KRON4 News

Recount in Oakland mayor's race passes vote from board of supervisors

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Another potential challenge to the outcome of the Oakland mayor’s race has arisen. Unlike a previous failed attempt at a recall, this one may actually happen, at least according to some officials. “A recount is going to happen,” said Alameda Board of Supervisors Member, Keith Carson. Within days of Sheng Thao […]
oaklandside.org

Oakland school closures won’t happen, after all

On Wednesday, nearly a year after the Oakland Unified School District board voted to close, consolidate, and downsize 11 schools over two years, the newly formed board reversed the decision. The move will allow five elementary schools that were slated for closure this year to remain open. Directors VanCedric Williams...
KRON4 News

Oakland School Board reverses decision to close schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) –The fight to keep schools open started one year ago. Students, parents and teachers all spoke out at School Board meetings against the plan. Some even took matters into their own hands by protesting and occupying Parker Elementary School, one of the schools that closed last year. The decision to close school […]
KTVU FOX 2

Recount requested in Oakland's mayor's race, among others

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County Board of Supervisors plans to request the registrar’s office hold a recount in four races, including the Oakland mayor's race. The races in question involved ranked choice voting to determine winners last November, a system that's been criticized for confusing for voters. But the elections have already been certified, with some winners already sworn in.
oaklandside.org

Alameda supervisors greenlight recount for Oakland mayor’s race

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to seek a recount of several races in the Nov. 8 election that used ranked-choice voting to select the winners, including the Oakland mayor’s race and the hotly contested Oakland Unified School District, District 4 seat. “I think this is...
San Francisco Examiner

Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos

{p dir=”ltr”}Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. {p dir=”ltr”}Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting...
oaklandca.gov

Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan Welcomes and Congratulates Oakland’s Newly-Sworn-In Mayor, Auditor, and Councilmembers

Oakland, CA -- Yesterday, January 9, 2023, the City of Oakland held the inauguration of Mayor Sheng Thao, re-elected City Auditor Courtney Ruby, re-elected District 2 Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas, newly-elected District 4 Councilmember Janani Ramachandran, and newly-elected District 6 Councilmember Kevin Jenkins. Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan welcomes and congratulates Oakland’s Mayor, Auditor, and Councilmembers.
yaleclimateconnections.org

Youth community center in Richmond, California, becomes a ‘resilience hub’

At RYSE Commons, a youth community center in Richmond, California, young people gather to make art, play basketball, take classes, and hang out. It’s an institution that community members trust and depend on. So Shina Robinson of the Asian Pacific Environmental Network says it’s the ideal place to create...
KTVU FOX 2

Setback for Oakland A's waterfront ballpark plans after grant not recommended

OAKLAND, Calif. - The dream of transforming Howard Terminal at the Port of Oakland into a new Oakland A's baseball stadium complex just got thrown a new curve ball. Oakland had agreed to publicly fund the infrastructure and transportation surrounding the privately funded 35,000-seat, 55-acre ballpark complex at the Port of Oakland.
berkeleyside.org

Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain

The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
Yardbarker

Oakland Strikes Out on $182M for A’s Stadium Project

Oakland whiffed on what may have been a key source of funding to help the city keep the A’s. The city will not receive any funding from the Department of Transportation’s Mega grant program. The team has agreed to fund the construction of a $12 billion waterfront development,...
KQED

Rain and Eviction Loom Over Oakland’s Wood Street Encampment

California’s temperate weather is one reason why homelessness is so visible. But with climate change, warmer and wetter weather are making the emergency on the streets even more dire. At what remains of the Wood Street encampment in West Oakland, people without shelter are experiencing flooding and a fight...
oaklandside.org

Oakland native P. Frank Williams examines violence within hip-hop

Growing up in East Oakland in the mid-1980s, P. Frank Williams remembers getting a firsthand glimpse of Too $hort’s early beginnings as a rapper while riding AC Transit along Foothill Boulevard—the same strip of road where the city of Oakland recently honored the iconic artist with his own street sign.
963kklz.com

Are The Oakland A’s Coming To Las Vegas Or What?

So what about the Oakland A’s – are they coming to Las Vegas or not? That seems to be the ongoing question. Talks between the Oakland A’s and those involved in a hot Las Vegas stadium site seem to have cooled down, while talks on the other site are still happening. And discussions between casino magnate Phil Ruffin, and A’s bigwigs about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site, have gone quiet.
