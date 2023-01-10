Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjzz.com
Sheet metal spread across I-15 in Davis County after semi loses load causing major delays
SUNSET, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a semi lost its load and scattered several sheets of sheet metal along I-15 in Davis County. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the truck driver lost his load after a sudden slow down Thursday near milepost 337 on northbound I-15 in Sunset.
KSLTV
Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
kslnewsradio.com
Steer into a slide, what does that even mean?
SALT LAKE CITY — You’re driving in rain that turns into snow and the roads are icy. You brake to avoid the car in front of you. Brake too hard, and you could be spinning out of control. It happened to drivers in northern Utah this week. Rain...
Ice fishing can lure those not hitting the slopes for winter fun
It's been heaven in Utah for skiers and snowboarders because of record snowfalls, but for those who don't hit the slopes, ice fishing is an option for a great winter activity.
Snow collapses canopy on vehicles at Heber City dealership
One of her latest victims: Karl Malone Polaris on 900 S. Main St. in Heber. Heber City Police told KPCW a canopy crumpled under the weight of the snow earlier this week. No one was hurt but a few UTVs were underneath when it came crashing down. The storm also...
kjzz.com
No ETO as crews clear debris from avalanche mitigation in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon remained closed Wednesday afternoon after it was closed for morning avalanche mitigation. The Utah Department of Transportation closed off the canyon around early Jan. 11, 2023, and later estimated the road would be back open by "midday at the earliest, dependent on results."
kjzz.com
Cottonwood Canyons shuttle funded to help pick up slack left by reduced bus service
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Salt Lake County Council members voted 7-1 to approve thousands of dollars to help pay for a new shuttle system in the Cottonwood Canyons to help skiers. After the Utah Transportation Authority cut back on their shuttle service, skiers have had struggles getting to the...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Kearns woman recovers thousands drained from money app
KEARNS, Utah — Money transfer apps are attractive for a lot of reasons: it’s relatively easy to send money to friends and to pay bills, the fees are fewer than traditional outlets for sending money, and the apps are available everywhere. A Kearns woman thought she had protection...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City woman trying to rebuild after losing home to fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City family lost everything, including two pets, in a house fire. Now, they're rebuilding their home. Before the fire, insurance companies wouldn't insure the home until an expensive roof repair was made, but the family could not afford to pay for the fix.
ABC 4
Avalanche Work Closes Roads
Seniors in Barberton, Ohio, Strip Down To Pose For …. The proceeds of the calendar sales will be donated to Barberton High School as scholarships for seniors. Eastmont Middle School Students Will Attend Classes …. Students at Eastmont Middle School are moving temporarily to the old Crescent View Middle School...
Gephardt Daily
Thousand-pound propane tank leaks in SLC, threat averted
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded quickly to repair a leaking 1,000-pound propane tank Monday evening. A valve was somehow knocked off the tank on a construction site at 1925 W. North Temple around 6 p.m., said Salt Lake City Fire Department Capt. Shaun Mumedy. That led to the closure of the nearest street, Orange Street, for about two hours, mainly to keep motorists away.
kjzz.com
Animal sanctuary near Park City struggling with this winter's heavy snowfall
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An animal sanctuary near Park City is struggling with this winter season’s heavy snowfall. “This winter has been exceptionally challenging,” said Lauren Lockey, co-founder of Sage Mountain in Summit County. “Not only in terms of the amount of snow, but also once you start getting a lot of the wind.”
kjzz.com
Questions on who to blame arise as water continues to flow into Draper homes
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As water continues to flow inside some Draper homes, questions begin to be raised on who's to blame. At least three homeowners dug through the cement to find water just below the surface and used temporary pumps to send that water into shower drains. Otherwise, their basement floors would still be underwater.
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
Rare weather 'phenomenon' seen at Salt Lake City school
No matter how many times you think you've seen it all, Mother Nature always comes up with new ways to surprise and entertain.
KSLTV
On-demand snow removal app launches in Salt Lake City, surrounding areas
SALT LAKE CITY — On-demand snow removal is available through an app that is now providing service in Salt Lake City and some surrounding areas. The app GreenPal has provided lawn care services to homeowners and is now offering snow removal on demand. It works similarly to other popular apps like Uber and Doordash, where the customer orders a service and a nearby provider makes an offer.
utahnow.online
Salt Lake City International has been named the Best Airport in the US
Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
Gephardt Daily
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake centered 15 miles east of Bountiful felt across parts of Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Folks in parts of Davis County who tried to get some early shut-eye Tuesday night barely had a chance to reach REM sleep, especially those living east of Bountiful, before they were awakened by a magnitude 2.8 quake which struck at 9:50 p.m.
kjzz.com
Draper neighborhood dealing with severe flooding due to rain, melting snow
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — About a dozen families in one Draper neighborhood are dealing with severe flooding. The mess comes after recent storms that brought significant amounts of rain. Warm temperatures also caused snow to melt, adding to the volume of water. “Last night, we woke up to about...
kjzz.com
Murray police investigating rash of recent porch thefts
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Murray are investigating a rash of recent porch thefts – at least five cases in the last six days. The thefts have happened in neighborhoods throughout the city, Detective Kaylene Gruendell told KUTV 2News, and involve multiple people. “I have a feeling...
Comments / 6