ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

A family found a hibernating bear under a deck. They’re letting it stay.

By Christine Chung, New York Times News Service
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The black bear was found nesting on a bed of leaves in a crawl space of their house in Plainville, Conn., last month. A TikTok video of the bear has been viewed more than 15 million times.

On Dec. 30, Vinny Dashukewich and his girlfriend, Olivia Unwin, were playing with his 3-year-old pit bull, Cali, in his backyard in Plainville, Connecticut, when the dog began acting strangely, growling insistently near a raised outdoor deck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXAHG_0k91MY2J00
Vinny Dashukewich of Plainville, Conn., and his sister Tyler have named the bear Marty Bearnard. – Tyler Dashukewich

Cali’s behavior was atypical, Dashukewich said, as she usually has a sweet disposition. Then, Unwin yelled that she’d spotted a bear.

Dashukewich didn’t believe it at first. He scanned the woods behind the house, which he shares with his parents and his sister Tyler but spotted no such animal.

Then he locked eyes with a large black bear underneath the house’s elevated deck. The bear, fat and groggy, was nestled in a crawl space, stretched out on a bed of leaves and a tarp.

@thetrendytransparent #bears #newengland #bearsinct ♬ original sound – Tyler Dashukewich

A video of the bear that Tyler Dashukewich posted on TikTok has been viewed more than 15 million times. The family has since named the bear Marty Bearnard and given him his own Instagram account with a bio that reads: “Currently I am hibernating until i’m ready for hot bear summer.”

The Dashukewich siblings said that they had spotted many bears near the property over the years but that this was the closest they had ever come to one. For now, coexistence has been serene, they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bXlI8_0k91MY2J00
“He was totally unfazed,” Mr. Dashukewich said, recalling the moment he first locked eyes with the bear. – Vinny Dashukewich

Shortly after meeting their new outdoor houseguest, Tyler Dashukewich said the family contacted the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environment Protection. Upon reviewing pictures of the animal, the agency said it appeared to be a male black bear. Dashukewich said the agency told them they could either harass the bear with noise or stimulation to get him to flee, or let him rest until he is done hibernating, likely in several months.

“He hasn’t bothered us at all,” Dashukewich, 28, said. “So we feel like there’s no reason to move him.”

Black bears, the most diminutive type of bear in North America, are omnivores that prefer wooded habitats, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environment Protection. Adult males can weigh more than 500 pounds, it said.

Over the past two decades, there has been a “rapid increase” in Connecticut’s black bear population, according to the department, which estimates that there are more than 1,000 of them in the state.

Jason Hawley, a wildlife biologist with the department, said in an email that reports of bears seeking shelter under decks and porches are not uncommon.

“We get 10-20 reports of bears denning under porches every year, and we have never had a negative incident that occurred as a result of this,” Hawley said. The agency, he added, encourages homeowners to let the bears stay there before they move on, usually around April.

He emphasized, however, that the department advises people against advertising “the fact that the bear is there to avoid attracting attention.”

During hibernation, black bears lower their body temperature and heart rate but can still be responsive and move swiftly if disturbed, said Emily Carrollo, a wildlife biologist at the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The primary reason black bears hibernate, she said, is to conserve energy during the months when food is scarce. Black bears prefer shelter with adequate cover and often create a den resembling a “giant bird’s nest in the ground,” Carrollo said, adding that they occasionally create dens using human structures like porches, decks or sheds.

Although black bear attacks on humans are “very uncommon,” Carrollo cautioned that living alongside them can lead to conflict.

Vinny Dashukewich said he is no longer taking the dog to the backyard, but overall, he and his sister were not bothered by the bear’s presence.

“We’re just going to keep checking on him and post updates for everyone,” Tyler Dashukewich said, “because they seem pretty invested in him.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailypaws.com

Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)

If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
Outsider.com

North Carolina Woman Hears ‘Dying Dog,’ Discovers Massive Bear Denning in Her Backyard

An Asheville, North Carolina woman will be sharing her home with a massive black bear this winter. Casey Vandergrift contacted Help Asheville Bears (HAB) this week after discovering the animal denning in her backyard. In the days before, she had been hearing strange noises that she thought were coming from a “dying dog.” But when she went to investigate, she found the bear inside a dwelling made of thick brush and kudzu.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
CHARLESTON, SC
natureworldnews.com

Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil

A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing

Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was found dead under the ice of a frozen pond near his Michigan home on Tuesday A Michigan doctor has been found dead under the ice of a frozen pond, five days after going missing from his nearby home. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety (BLDPS) confirmed that divers had recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan "from a pond on the property near his residence" around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. "After not locating anything on land, holes were cut in the ice of a pond...
MICHIGAN STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy