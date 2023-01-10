ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pooler, GA

wtoc.com

Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Darien city councilwoman, Marcy Goodyear, has died

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s mayor told WTOC that Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear has died. Goodyear represented the South Ward and served on the board of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce. Goodyear had just won re-election for a second term. She had three years left in this term...
DARIEN, GA
WJCL

Glass recycling now available in Savannah

The city of Savannah is now one of the few cities in the country with glass recycling capabilities. City of Savannah leaders cut the ribbon Wednesday afternoon for one of its new glass recycling drop-off locations. The recycling bin at the Bacon Park Transfer Station will allow residents to come...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s advice we have all likely heard before: don’t sign a contract without first reading the fine print. Still, all it can take is missing one key detail, and you can lose a lot of money. That’s exactly what a Savannah woman said happened to her when she signed up for solar panels.
SAVANNAH, GA
Explore Beaufort SC

New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SC

Lots of new things are coming to Beaufort in 2023 as long standing construction projects continue to move forward from last year and more money is being earmarked for local projects improving our parks, marinas, and even our fishing spots too. In all, Beaufort will be home to lots of new businesses, neighborhoods, amenities and more.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Old infrastructure causes sewer line on DeRenne Ave. to collapse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you drove up DeRenne Avenue Monday, it’s no surprise lane closures are still holding up traffic after a sewer line on the road collapsed almost a week ago. “People that need the road, access to hospitals, that’s harsh.”. Giovanna Patton travels from Bryan...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Bluffton's new police chief meets with community

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Bluffton police Chief Joe Babkiewicz held his first meet and greet since being named the town’s top cop late last year. Over the last decade, there have been quite a few chiefs leading the police department in Bluffton. But Babkiewicz tells WJCL 22 News that from the beginning of his career, he knew that becoming chief was his end goal.
BLUFFTON, SC
Grice Connect

Lanier’s IGA: Small town store with a big time impact

For as far back as most north Bulloch county residents can remember, there has been a grocery store in Portal, Georgia. There may be some folks still living who remember Sparks Grocery, and more may recall shopping at Mr. Hoyt Daughtry’s IGA. Since 1979, however, citizens of Portal and beyond have been getting their groceries at Lanier’s IGA, a family-owned and operated business in the heart of Portal.
PORTAL, GA
WJCL

Ask Asa: Apartment Cry for Help

HINESVILLE, Ga. — A comfortable place to call home? Private Keshawn Simmons — stationed at Fort Stewart in Hinesville — hoped so when he moved here in early 2021. Instead, he's encountered ongoing maintenance issues — issues the US Army deems so serious they make the place uninhabitable.
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to city leaders and tenants, the mall will be closing on January 12th. Stores on the exterior like Target, Bass Pro Shop, Dillard’s and MCI will remain open. With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

No injuries reported in aircraft accident at Ridgeland airport

A single-engine aircraft was involved in an accident while attempting to land at the Ridgeland Claude Dean Airport on Sunday, Jan. 8. No injuries were reported, an airport official said. "The accident happened around 3 p.m. and there had been no confirmed injuries," Jasper County division director of development and...
RIDGELAND, SC

