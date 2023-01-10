ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

KSLTV

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Steer into a slide, what does that even mean?

SALT LAKE CITY — You’re driving in rain that turns into snow and the roads are icy. You brake to avoid the car in front of you. Brake too hard, and you could be spinning out of control. It happened to drivers in northern Utah this week. Rain...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Kearns woman recovers thousands drained from money app

KEARNS, Utah — Money transfer apps are attractive for a lot of reasons: it’s relatively easy to send money to friends and to pay bills, the fees are fewer than traditional outlets for sending money, and the apps are available everywhere. A Kearns woman thought she had protection...
KEARNS, UT
kjzz.com

Salt Lake City woman trying to rebuild after losing home to fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City family lost everything, including two pets, in a house fire. Now, they're rebuilding their home. Before the fire, insurance companies wouldn't insure the home until an expensive roof repair was made, but the family could not afford to pay for the fix.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Avalanche Work Closes Roads

Seniors in Barberton, Ohio, Strip Down To Pose For …. The proceeds of the calendar sales will be donated to Barberton High School as scholarships for seniors. Eastmont Middle School Students Will Attend Classes …. Students at Eastmont Middle School are moving temporarily to the old Crescent View Middle School...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Thousand-pound propane tank leaks in SLC, threat averted

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded quickly to repair a leaking 1,000-pound propane tank Monday evening. A valve was somehow knocked off the tank on a construction site at 1925 W. North Temple around 6 p.m., said Salt Lake City Fire Department Capt. Shaun Mumedy. That led to the closure of the nearest street, Orange Street, for about two hours, mainly to keep motorists away.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Animal sanctuary near Park City struggling with this winter's heavy snowfall

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An animal sanctuary near Park City is struggling with this winter season’s heavy snowfall. “This winter has been exceptionally challenging,” said Lauren Lockey, co-founder of Sage Mountain in Summit County. “Not only in terms of the amount of snow, but also once you start getting a lot of the wind.”
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Questions on who to blame arise as water continues to flow into Draper homes

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As water continues to flow inside some Draper homes, questions begin to be raised on who's to blame. At least three homeowners dug through the cement to find water just below the surface and used temporary pumps to send that water into shower drains. Otherwise, their basement floors would still be underwater.
DRAPER, UT
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

On-demand snow removal app launches in Salt Lake City, surrounding areas

SALT LAKE CITY — On-demand snow removal is available through an app that is now providing service in Salt Lake City and some surrounding areas. The app GreenPal has provided lawn care services to homeowners and is now offering snow removal on demand. It works similarly to other popular apps like Uber and Doordash, where the customer orders a service and a nearby provider makes an offer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahnow.online

Salt Lake City International has been named the Best Airport in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Murray police investigating rash of recent porch thefts

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Murray are investigating a rash of recent porch thefts – at least five cases in the last six days. The thefts have happened in neighborhoods throughout the city, Detective Kaylene Gruendell told KUTV 2News, and involve multiple people. “I have a feeling...
MURRAY, UT

