Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Snowboarder at Mount Ski Gull Airlifted to Hospital After Hitting Tree
A snowboarder at Mount Ski Gull near Brainerd was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital after hitting a tree while snowboarding. Pillager Area Fire & Rescue reports that the incident happened just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon. 13 firefighters responded to the call and shutdown all skiing and snowboarding runs and secured a perimeter for North Memorial Air Care to land.
3 people in hospital after early morning fire in Crow Wing County
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire in northern Minnesota.Crews were called to the 21000 block of Wood Land Road in Irondale Township shortly after 4:30 a.m on Saturday. The caller said there was a woman and two teenagers inside the home.By the time crews arrived, the children had made their way outside, but the 35-year-old woman was still inside. She was eventually found, and all three were taken to a nearby hospital. A deputy was treated for smoke inhalation but was later released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
lptv.org
Semi Driver Dies in Rollover Crash in Aitkin County
A 58-year-old man has died after the semi truck he was driving left the road and rolled over in Aitkin County this morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Edward Casterlow was driving the semi northbound on Highway 65 in McGrath at the time of the crash. Casterlow, who was not wearing his seat belt, died following the crash.
valleynewslive.com
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
Two Fatal Crashes in Aitkin County on Tuesday Morning
McGREGOR (WJON News) -- There were two deadly crashes involving semis at almost the same time both in Aitkin County on Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the first crash happened at about 8:50 a.m. on Highway 65 at 1st Street South in Williams Township near McGregor. A semi...
lptv.org
Tribal Police Ask for Help in Locating Missing Mille Lacs Band Man
The Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing man. According to the press release, 47-year-old Dylan James Sam was last seen on November 29, 2022. He was last seen in the Mille Lacs Band Reservation area. Sam is described as 5’7″ and...
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Just Won The Internet Today With This Post!
The best way to communicate is to break things down to the simplest form possible. That might be emphasizing certain words, adding illustrations to increase understanding, or just making a 'complex' topic easy to understand with layman's terms. The Benton County Sheriff's Office won the internet today using an illustration with 'Minnesota speak' to emphasize where snowmobilers may and may NOT drive their machines. It was epically awesome.
lptv.org
Lions Clubs of District 5M9 Have a Blast (from the Past) at Mid-Winter Convention
Once a year, Lions Clubs in District 5M9 come together to recognize the accomplishments each club has achieved for their community. At this year’s Mid-Winter Convention held at Cragun’s on Gull Lake, members went back to the 1950s, put on their hoop skirts, and took a trip on the dance floor to celebrate.
Minnesota man who baited, illegally killed bear is banned from hunting
A Minnesota man who baited a bear with donuts and bird seed before killing it has been stripped of his hunting privileges in his sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Michael Thielen, 42, of Little Falls, previously agreed to an amended plea deal that will strip him of his hunting license in all but two states for three years.
FOX 21 Online
Locally Laid Egg Company Owner Talks About High Egg Prices
WRENSHALL, Minn. — Inflation has upped the prices on a lot of products at the grocery store, including eggs, but one farm in the Northland says it’s trying to keep prices down. The Locally Laid Egg Company has a farm in Wrenshall and also partners with Amish farms...
voiceofalexandria.com
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
Comments / 0