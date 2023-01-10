Read full article on original website
Related
mykxlg.com
New Watertown Turn Signal Timing, Education from SD DOT and PW Director VonEye
Getting through turning traffic signals is in question in Watertown. KXLG News has received comments inquiring about the timing of the turn signals in various locations, as it seems not long enough and only lets through a few vehicles. The new street lights on Highway 212 and 14th street southeast...
gowatertown.net
Milbank Chamber pulls the plug on Grant County Farm and Home Show
MILBANK, S.D.–The Milbank Area Chamber of Commerce has announced it will no longer host the Grant County Farm & Home Show. The Chamber’s Jamie Henderson says there are several factors that went into the decision, but among them were consistently decreased attendance at the show, and limited availability of venue locations.
hubcityradio.com
Willa Stern crowned 2023 South Dakota Junior Snow Queen
ABERDEEN, S.D.(KXLG)- Fifteen-year-old Willa Stern of Webster was crowned the 2023 South Dakota Junior Snow Queen. Stern is a freshman at Webster High School. There were 25 other contestants for the crown during the Junior Snow Queen Coronation Saturday at the Aberdeen Civic Arena. Corinne Bosse of Britton was the...
KELOLAND TV
Brookings light display synced to SDSU’s fight song
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota State freshman and longtime Brookings resident transformed a Christmas light display into a yellow and blue light display synced with the school song to celebrate the national champion SDSU football team. Nick Teal is in his first year studying electronics engineering technology...
gowatertown.net
Watertown, Pierre contemplating flight options with Denver Air (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–The cities of Watertown and Pierre have another week to present a recommendation to the U-S Department of Transportation as to what air service they would like to see serve their cities. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says the capitol city has looked closely at the three possible options for air travel being proposed by Denver Air Connection …
mykxlg.com
SD State Grocery Tax Repeal, City Manager Amanda Mack Discusses Affect on City
South Dakota Legislative session has started, and Governor Kristi Noem has emphasized the need to repeal the state grocery tax to help alleviate people's financial burden. It was once reported that the bill discussion could also affect the City's ability to collect local grocery tax. City Manager Amanda Mack discusses...
gowatertown.net
Watertown Fire Rescue called to fire at Twin City Die and Casting
WATERTOWN, S.D.– Watertown Fire Rescue responded to Twin City Die and Casting at 122 Cessna Street for an oil burner that malfunctioned and caught on fire. Workers in the plant noticed a large amount of smoke from the oil burner and dialed 911 just before 9 p.m. Monday night.
gowatertown.net
Five people arrested in Watertown drug bust
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Five people have been arrested following a multi-jurisdictional drug investigation in Watertown. Police Detective Sergeant Trevor Barthel says officers with the Watertown Police Department, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and South Dakota Department of Corrections searched a home in the 2400 block of 10th Avenue Southeast on Tuesday afternoon.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Intoxicated Arlington man faces multiple charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department say they have custody of a man who assaulted his girlfriend before stealing a car and driving under the influence. The Brookings Police Department received a call around 11 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a 31-year-old suspect who left a...
KELOLAND TV
Officer almost hit responding to crash near Castlewood
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — An officer and fire truck were almost hit by a driver while responding to a crash north of Castlewood Monday morning. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, this is the second time officers were nearly hit by other motorists who were not paying attention around crash scenes.
gowatertown.net
North Dakota man arrested after attempting to flee authorities in Roberts County
CLAIRE CITY, S.D.–A Horace, North Dakota man was arrested by Roberts County authorities this week after getting his vehicle stuck on a county road, and then fleeing on foot to avoid arrest. Sheriff Tyler Appel says after getting his vehicle stuck, Nathan J. Stanley walked to a rural home...
gowatertown.net
Watertown police conducting death investigation
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male. Captain Steve Rehorst says police and medical personnel responded to a residence in northeast Watertown on New Year’s Day around 9:15 a.m. where a man was located outside the residence. Police did not specify the exact address.
willmarradio.com
Four hurt, two critically, in alcohol involved crash in Big Stone County
(Graceville MN-) Four people were hurt, 2 critically, in a two vehicle crash near Graceville Sunday morning. The state patrol says it happened at 1:05 a.m. on Highway 28 at 770th Avenue, about 3 miles west of Graceville in Big Stone County. A pickup, driven by 68-year-old Maynard Arndt of Graceville, and an SUV driven by 32-year-old Mary Warhol of Sisseton South Dakota, were both westbound on Highway 28 when they collided. The state patrol says alcohol use on the part of Arndt was a factor in the crash. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Graceville Hospital. Warhol and passenger 4-year-old Tate Warhol suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Graceville Hospital. 5-year-old passenger Lyla Locke suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Hospital. The state patrol says no one in either vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.
