oilcity.news
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or healthcare
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free healthcare coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting Jan. 10 and will vote on whether to expand healthcare through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50–64, and their families who need it. Medicaid expansion would mean an estimated 19,000 hardworking Wyomingites — including farmers, ranchers, near-retirees and small business owners and their employees — would have access to health coverage. The Wyoming Department of Health’s 2022 Medicaid expansion report estimates:
Teacher retention task force seeks members
Task force is latest offshoot of larger state effort to address Wyoming’s teacher loss. In the latest offshoot of an effort to improve Wyoming’s ability to attract and retain teachers, education officials are seeking members for a task force. The group will develop recommendations for state policymakers and district-level staff aimed at addressing a statewide teacher shortage.
Governor orders flags at half-staff statewide Sunday to honor Wyoming EMT
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff statewide on Sunday, Jan. 15 in honor and memory of Tyeler Harris, an emergency medical technician from Saratoga. On Dec. 21, Harris was responding to an accident on...
(PHOTOS) 2023 Joint Session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 67th Wyoming State Legislature held its Joint Session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday morning in the House chambers. Gov. Mark Gordon gave his State of the State address, where he touched on issues such as energy policy, mental health and assistance to Wyoming’s indigenous population. A recap of the full speech can be seen here.
Gov. Gordon highlights commitment to indigenous peoples, clean energy in message to legislature
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon highlighted the need for Wyoming to support its indigenous peoples and to uphold its commitment to clean energy and state irrigation systems during his message to the Legislature today. Support for Indigenous People. The governor stressed the importance of recognizing tribal sovereignty in...
(WATCH) Newly elected, reelected Natrona County legislators take oaths as 67th Wyoming Legislature convenes
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County’s newly elected Wyoming House and Senate lawmakers took their oaths of office as the 67th Wyoming Legislature convened today in Cheyenne. Three challengers successfully ousted House incumbents in the 2022 election: Bill Allemand in District 58, Jeanette Ward in District 57 and Tony Locke in District 35. Forrest Chadwick is the first elected representative to the newly created District 62.
Critics: Wind project adds to ‘industrialization’ of rural Wyoming
The piecemeal approval of multiple wind projects in southern Wyoming fails to take cumulative impacts into account, skeptics say. Federal officials are weighing public comments on a proposed wind energy project that would add to an expanding crop of turbines in south-central Wyoming. Though the 79-turbine Two Rivers project is relatively small compared to other wind projects in the works, some worry about mounting, cumulative threats to wildlife and what critics describe as the industrialization of otherwise quaint agricultural land and pristine wildlife habitat.
Film on sextortion crimes to be screened throughout Wyoming in partnership with US Attorney’s Office
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of Victim Services to screen a documentary on sextortion in communities across Wyoming. “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic” documents the...
As Wyoming Legislature convenes, at least four on Casper City Council signal support for cannabis decriminalization
CASPER, Wyo. — With the Wyoming Legislature convening its 2023 General Session on Tuesday, the Casper City Council spent some time during its work session talking about what priorities it is monitoring. During the City Council’s discussion, Councilor Kyle Gamroth said he thinks the City of Casper should advocate...
University of Wyoming to offer private pesticide applicator programs throughout the state
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Extension has announced that they will be offering private pesticide applicator education programs across the state from late January through March. These four-hour educational sessions provide an overview of certification requirements for private applicators, pertinent laws and regulations, pesticide safety and handling,...
State high school athletics commissioner Rob Laird announces retirement
CASPER, Wyo. — Ron Laird, Commissioner of the Wyoming High School Activities Association since 2004, has announced his intention to retire effective June 30, 2023, according to a release Thursday by the WHSAA. Laird will be completing a 45-year career in education. The WHSAA release highlighted Laird’s accomplishments in...
Wyoming resident dead, one injured after head-on crash on icy roads in Fremont County on Wednesday
(Fremont County, WY) – A two vehicle collision on WY 789 near Hudson on January 11, resulted in one death and one injury, according to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol posted on Jan. 12. The deceased has been identified as a 65-year-old Wyoming resident. The call...
