Buffalo, NY

Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future

After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
The Giving Back Fund teams with Damar Hamlin's toy drive to help distribute funds

NEW YORK (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin plans to support young people through education and sports with the $8.6 million in GoFundMe donations that unexpectedly poured into his toy drive fundraiser after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of a game last week.He will also use proceeds from the sale of new T-shirts, emblazoned with "Did We Win?" along with his hands in the shape of a heart, to raise money for the trauma center in Cincinnati that treated him. Hamlin, who live-tweeted through his team's victory over New England on Sunday, tweeted Tuesday that he has returned to Buffalo but is still...
Doctors: Bills' Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing

An upbeat Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is “not home quite just yet,” as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.“Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival!” Hamlin added in his Twitter post, while asking his followers to keep him in their prayers.Buffalo General Medical Center issued a news release saying Hamlin was in good spirits and was joined by his parents, Mario and Nina Hamlin,...
Brandon Beane Says This Unsung Hero Helped Save Hamlin’s Life

Wednesday, January 11th was a great day. That's because Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was officially discharged from Buffalo General Hospital, which means that he returned home and will be in the care of the Bills. Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest last Monday night, during the Bills and Bengals game...
