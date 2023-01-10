ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Lakeland Gazette

Controlled Explosive Demolition at Lakeland’s McIntosh Power Plant Closing East Lake Parker Drive

Specialty contractors demolishing structures at the McIntosh Power Plant in Lakeland on Saturday morning January 14 will close East Lake Parker Drive for about two hours to maintain a prescribed exclusion zone. The City of Lakeland Police Department will block and or redirect traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. or until the “all clear” has been given.
LAKELAND, FL
WESH

Florida I-4 expansion projects underway

It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Fire Dept celebrates two service milestones

Lakeland Fire Dept celebrates two service milestones – Lieutenant Peter Martucci for 10 years of service and Battalion Chief Steve Lindsey for 25 years with the Lakeland Fire Department. Thank you both for your loyalty and dedication to our organization, the City of Lakeland, FL – Government, and the...
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Lake Wales man arrested after shooting at couple from out of town, police say

LAKE WALES, Fla. - Lake Wales police said they tracked down the man responsible for shooting at a couple who were visiting the area on New Year's Eve. On Sunday, police said they arrested 29-year-old Dontavious Grant. They said the victims were visiting friends when they stopped at the Citgo gas station, located at 800 North Scenic Highway.
LAKE WALES, FL
Bay News 9

Brevard mobile home owners worried about rapid price increases

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Residents of multiple mobile home parks in Brevard County are pleading with state leaders to protect them from ownership companies. The group of residents told the Brevard delegation to the Florida Legislature on Wednesday night that they have seen the rent on the land increase by more than $100 a month in just the first increase.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Poinciana News — meetings for CR 532, Poinciana Parkway expansion next week

Public meetings will be held next week for two major thoroughfares that service or impact the Poinciana area. Segment 2 of Poinciana Parkway (State Road 538) will extend the four-lane expressway from south of US 17/92 to Osceola/Polk Line Road (County Road 532). That segment also includes an interchange at 17/92, tolled ramps at CR 532 and bridges over the CSX railroad, Old Tampa Highway and US 17/92.
POINCIANA, FL
WFLA

Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa

Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Legoland Florida debuts Pirate River Quest attraction

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Legoland Florida is opening a new attraction that will take visitors on a pirate-themed adventure through the canals of Cypress Gardens. Pirate River Quest opens at Legoland Florida on Thursday. The boat ride takes passengers through the canals of Cypress Gardens. They'll be part of...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
ORLANDO, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

More changes, growth coming to Zephyrhills

The City of Zephyrhills continues to grow and change as it enters 2023. “I think the biggest thing is, we’re not just a snowbird community anymore,” City Manager Billy Poe said. “We’re growing leaps and bounds, and now, as a city, we have to ask ourselves, ‘What do we want to be when we grow up?’ And what we want is everyone on the same page as we head into what is expected to be a busy future for Zephyrhills.”
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL

