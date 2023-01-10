Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pumping on Wilmington construction site halted after resident ‘blows whistle’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A small hiccup for a Wilmington construction project after a resident called New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington when he noticed something just didn’t look right. Every morning Philip Thompson takes in the view from his balcony but on Wednesday the marsh...
Jet fuel tax exemption could expire without action from NC General Assembly this year
CHARLOTTE — The price of a gallon of gasoline is often a topic of discussion for many, but a rule affecting the price of jet fuel in North Carolina could have a big impact if it expires without action from the state General Assembly this year. Since 2016, there’s...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Demand in Cape Fear for eggs push prices up by 60%
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Americans are eating more eggs causing higher prices to reach as much as 60% – the Cape Fear Region is not immune. Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows Americans in recent years have replaced eggs as their main source of protein, instead of beef and venison, which increased the demand for eggs.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shallotte Doppler Radar back online after repair work
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The radar the Wilmington National Weather Service uses to track weather in the Cape Fear is back online. The KLTX radar was temporarily taken offline on January 3rd as crews worked to repair the pedestal. Over the past week, the repairs have been completed and...
generalaviationnews.com
Aviation’s impact in North Carolina tops $72 billion
North Carolina’s 72 publicly owned airports contribute more than $72 billion to the state’s economy each year — 11% of the state’s gross domestic product or total economic output — and support nearly 333,000 jobs, according to a report released in January 2023 by the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation.
County: Fund rest of NC 24
With a replaced bridge now in operation over N.C. 24 in Clinton, Sampson County leaders are urging the completion of an overall improvement pr
WCNC
Yes, North Carolina has more miles of state-supported roads than every other state except for Texas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you added up the length of all the traffic lanes in North Carolina, we'd be in the top 20 states with the most miles of roads. A viewer wanted to know how North Carolina ranks nationally in terms of the mileage maintained by NCDOT. CLAIM:
wraltechwire.com
Mass layoffs, plant closures in NC hit lowest levels in 25 years despite slowing economy
RALEIGH – Unless there is a late arriving notice, 2022 ended up as the best year for North Carolina workers since at least 1997, despite recent headlines about recession, layoffs, and job cuts. That’s because North Carolina’s unemployment rate remains historically low, and workers in the state are on...
'A systemic problem we need to address': NC lawmaker working to get trucks off interstate ramps
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Long lines of tractor-trailers parked along major exits on interstates is a growing problem that North Carolina leaders say needs to be addressed amid growing concerns. From soil erosion to safety hazards, state leaders say it's a systematic problem. Rep. Nasif Majeed says it's getting worse,...
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Duke Energy carbon plan sells ratepayers short
On December 30, 2022, the North Carolina Utilities Commission issued its long-awaited order in the Duke Energy Carbon Plan proceeding. By unreasonably limiting Duke’s near-term procurement of clean, low-cost solar resources, the Commission’s order will increase costs for ratepayers and delay reductions in Duke’s carbon emissions. Under...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island approves paid parking contract
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Another beach town in the Cape Fear has opted to install a paid parking program. The Town of Oak Island Town Council voted 4 to 1 to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect at its meeting Tuesday night. Parking will be enforced...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in North Carolina
North Carolina is a gorgeous state full of lush greenery and multiple waterways. There is no end to the outdoor adventure possibilities. A favorite pastime in the state is to spend time on the water. And it is no wonder. North Carolina has many beautiful lakes that are perfectly suited for recreation. However, they are not all natural lakes. The state has several stunning man-made lakes as well.
nsjonline.com
N.C. Utilities Commission hears from Duke Energy on Christmas blackouts
RALEIGH — On Jan. 3, the N.C. Utilities Commission heard from Duke Energy Carolinas officials regarding the rolling blackouts experienced by around half a million customers during Christmas last year. “Our operators on Christmas Eve were faced with a series of rapidly evolving events during the morning hours making...
WMBF
N.C. Gov. Cooper signs executive order initiating ban of TikTok, WeChat from state devices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Thursday initiating a ban of the use of social media apps TikTok and WeChat on all state government devices. The order directs state officials and the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDPI) to develop a...
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
The State Port Pilot
BSL seeks bids to rebuild dams destroyed in 2018
Nearly four and a half years after Hurricane Florence ravaged four city-owned dams, Boiling Spring Lakes will advertise for reconstruction bids on Wednesday, Jan. 11, City Manager Gordon Hargrove said during the Jan. 3 Board of Commissioners meeting. “Our engineering consultant will also put (the advertisement) on a nationwide webpage,...
theonefeather.com
Tribe to seek North Carolina law changes on state income tax, cannabis issues
CHEROKEE, N.C. – With the passage of two pieces of legislation during its regular session on Thursday, Jan. 12, Tribal Council has authorized EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) officials to work with North Carolina lawmakers regarding cannabis issues and the state income taxation of EBCI tribal members. Council...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers needed for Saturday trash cleanup along Wilmington railroad tracks
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you set a New Year’s resolution to volunteer more in 2023, you have your chance this weekend. Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful are holding a trash cleanup event Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Volunteers will be...
NIH Director's Blog
GenX Exposure Study reports results back to the community
Following the discovery of high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the blood of GenX Exposure Study participants, researchers are working quickly to report their findings back to the North Carolina communities and address their concerns. Led out of North Carolina State University (NCSU), the study started in...
