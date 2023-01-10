ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurry! The famous 'Amazon coat' is on mega-sale — but only 'til midnight

It's freezing outside and, with more winter months ahead, it's no wonder we have warm coats on the brain. Well, Amazon has a sale to do you a solid. They've slashed prices on popular Orolay coats by up to 52%, just for today. But there's one marked-down jacket in particular you definitely don't want to miss: The Internet famous "Amazon coat."
The pants Oprah calls 'ultra-flattering' are 50% off at the Spanx End of Season Sale

We all know Oprah has great taste — there's a reason we go wild for her Favorite Things list every year. And when she calls something 'ultra-flattering,' you know it's something worth buying. Add a 50% discount to that, and we're stocking up! That's the case with these super-cute pants from Spanx — right now they're just $63 (regularly $128) at the Spanx End of Season Sale. The sale is on from now until January 11. There are tons of items are deeply discounter and you get an extra 30% off sale items with the offer code SALE.
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deals: Get $198 Bags for $49 and $380 Bags for $79

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sephora's skin care sale is on -- shop new deals up to 50% off

Your favorite skin care brands are on sale at Sephora. Now through Jan. 17, shop up to 50% off skin care brands like Kate Somerville, First Aid Beauty, fresh and more. Deals update every day, so be sure to snag your picks before they're gone!. Shop deals by day below.
The Best Blinds for Your Windows That Are Functional and Stylish

There are a lot of design elements in our homes that are purely decorative, but window treatments are not one of them. We’ve searched high and low to find the best blinds for windows that are equally fashionable and functional, and we’re pretty pleased with what we’ve discovered. From motorized wooden blinds that come in a variety of finishes to ethereal vertical alternatives, we’ve rounded up best-sellers from top retailers including Amazon, Wayfair, and the experts at The Shade Store.
Dash’s Mini Waffle Makers and Appliances Are On Sale — Starting at $16

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you have a small kitchen, you may have to make hard decisions about which appliances stay and which have to go. Dash understands that, which is why the brand excels at making miniature, inexpensive versions of appliances you might otherwise have a hard time justifying buying. The brand’s already affordable kitchen appliances are up to 33% off on Amazon, with discounts on egg cookers, electric griddles, and of course, waffle makers. Dash is particularly popular for its waffle makers, including among members...
I’m a skincare expert – 3 products I’d want on a desert island to fight aging, including a ‘powerhouse’ staple

A SKINCARE expert has revealed her three must-have anti-aging skincare products if she ever happened to find herself stranded on a deserted island. Jennifer Adell (@jennifer_adell), the senior esthetician at New Beauty and Wellness in Westport, Connecticut, described her marooned must-haves to The U.S. Sun. Adell admitted that if she...
The One Area Rug a Home Stager Gets Asked About the Most

Sarah Magnuson is a Chicago-based, Rockford, Illinois-born and bred writer and comedian. She has bachelor’s degrees in English and Sociology and a master’s degree in Public Service Management. When she’s not interviewing real estate experts or sharing her thoughts on laundry chutes (major proponent), Sarah can be found producing sketch comedy shows and liberating retro artifacts from her parents’ basement.
