ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Deputies describe Greenville Co. shooting that killed 76-year-old as a road rage incident

By Elise Devlin
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzPaz_0k91MKvN00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Taylors that left an elderly woman dead.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and her family,” said Lt. Ryan Flood, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. “I just can’t imagine going through something like this, in just a split second, their lives flipped upside down.”

Deputies said they were called to the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Mill Road around 4 p.m. and found Betty Amick in the passenger seat of a car, with at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

“The investigation, the exact motive is still underway right now, but we do believe it’s a road rage incident between two vehicles at a red light, at some point in time an altercation occurred which led to the victim sustaining a gunshot wound,” said Flood.

Deputies believe 26-year-old Jonathan Luben shot into the occupied vehicle, striking Amick. He is now facing multiple charges, including murder.

In a statement to 7NEWS, Amick’s family said “in a world that seems to be full of anger and hate, she was the example of love and peace.” They said she never missed any events her grandchildren participated in, and “was always smiling.” They said she was on the way to her 76th birthday party.

Lt. Flood said deputies monitor highways so they can act quickly in situations like this.

“Our deputies are on the roadways trying to monitor these things, trying to enforce people who are driving badly, people who are driving out of anger,” said Flood.

Now he said it’s important for drivers to know what to do in a potential road rage incident.

“If you encounter someone who’s expressing some sort of negative sentiment towards you on the roadways, if you safely turn off and go a different direction we encourage you to do so,” said Flood. “The best thing to do is to just not interact and not engage with them because you just don’t know if there are firearms in the car or if they plan on using them, you don’t know what their intentions are.”

Deputies said Luben is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center where he remains on no bond.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Monday, ruling the manner of death to be a homicide. They are continuing to investigate alongside the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49302e_0k91MKvN00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a murder suspect is in custody two weeks after a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman. Imani Clemons was shot to death at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29. Multiple other victims were wounded. Police charged Mikial...
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Man charged with murder in Anderson apartment shooting

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following a fatal apartment shooting in Anderson two weeks ago. The Anderson Police Department charged Mikial Hykeem Ferguson with the murder of Imani Clemons. 7NEWS previously reported that 18-year-old Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons was shot in the head at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Williamston Road. […]
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect runs over graves while trying to escape officers in Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a chase that ended with a crash near Gentry Memorial Highway. Officers said the suspect ran over multiple graves that were in Hillcrest Memorial Park before coming to a stop....
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Inmate found dead inside cell at Laurens Co. Detention Center

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday morning. Deputies said at around 7:40 a.m., detention center staff were monitoring the area when they found the inmate unconscious in his cell. Staff checked on the inmate, but they were later declared dead.
FOX Carolina

Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Murder suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed

SLED is investigating after an inmate was found unconscious in his cell and later died this morning in Laurens County. Some schools in the area dismissed early and are adjusting schedules ahead of the severe weather threat. Dozens associated with Mexican drug cartels arrested in Upstate, Attorney General says. Updated:...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing endangered 71-year-old in Greenville found safe, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old woman who was missing and in need of immediate medical attention has been found safe. Deputies said Barbara Pace walked away from a 5 Ruby Donald Place at approximately 2:51 a.m. on Thursday. Pace was described...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing Buncombe Co. man found

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from Buncombe County has been found safe. 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was reported missing but has been found.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
HARTWELL, GA
WYFF4.com

Man convicted of shooting co-worker in back sentenced to life, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of shooting an Upstate man several times in the back, officials said. Corey Mark Porter, 36, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was found guilty Wednesday of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime after a three-day trial in Spartanburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WGAU

Stephens Co woman hospitalized after road rage shooting in South Carolina

The woman who was shot and wounded in a road rage incident on I-85 is from Stephens County. The woman from Toccoa and her family were returning from Greenville when the shots were fired into their car in Oconee County South Carolina. The woman who was wounded remains in a hospital in Greenville. Police in Georgia and South Carolina are searching for the shooter.
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Elderly Woman Shot and Killed in Road Rage Incident

Greenville City Council gives final approval to controversial “Woven” project in tight vote. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. SC house speaker talks about court ruling on state's district map. Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Investigation underway after Macon County school employee allegedly tapes student to desk

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Schools leaders have confirmed a now-former elementary school employee has been accused of allegedly taping a student to their desk. Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed Thursday, Jan. 12 the incident happened at Iotla Valley Elementary School before the winter break.
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy