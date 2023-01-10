Collectives across the country continue to showcase that if you pick their school, NIL opportunities will soon follow. Earlier this week, Ohio State-focused collective The Foundation held a signing event with five of the Buckeye’s early signees. The event looked like a press conference with star recruits Carnell Tate, Jermaine Mathews, Jelani Thurman, Noah Rogers and Malik Hartford posing for pictures and doing interviews.

