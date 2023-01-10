ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Sheep Show Kicks Off Inside Reno-Sparks Convention Center

The Wild Sheep Foundation is anticipating a record crowd at this week's Sheep Show inside the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. The 46th annual show kicked off Thursday, also inside the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino. The convention and sporting expo helps raise money for the conservation and management of wild sheep.
RENO, NV
EmployNV Career Hub Hosts Federal Career Workshop

The EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks, in partnership with the Federal Correctional Institute in Herlong, Calif. is offering one-on-one workshop to anyone interested in applying for a federal job. The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks...
SPARKS, NV
Longtime Sparks Fire Captain Jason Elorza retires

Longtime Sparks Fire Department Captain Jason Elorza has retired after 21 years at the Sparks Fire Department. Jason was hired on December 3, 2001 and was the valedictorian of his rookie class. He was promoted to Fire Apparatus Operator in May of 2006 and ultimately promoted to the rank of...
Reno City Council Confirms Kathryn Nance as Police Chief

The Reno City Council unanimously confirmed Kathryn Nance as Reno's newest police chief at its public meeting on Wednesday. Nance is expected to be sworn in as Chief in February of 2023. “Today is a monumental day for the Biggest Little City,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “With over 26...
RENO, NV
Reno City Council Approves Annual Increase of Sewer Connection Fee Rates

(January 11, 2023) During their regular meeting on Wednesday, the Reno City Council approved an ordinance that will amend Reno Municipal Code Title 12. They amended it to revise the connection fee rates for both residential and industrial/commercial users, to establish the fees by service area, and to provide for an annual fee increase per the consumer price index-all urban consumers for the west urban area.
RENO, NV
Carson City School Board Welcomes New Trustees, Leadership Roles

The Carson City School District welcomed two new recently elected board members Trustee Matt Clapham, District 3, and Trustee Molly Walt, District 6. Lupe Ramirez and Richard Varner were also re-elected to their positions as trustees. Additionally, the board elected new officers to serve in leadership roles. Trustee Laurel Crossman,...
Meet Reno's New Police Chief

Kathryn Nance is the City of Reno's first female Chief of Police. The city council has confirmed Reno's first female police chief in the city's history. Kathryn Nance is a 26-year veteran of the Stockton Police Department in California. City Manager Doug Thornley nominated Nance to replace retiring Reno Police Chief Jason Soto. The city council unanimously ratified and confirmed her appointment on Wednesday. She’s expected to be sworn in next month. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said it's “a monumental day for the Biggest Little City.” Soto spent more than 25 years with the Reno force before announcing his retirement effective later this month. Nance most recently served as Stockton’s deputy police chief of operations,
RENO, NV
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
NEVADA STATE
City of Reno to Discuss Firecreek Crossing Resort at Town Hall

The City of Reno will discuss the Firecreek Crossing Casino project at a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday night. The City says they will tweet the link once they are live, but you can RSVP for the event on their Facebook page. It starts at 6 p.m. Elevation Entertainment...
RENO, NV
Heavy Snow Closes U.S. 395

U.S. 6 to Highway 95 is open as a detour for those traveling from Bishop to Carson City. State Route 168 E and U.S. 6 have reopened following overnight closures.
CARSON CITY, NV
New Wednesday School Closures

All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District will be closed Wednesday. The District said "after much deliberation, considering the safety of our students and staff, and potential further snow tonight and tomorrow, we are going to cancel school tomorrow." All Incline Village schools in the Washoe County will...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Man Arrested in Reno for Armed Robbery at Douglas County Walmart

Curtis Brahic has been identified as the suspect in a robbery at the Walmart in Northern Douglas County on December 30, 2022. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office identified Brahic as the suspect after a surveillance photo was released on January 4. During the investigation, information showed that Brahic was staying...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
City of Reno Advocating for New Stormwater Utility Fee

(January 10, 2023) Concerns rise among Reno residents when wet weather hits the region like it has these first two weeks of 2023. Officials are hoping that a new stormwater utility fee could help. The City of Reno tells us the funding could result in huge improvements for areas that...
RENO, NV
New fitness studio coming to The Crossing at Meadowood Square

K Corporation has announced that a new fitness studio will be coming to The Crossing at Meadowood Square this year. With close to 500 franchises in the U.S., HOTWORX provides a 24-hour fitness studio, allowing individuals flexible scheduling for an array of 3D sessions. The 24-hour model brings increased flexibility...
RENO, NV
Douglas County Launches Damage Assessment Tool

Douglas County has launched a damage assessment tool, where the public can report damage to homes or other infrastructure in Douglas County. The tool helps the County assess damage, catalogue trends, and allocate resources. The damage assessment tool is used by the County to report and track crowdsourced issues. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

