's race. The races in question involved ranked choice voting to determine winners last November, a system that's been criticized for confusing for voters. But the elections have already been certified, with some winners already sworn in.
oaklandside.org
Alameda supervisors greenlight recount for Oakland mayor’s race
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to seek a recount of several races in the Nov. 8 election that used ranked-choice voting to select the winners, including the Oakland mayor’s race and the hotly contested Oakland Unified School District, District 4 seat. “I think this is...
Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos
{p dir=”ltr”}Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. {p dir=”ltr”}Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting...
oaklandca.gov
Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan Welcomes and Congratulates Oakland’s Newly-Sworn-In Mayor, Auditor, and Councilmembers
Oakland, CA -- Yesterday, January 9, 2023, the City of Oakland held the inauguration of Mayor Sheng Thao, re-elected City Auditor Courtney Ruby, re-elected District 2 Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas, newly-elected District 4 Councilmember Janani Ramachandran, and newly-elected District 6 Councilmember Kevin Jenkins. Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan welcomes and congratulates Oakland’s Mayor, Auditor, and Councilmembers.
San Francisco Catholic school St. Thomas the Apostle closing after 75 years
St. Thomas the Apostle is the latest Catholic school in the city to announce plans to shutter.
oaklandside.org
Alameda County will distribute 500 tents to homeless people impacted by the storm
In a sign of the devastating impact of the relentless rainstorms on homeless residents, Alameda County officials are distributing 500 tents to those whose belongings have gotten soaked and destroyed. While the county’s street health workers often supply tents to individuals in need, this “larger-scale distribution is unique to this...
SF lawyer moves to have DA Brooke Jenkins disqualified from McAlister case
An attorney for Troy McAlister hopes to have San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins removed from the case.
yaleclimateconnections.org
Youth community center in Richmond, California, becomes a ‘resilience hub’
At RYSE Commons, a youth community center in Richmond, California, young people gather to make art, play basketball, take classes, and hang out. It’s an institution that community members trust and depend on. So Shina Robinson of the Asian Pacific Environmental Network says it’s the ideal place to create...
KTVU FOX 2
Setback for Oakland A's waterfront ballpark plans after grant not recommended
OAKLAND, Calif. - The dream of transforming Howard Terminal at the Port of Oakland into a new Oakland A's baseball stadium complex just got thrown a new curve ball. Oakland had agreed to publicly fund the infrastructure and transportation surrounding the privately funded 35,000-seat, 55-acre ballpark complex at the Port of Oakland.
berkeleyside.org
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain
The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
Yardbarker
Oakland Strikes Out on $182M for A’s Stadium Project
Oakland whiffed on what may have been a key source of funding to help the city keep the A’s. The city will not receive any funding from the Department of Transportation’s Mega grant program. The team has agreed to fund the construction of a $12 billion waterfront development,...
KQED
Rain and Eviction Loom Over Oakland’s Wood Street Encampment
California’s temperate weather is one reason why homelessness is so visible. But with climate change, warmer and wetter weather are making the emergency on the streets even more dire. At what remains of the Wood Street encampment in West Oakland, people without shelter are experiencing flooding and a fight...
oaklandside.org
Is there any budget-friendly — and decent — pizza left in the East Bay?
When Berkeley pizza party staple West Coast Pizza closed its doors last fall, East Bay families let out a collective cry of woe. Where would parents of hungry teens find inexpensive, tasty pizza cut just the right size for sharing?, Nosh readers wrote in to ask. Where would we all get our cheesy sticks?!
Park Florist continues to blossom after 112 years in Richmond
Park Florist has been a Richmond staple for more than a century. But the business, owned and operated by the Perata family at 2015 Macdonald Ave., has its roots in Colma, a city in San Mateo County. “Our grandfather came from Italy in the 1880s to Colma,” owner Lloyd Perata...
SFist
SF Police Commission Bans Pretextual Stops for Minor Traffic Violations, After Months of Controversy
After a five-hour debate at Wednesday night’s Police Commission meeting, the commission did finally adopt a policy to bar SFPD from making stops for nine specific traffic infractions that supporters of the ban say are ticky-tack offenses meant to search, incarcerate, and prosecute people of color. For the last...
oaklandside.org
Oakland native P. Frank Williams examines violence within hip-hop
Growing up in East Oakland in the mid-1980s, P. Frank Williams remembers getting a firsthand glimpse of Too $hort’s early beginnings as a rapper while riding AC Transit along Foothill Boulevard—the same strip of road where the city of Oakland recently honored the iconic artist with his own street sign.
963kklz.com
Are The Oakland A’s Coming To Las Vegas Or What?
So what about the Oakland A’s – are they coming to Las Vegas or not? That seems to be the ongoing question. Talks between the Oakland A’s and those involved in a hot Las Vegas stadium site seem to have cooled down, while talks on the other site are still happening. And discussions between casino magnate Phil Ruffin, and A’s bigwigs about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site, have gone quiet.
Comments / 0