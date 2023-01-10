Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Nationwide home show is heading to Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Name a place where you can buy massage chairs, solar panels, and a doorbell camera all in one building? It’s not easy. Luckily, the people of Wyoming will get that chance this weekend when Nationwide Expos’ home show makes its way to Cheyenne.
svinews.com
Final notice for brand renewal
PINEDALE (WNE) — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal. Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov.
If You Hit a Deer in Wyoming, Can You Legally Take the Antlers?
So apparently this is a famous question being asked. I mean, I got curious myself. If I do accidentally hit a deer while driving down to Fort Collins on 287, can I take the antlers? I have a friend who loves them, so it would be a great gift, no?
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Host Family
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - CETUSA (Council for Educational Travel, USA)- Is seeking host families for this upcoming school year. CETUSA is asking families to host students for a semester up to a full school year. The students will study at the local High Schools East, South, and Central.
capcity.news
Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland closed early Thursday as more snow brings travel headaches
CASPER, Wyo. — Another hit of winter weather has led to road closures in Wyoming early Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT. The estimated reopening time is seven to nine hours. Most other roads in and around Cheyenne, including Interstate 80, are open, but slick in spots.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Wyoming Business Council offers a free exporting webinar seories- vosot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
We continue with part two of our discussion with the newly elected Laramie County District Attorney. We spoke with Sylvia Hackl about attorneys and handling the county case workload. You’re planning on hiring more employees and attorneys and staff. How many more are we talking about?. |. We sat...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: I Went To The DMV In Cheyenne And It Wasn’t Horrible
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I recently visited the Department of Motor Vehicles building here in Cheyenne. It’s now up at the old rest area near the Flying J truck stop and that wrong-way monstrosity of a freeway overpass at exit 7. The DMV is affiliated with neither of those things.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Transforming Trucking: How one company is revolutionizing the freight industry
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Imagine running a $1+ trillion industry with the technology of 1970. That’s the reality for truckers in 2023. In a time when robots and artificial intelligence are growing closer to running the world, those running the trucking business are still conducting business using faxes, pen and paper, and landlines. If their outdated technology wasn’t bad enough, brokers serving as middlemen between truckers and businesses often charge astronomically high commissions.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
LCSD 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - School: Triumph High School. Parents’/Guardians’ names: Butch Siler and Paula Siler. Kearra “Arlo” Siler, who is an 11th grade student at Triumph High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1′s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 16.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
School District Mourns Loss of Student
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Following the loss of a 17-year-old girl that was killed in a shooting last night. This morning Laramie County School District 1 released a letter sent to the parents of a student at Triumph High School, concerning the death of a student. Dear Triumph...
kotatv.com
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
UPDATE: I-80 Between Laramie and Cheyenne to Remain Closed Overnight
As of 9:27 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Jan. 12. As of 8:56 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Jan. 12. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne due to winter conditions and crashes.
capcity.news
High wind watch in effect for this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A high wind watch is in effect for late Friday night through Saturday afternoon in the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne announced this afternoon that wind gusts of up to 65–70 mph were possible. The strongest winds will occur...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
VA clinic coming back, VA Cheyenne chief tells Sterling vets
The part-time VA clinic is coming back to Sterling, and that’s just to start. Officials from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Cheyenne, Wyo., were in Sterling Wednesday for a town hall meeting with local veterans. They addressed the future of VA medical care availability for northeast Colorado for a standing-room-only crowd of vets at the Logan County Courthouse.
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne
A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
20 Inches of Snow, 40 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory that was already in effect for parts of SE Wyoming to cover a much larger area. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the new advisory area, Casper, Torrington, Wheatland and Douglas are. The agency...
capcity.news
Cheyenne artist announced as finalist for vodka label art competition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man is among the finalists for a “Spirit of Wyoming” art contest. Jackson Hole local craft distillery Jackson Hole Still Works announced in a news release today that the eight finalists for its 2023 “Spirit of Wyoming” Vodka Label Art Competition include local artist James Overstreet. See more of Overstreet’s work here.
UPDATE: I-80 Eastbound From Laramie to Cheyenne Reopened
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne have been reopened. Winter conditions and crashes have, once again, forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne. As of 11:30 a.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation estimated it would take crews three to five hours to...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Steve-O Is in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The famous comedian Steve O is in town tonight. He has been on his tour called “Bucket List Tour”. You can see him at the Civic Center and Tickets are still on sale. Show will begin at 7pm. The link to purchase...
