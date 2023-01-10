Read full article on original website
Nick Smith's Father Says Son Will Return to Razorbacks
Family of injured star guard reaches out to local radio show in effort to get everyone to chill out
Big Game Tonight for Hogs Against No. 4 Alabama
How to watch and listen to a basketball game that has become a big deal.
Arizona’s early enrollees, transfers sign NIL deals with Friends of Wilbur & Wilma
Collectives across the country continue to showcase that if you pick their school, NIL opportunities will soon follow. Earlier this week, Ohio State-focused collective The Foundation held a signing event with five of the Buckeye’s early signees. The event looked like a press conference with star recruits Carnell Tate, Jermaine Mathews, Jelani Thurman, Noah Rogers and Malik Hartford posing for pictures and doing interviews.
