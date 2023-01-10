Read full article on original website
Concerns over proposed Bradford Township solar farm lead to another meeting
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A special meeting is being held after residents in Clearfield County raised concern over a possible solar farm. Bradford Township residents already voiced their concern last year about the proposed Cl-Shiloh LLC solar farm which would take over current farmland along Shiloh Road between McDowell and Grahampton roads. During the new […]
State College labor council expresses concerns over worker safety
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local labor council is speaking out about workplace safety and is looking for governments to help. This comes after OSHA proposed fines against Maryland-based construction company, Interior Specialists, Inc., after a worker died on the job at the site of the former State College Days Inn. Seven Mountains Central […]
Williamsport City Hall up for sale
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The former Williamsport City Hall building is up for sale. City council recently approved the property to be listed through Fish Commercial Group, a real estate agency in central Pennsylvania. "A good re-use of the building. See it get into the hands of someone that is...
Expanded Clinton County Tourism/Recreation Grant Program begins accepting applications
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Tourist Promotion Agency, in collaboration with the Clinton County Commissioners and County Planning Department, Thursday announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Clinton County Tourism/Recreation Grant Program. This year’s program sees a number of enhancements, including expanding those eligible...
Dave's Pro Auto Service is now a woman-owned small business
South Williamsport, Pa. — Dave's Pro Auto Service has a new owner. The business was recently sold to Stephannie Lynn Maneval, who has worked at the auto service business for nearly six years. Located at 224 South Market Street in Williamsport, the business was previously owned by Dave Bausinger. He and his wife Emily founded Dave's Pro Auto Service 1996. Their goal was to offer vehicle owners quality service at fair prices. ...
Sports bar looking to open first Pennsylvania location in State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A sports bar and grill that has locations across the Midwest wants to open it’s first Pennsylvania location in Happy Valley. Brothers Bar and Grill, which has 17 other eatery spots, want to open at 134 South Allen Street, where the former Amazon pickup store used to be before it closed. […]
Early Bird Sports Expo coming to fairgrounds
Bloomsburg, Pa. — It's nearly time for the Early Bird Sports Expo and with nearly 100 exhibitors, this year's event will be packed with all the things you need to hunt, fish, and trap in the upcoming year. The 34th annual expo will be held on the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in the Industrial Arts, Educational, and Arts and Crafts buildings on Jan. 26-29. The expo will be open Thursday, 3-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is free....
County hires new Human Resources Administrator
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners on Thursday hired a new Human Resources Administrator. She is Desiree Myers, a Clinton County resident most recently working in human relations with the Williamsport Area School District. Myers will replace Cathy Dremel, the county’s first-ever human resources director, who retired in October after five years in the position. The Myers hire is to become effective Jan. 16, the salary at $47,631.
County considers mental health grant for Commonwealth University-Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners are in the process of how to make use of a $100,000 PA Rural Health grant and indications are that a portion of that money will go for a mental health training program for faculty, staff and students at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven.
Smith announces for Mill Hall area District Judge
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Recently retired Lock Haven City Police Chief Kristin Smith is running for election as Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County District 25-3-02. This seat will be vacated by District Judge John Maggs, who will be retiring at the end of 2023 after 24 years of service. Smith will seek both Republican and Democratic nominations.
'Egg-flation' affecting consumers in our area
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Hound and The Moon Bakery carries all kinds of pastries and baked goods at its store in Sunbury. Owner Dennis Eckrote says he goes through between 15 and 20 dozen eggs in a week. With the increase in egg prices nationwide, he's had to raise prices a bit to keep up.
New Central PA highway halfway complete
A 13-mile highway decades in the making is expected to be finished by 2027. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project is also expected to reduce traffic delays and improve access to several tourism and recreational destinations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project recently received a $69 million grant from the department.
Gates seeks Porter Township Supervisor seat in upcoming election
PORTER TOWNSHIP, PA – Ryan Gates announced Thursday he will be running for Porter Township Supervisor in the May primary His candidacy announcement:. “My name is Ryan Gates, and I am announcing my candidacy for Township Supervisor in Porter Township, Clinton County Pennsylvania. This will be my first time running for a public office. I am the son of Gary and Cathy Gates and a 33-year-old Republican resident of Porter Township. My wife Allyson and I have been married since 2017 and have a son Rhett, who is 18 months old.
UPMC to raise minimum starting wage to $18 for employees
PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — UPMC announced its plans to increase minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour within the next few years. UPMC made the announcement Thursday, saying the increased wage is an effort to support its workforce, recruit new employees and continue to be the employer of choice in health care. The […]
4 State College police officers, longtime fire director honored for service
“You don’t really think about it a whole lot as far as, ‘I just saved somebody’s life. Maybe I’ll get recognized for this,’ “ one officer said. “It’s just kind of the nature of the job.”
Early morning fire rips through Columbia County structure
MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early Tuesday morning fire destroyed a Columbia County structure. At 3:52 a.m., the Buckhorn Fire Company said they were dispatched to the 200 block of Hollow Road, Montour Township, for the report of a structure fire. When first responders arrived on the scene, the call was upgraded to […]
State College
Pine Grove Hall Owner Planning Neighboring Restaurant
A new restaurant could soon neighbor a popular dining and music establishment in Pine Grove Mills. On Monday, the Ferguson Township Planning Commission recommended granting two waiver requests for submitted plans for a proposed restaurant at 125 E. Pine Grove Rd. A preliminary land development plan, which has not been finalized, calls for the conversion of the property into a new eatery that will directly neighbor Pine Grove Hall.
Evangelical Community Hospital schedules February health screenings, support groups
Lewisburg, Pa. — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical has scheduled a series of screenings and two support groups for the month of February. Please note that masking is still required while in hospital facilities and during all in-person screenings and meetings. Physical distancing and frequent hand sanitizing is encouraged whenever possible. Health screenings Skin cancer screen: Tuesday, February 7, 1 - 4:30 p.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25...
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Three ‘Gas Drive-Offs’ at Area Convenience Store
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Three Gas “Drive-Offs” at Area Gas Station. Clearfield-based State Police responded to three “gas drive-offs” at a convenience store on Morrisdale Allport Highway, in Morris Township, Clearfield County. According to...
Yaw to hold Town Hall by telephone
Williamsport, Pa. — State Sen. Gene Yaw is holding a Town Hall by telephone tonight for residents living in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties. The event, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., will allow residents to discuss important state-related issues. “I look forward to hearing from residents throughout our region and having a constructive dialogue on the issues that matter most,” Yaw (R-23) said. “Whether they want to ask a question...
