WJCL
City Alderman: No, the Savannah Mall is not closing, regardless of rumors
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Despite talk in the community, the Savannah Mall is not closing. That's according to Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee. It was back in December that several stores were given a 30-day notice to vacate the mall, shortly after the property was sold to new owners. BCHM Investment...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
wtoc.com
Darien city councilwoman, Marcy Goodyear, has died
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s mayor told WTOC that Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear has died. Goodyear represented the South Ward and served on the board of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce. Goodyear had just won re-election for a second term. She had three years left in this term...
WJCL
Planning & zoning board approves site plan for Dave & Buster's coming to Pooler
Pooler is growing, and businesses like Dave and Buster’s have big plans to head there. Pooler resident Mary Anne Hedrick shared her concerns at Monday's Pooler planning and zoning meeting about the traffic that Dave and Buster’s could bring to the area. “I wish Dave and Buster’s the...
wtoc.com
Savannah city council denies applicant’s alcohol license for a second time in heated debate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a heated Savannah City Council meeting, council members went back and forth, trying to decide if a restaurant lounge should be given a license to sell alcohol. This was the owners of CRU Lounge’s second time appearing for the council with the same request. The...
WJCL
Glass recycling now available in Savannah
The city of Savannah is now one of the few cities in the country with glass recycling capabilities. City of Savannah leaders cut the ribbon Wednesday afternoon for one of its new glass recycling drop-off locations. The recycling bin at the Bacon Park Transfer Station will allow residents to come...
wtoc.com
Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s advice we have all likely heard before: don’t sign a contract without first reading the fine print. Still, all it can take is missing one key detail, and you can lose a lot of money. That’s exactly what a Savannah woman said happened to her when she signed up for solar panels.
After 30 years, Ellabell residents cover ground on possibly getting dirt road paved
ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – Ellabell residents could be on the cusp of a 30-year journey coming to an end — getting Mill Creek Church Road paved. Tuesday, locals met with Bryan County Director of Public Works, Matt Montanye, Engineer Glenn Durrence of Thomas and Hutton and other staff outside of the Bryan County Commissioners meeting […]
New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SC
Lots of new things are coming to Beaufort in 2023 as long standing construction projects continue to move forward from last year and more money is being earmarked for local projects improving our parks, marinas, and even our fishing spots too. In all, Beaufort will be home to lots of new businesses, neighborhoods, amenities and more.
wtoc.com
Old infrastructure causes sewer line on DeRenne Ave. to collapse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you drove up DeRenne Avenue Monday, it’s no surprise lane closures are still holding up traffic after a sewer line on the road collapsed almost a week ago. “People that need the road, access to hospitals, that’s harsh.”. Giovanna Patton travels from Bryan...
WJCL
Bluffton's new police chief meets with community
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Bluffton police Chief Joe Babkiewicz held his first meet and greet since being named the town’s top cop late last year. Over the last decade, there have been quite a few chiefs leading the police department in Bluffton. But Babkiewicz tells WJCL 22 News that from the beginning of his career, he knew that becoming chief was his end goal.
Lanier’s IGA: Small town store with a big time impact
For as far back as most north Bulloch county residents can remember, there has been a grocery store in Portal, Georgia. There may be some folks still living who remember Sparks Grocery, and more may recall shopping at Mr. Hoyt Daughtry’s IGA. Since 1979, however, citizens of Portal and beyond have been getting their groceries at Lanier’s IGA, a family-owned and operated business in the heart of Portal.
WJCL
Ask Asa: Apartment Cry for Help
HINESVILLE, Ga. — A comfortable place to call home? Private Keshawn Simmons — stationed at Fort Stewart in Hinesville — hoped so when he moved here in early 2021. Instead, he's encountered ongoing maintenance issues — issues the US Army deems so serious they make the place uninhabitable.
MLK Day 2023: What’s open and closed on Monday in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Some institutions and businesses may be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Day, a national holiday. King, a civil rights leader who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 at 35 years old was assassinated four years later while standing on the balcony of […]
WJCL
Fire crews in Richmond Hill respond to early-morning explosion; neighbors report homes shaking
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — Fire crews are investigating after an explosion at a home in Richmond Hill. Bryan County Fire & Emergency Services Battalion Chief Sean Curry said the initial call came in at 5:15 a.m. Friday. Curry said two people, who had recently moved into the home, were...
WJCL
Company looks to hire 100 for new Hilton Head Island beer garden, restaurant, live music venue
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A former Bank of America location will soon be home to a new beer garden, restaurant and live music venue on Hilton Head Island. Watterson Brands announced this week that The Bank will open this spring, bringing a $13...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to city leaders and tenants, the mall will be closing on January 12th. Stores on the exterior like Target, Bass Pro Shop, Dillard’s and MCI will remain open. With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the...
blufftontoday.com
No injuries reported in aircraft accident at Ridgeland airport
A single-engine aircraft was involved in an accident while attempting to land at the Ridgeland Claude Dean Airport on Sunday, Jan. 8. No injuries were reported, an airport official said. "The accident happened around 3 p.m. and there had been no confirmed injuries," Jasper County division director of development and...
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in Georgia
A major shopping center is set to close its doors for good next week in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Savannah Mall will be closing permanently, according to local sources.
wtoc.com
Staley Ave. closed between Temple and Glatigny St. due to sinkhole in the roadway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Staley Avenue is currently closed to traffic between Temple and Glatigny Streets due to a sinkhole in the roadway, according to Savannah police. Drivers are asked to use a different route.
