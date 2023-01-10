ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Demand in Cape Fear for eggs push prices up by 60%

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Americans are eating more eggs causing higher prices to reach as much as 60% – the Cape Fear Region is not immune. Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows Americans in recent years have replaced eggs as their main source of protein, instead of beef and venison, which increased the demand for eggs.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Shallotte Doppler Radar back online after repair work

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The radar the Wilmington National Weather Service uses to track weather in the Cape Fear is back online. The KLTX radar was temporarily taken offline on January 3rd as crews worked to repair the pedestal. Over the past week, the repairs have been completed and...
WILMINGTON, NC
generalaviationnews.com

Aviation’s impact in North Carolina tops $72 billion

North Carolina’s 72 publicly owned airports contribute more than $72 billion to the state’s economy each year — 11% of the state’s gross domestic product or total economic output — and support nearly 333,000 jobs, according to a report released in January 2023 by the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Duke Energy carbon plan sells ratepayers short

On December 30, 2022, the North Carolina Utilities Commission issued its long-awaited order in the Duke Energy Carbon Plan proceeding. By unreasonably limiting Duke’s near-term procurement of clean, low-cost solar resources, the Commission’s order will increase costs for ratepayers and delay reductions in Duke’s carbon emissions. Under...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island approves paid parking contract

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Another beach town in the Cape Fear has opted to install a paid parking program. The Town of Oak Island Town Council voted 4 to 1 to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect at its meeting Tuesday night. Parking will be enforced...
OAK ISLAND, NC
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in North Carolina

North Carolina is a gorgeous state full of lush greenery and multiple waterways. There is no end to the outdoor adventure possibilities. A favorite pastime in the state is to spend time on the water. And it is no wonder. North Carolina has many beautiful lakes that are perfectly suited for recreation. However, they are not all natural lakes. The state has several stunning man-made lakes as well.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

Strong storms move through North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

BSL seeks bids to rebuild dams destroyed in 2018

Nearly four and a half years after Hurricane Florence ravaged four city-owned dams, Boiling Spring Lakes will advertise for reconstruction bids on Wednesday, Jan. 11, City Manager Gordon Hargrove said during the Jan. 3 Board of Commissioners meeting. “Our engineering consultant will also put (the advertisement) on a nationwide webpage,...
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
NIH Director's Blog

GenX Exposure Study reports results back to the community

Following the discovery of high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the blood of GenX Exposure Study participants, researchers are working quickly to report their findings back to the North Carolina communities and address their concerns. Led out of North Carolina State University (NCSU), the study started in...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy