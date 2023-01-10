We all know Oprah has great taste — there's a reason we go wild for her Favorite Things list every year. And when she calls something 'ultra-flattering,' you know it's something worth buying. Add a 50% discount to that, and we're stocking up! That's the case with these super-cute pants from Spanx — right now they're just $63 (regularly $128) at the Spanx End of Season Sale. The sale is on from now until January 11. There are tons of items are deeply discounter and you get an extra 30% off sale items with the offer code SALE.

4 DAYS AGO