Nic Cage Said His Hero Is Elvis Aka His Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley's Father
Nicolas Cage is a true Hollywood original, standing out as one of the most unique stars to ever grace the silver screen. Born into the Coppola family — the one that includes the likes of Francis Ford Coppola, Sophia Coppola, and Talia Shire, among other well-known names in the film world — Cage made it his mission early on not to rely on his family connections to make it as an actor. While this plan certainly could've blown up in his face, it didn't, as he's now recognized as a pop culture legend the world over.
Sylvester Stallone Says Playing Tulsa King's Dwight Is Way More Relaxed Than Rambo
In years past, Sylvester Stallone was someone who basically thrived on chaos when it came to his movie roles, with John Rambo and the "Rambo" films probably being the best example. Looking back on the franchise and his other legendary action projects, he told The New York Times in a 1993 interview: "I, Sylvester Stallone, became synonymous with mindless, monosyllabic violence." When people saw the would-be "Tulsa King" star, it was often Rambo or Rocky Balboa that they were expecting — and for a while, Stallone bought into it.
Robert Downey, Jr. Once Wrote Gerard Butler An Email Praising Him For Olympus Has Fallen
As the undisputed king of so-bad-they're-good action flicks, Gerard Butler has led his share of mid-tier thrillers and reassessed gems alike. He's also garnered a considerable fan base since he kicked off his acting career in the late 1990s, especially those with a certain amount of nostalgia for the mid-budget action film. "He is an action star for the age of the declining action star," Vulture's Bilge Ebiri wrote in 2019 for an article titled, "I Think I Love Gerard Butler," "and sometimes I could swear that he is almost single-handedly keeping a very specific type of movie alive."
How Pan's Labyrinth's Central Character Arc Inspired Guillermo Del Toro's Vision For Pinocchio
Many critics and fans praise filmmaker Guillermo del Toro for his incredible ability to bring fantastical worlds to life on the big screen. Whether with the Academy-award-winning "The Shape of Water" or the Kaiju-spectacle "Pacific Rim," del Toro is a master at consistently wowing audiences with his unique vision for filmmaking. Recently del Toro's talents focused on the world of stop-motion animation with his version of "Pinocchio." The film premiered on Netflix last November and has long been a dream project for del Toro. And although many are familiar with the story of a wooden boy who wished to become real, del Toro's version is unlike any other.
Matt Dillon's Casting In The Outsiders Was All S.E. Hinton's Doing
Based on S.E. Hinton's 1967 novel of the same name, "The Outsiders" obviously has auspicious literary origins. But the film's bookish backstory extends beyond the pages of its source text. "The Outsiders" adaptation came at the behest of a Fresno-area librarian who wrote a letter to Francis Ford Coppola urging him to consider the Tulsa-set book for his next project.
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
Austin Butler Doesn't Hear It, But He Does Have An Explanation For His Enduring Elvis Voice
The Golden Globes returned to air live on January 10th (after a controversial hiatus) to celebrate their 80th anniversary of the all-encompassing entertainment award ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best of the season with everyone's favorite stars in attendance. This year, The Golden Globes awarded well-deserved television and film nominees like the side-splitting gem "Abbott Elementary," legendary "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Angela Bassett, and the dazzling star Austin Butler for his show-stopping performance as Elvis Presley.
Fans Are Thrilled Over Lucy's Return In NCIS' 3-Way Crossover
Thus far, it's safe to say that one of the most heartbreaking moments of Season 2 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the tearful departure of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) in the episode "Vanishing Act" — as she left the team to pursue a career in the NCIS's "agent afloat" program. Considering the immense amount of cast turnover that we have come to expect from the "NCIS" franchise, there's no question that Lucy's abrupt departure left plenty of fans reeling, as it placed the future of the fan-favorite junior agent in jeopardy. Making Lucy's departure all the more brutal was the tearful goodbye scene she shared with her girlfriend, FBI Agent Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), as the two seemingly brought their relationship to a close while holding hands on the beach.
Colin Farrell Recalls Unbearable Shame Following The Failure Of 2004's Alexander
It wouldn't be hard these days to look at the career of Colin Farrell and assume he's had a charmed path to Hollywood's A-list. There is, arguably, some truth to that, as he rocketed to stardom in the early 2000s almost overnight on the strength of his work in films like "Tigerland" and "Phone Booth." These days he's a regular player in both the blockbuster and indie realms, and he just won his first Golden Globe award for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin" (via IMDb).
Who Is Shelly Miscavige? The 2023 Golden Globes Most Brutal Dig Explained
The 2023 Golden Globes have come and gone. Many of 2022's greatest pop culture hits received recognition throughout the show, but the biggest draw of the night for many was hearing various entertainment personalities talk on stage. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the show, livening up the proceedings with humorous anecdotes and lighthearted pokes at the film and TV industry. But while most of Carmichael's jokes throughout the show landed without a hitch, there was one particularly edgy bit that ended up shocking both attendees and viewers of the awards show.
1969 Scooby-Doo Actor Frank Welker Returns As William Jones In HBO's Velma
Voice actors don't get enough credit in the industry. They're responsible for bringing to life some of the most memorable and beloved characters in pop culture, but they're rarely the face of the operation. One of the most prolific voice actors who's still working today, including in the latest HBO Max comedy series, "Velma," is Frank Welker.
Nicolas Cage Shockingly Admits That He's Never Seen Either True Grit Film - Exclusive
The Western is one of cinema's most revered genres, defined by the work of such screen giants as Gary Cooper, John Wayne, and Clint Eastwood. Not surprisingly, among the most beloved films in the genre are Cooper's "High Noon," Eastwood's "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," and Wayne's "True Grit" — a story made even more legendary with its remake by filmmaking brothers Joel and Ethan Coen and starring Jeff Bridges.
The Evolution Of Kyle Edward Ball's Skinamarink From YouTube Comments To Feature Film
Every so often, a horror film will capture the interest of social media, inspiring people to seek it out, almost creating a mythos behind it before it's even been released. That's what's happened with the newest horror flick to inspire nightmares in 2023 — "Skinamarink." A month ago, Shudder...
Seeing M3GAN In The Theater Reminded Allison Williams How Messed Up Human Nature Is
At this point, it's almost impossible for someone to have not heard about "M3GAN." The titular android has been stirring up hype all across social media, specifically on TikTok thanks to M3GAN's dance moves. It hasn't even been a week since the film has been out, and there are already talks of a M3GAN sequel with audiences and critics loving the film (via Rotten Tomatoes).
Eddie Murphy Says 'It's All Love' Despite Name-Dropping Will Smith At The Golden Globes
Hollywood legend Eddie Murphy stole the show at the 2023 Golden Globes with a viral award speech that included a hilarious jab at Will Smith. After hearing the joke, it's easy to assume that Murphy may have some sort of beef with the "Emancipation" actor and the 2022 Oscars slap heard 'round the world, as many actors and comedians have since come forward to defend Chris Rock and shame Smith for what he did, including Jim Carrey and Wanda Sykes. But the Cecil B. DeMille award winner insists that it's actually "all love" between him and Smith.
Skinamarink Creator Kyle Edward Ball Adhered To A Rigid Set Of Rules (& The Film Is Better For It)
The movie "Skinamarink" has become something of a viral hit that Polygon claims to be this generation's "Blair Witch Project',' and from the looks of the creepy trailer (via YouTube), they may be absolutely right. To pull off such a spine-chilling affair, unlike the array of other scary options available, director Kyle Edward Ball had to follow certain criteria to achieve the feature's unique approach.
Coyote Ugly Star Piper Perabo Says They've Hit A 'Roadblock' In The Sequel
Few romantic comedies capture the feeling of being a small fish in a big pond quite like "Coyote Ugly." In the movie, Piper Perabo plays a struggling singer-songwriter who moves to New York City to live her dreams. However, dreams don't come true overnight, so the aspiring musician takes a job in a rowdy bar, where she spends her evenings pouring shots and performing rock hits. Along the way, she makes some good friends and falls in love with a handsome Australian gentleman.
Black Bolt's Costume From Doctor Strange 2 That Probably Shouldn't Have Been Greenlit
Marvel Studios kicked off their Multiverse Saga in Phase 4 of the MCU, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," giving fans a taste of the repercussions of interacting with the multiverse. While "No Way Home" gave fans a star-studded look at different "Spider-Man"...
Tom Hanks Fans Can Breathe Easy, The Actor Doesn't Plan On Retiring Any Time Soon
Tom Hanks has been in the industry for several decades, with credits dating back to the early '80s (via IMDb). It's safe to say that he has made an impact in Hollywood as one of its most prolific players. And it seems the 66-year-old actor has no plans to slow down or even walk away from the game that made him a household name.
Luther: The Fallen Sun's First Script Was So Dark That Andy Serkis Had Doubts Signing On
Detective shows see their characters investigate a wide variety of crimes, from non-violent, like arson, to incredibly violent, like murder. One thing they all have in common is that they deal with the darkest corners of the human soul. One that excels at this particular theme is BBC's "Luther." Starring actor and musician Idris Elba, "Luther" looks at the worst that humankind has to offer. Of course, the criminals that Luther chases aren't the only dark characters — he himself may be the darkest soul out there.
