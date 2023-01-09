ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

oilcity.news

Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or healthcare

For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free healthcare coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting Jan. 10 and will vote on whether to expand healthcare through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50–64, and their families who need it. Medicaid expansion would mean an estimated 19,000 hardworking Wyomingites — including farmers, ranchers, near-retirees and small business owners and their employees — would have access to health coverage. The Wyoming Department of Health’s 2022 Medicaid expansion report estimates:
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Teacher retention task force seeks members

Task force is latest offshoot of larger state effort to address Wyoming’s teacher loss. In the latest offshoot of an effort to improve Wyoming’s ability to attract and retain teachers, education officials are seeking members for a task force. The group will develop recommendations for state policymakers and district-level staff aimed at addressing a statewide teacher shortage.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) 2023 Joint Session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 67th Wyoming State Legislature held its Joint Session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday morning in the House chambers. Gov. Mark Gordon gave his State of the State address, where he touched on issues such as energy policy, mental health and assistance to Wyoming’s indigenous population. A recap of the full speech can be seen here.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

(WATCH) Newly elected, reelected Natrona County legislators take oaths as 67th Wyoming Legislature convenes

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County’s newly elected Wyoming House and Senate lawmakers took their oaths of office as the 67th Wyoming Legislature convened today in Cheyenne. Three challengers successfully ousted House incumbents in the 2022 election: Bill Allemand in District 58, Jeanette Ward in District 57 and Tony Locke in District 35. Forrest Chadwick is the first elected representative to the newly created District 62.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Critics: Wind project adds to ‘industrialization’ of rural Wyoming

The piecemeal approval of multiple wind projects in southern Wyoming fails to take cumulative impacts into account, skeptics say. Federal officials are weighing public comments on a proposed wind energy project that would add to an expanding crop of turbines in south-central Wyoming. Though the 79-turbine Two Rivers project is relatively small compared to other wind projects in the works, some worry about mounting, cumulative threats to wildlife and what critics describe as the industrialization of otherwise quaint agricultural land and pristine wildlife habitat.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Film on sextortion crimes to be screened throughout Wyoming in partnership with US Attorney’s Office

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of Victim Services to screen a documentary on sextortion in communities across Wyoming. “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic” documents the...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

University of Wyoming to offer private pesticide applicator programs throughout the state

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Extension has announced that they will be offering private pesticide applicator education programs across the state from late January through March. These four-hour educational sessions provide an overview of certification requirements for private applicators, pertinent laws and regulations, pesticide safety and handling,...
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

State high school athletics commissioner Rob Laird announces retirement

CASPER, Wyo. — Ron Laird, Commissioner of the Wyoming High School Activities Association since 2004, has announced his intention to retire effective June 30, 2023, according to a release Thursday by the WHSAA. Laird will be completing a 45-year career in education. The WHSAA release highlighted Laird’s accomplishments in...
WYOMING STATE

