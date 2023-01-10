Read full article on original website
Shots fired in York leads to seizing of ghost guns
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Shots fired in York led to the arrest of two individuals, as well as the seizure of two ghost guns. According to the York City Police Department, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Queen Street, for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses informed the officers that the suspects were located inside of 608 South Queen Street.
Police: Unknown suspect assaulted security guard at Harrisburg building
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect accused of assaulting a security guard at a building in the city last month. The alleged incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Dec. 26 at a building on the 1300 block of North 6th St., police said.
Harrisburg police looking for suspected warehouse party shooter
Harrisburg police are looking for a man they say was involved in the shooting of four people last fall at a pop-up warehouse party. Four people were shot, with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to critical, around 5 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022 outside a warehouse on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street, police said. Police said there was altercation that preceded the shooting.
Man wanted for indecent exposure, explicit questions to girls in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County are investigating multiple reports of a suspicious person in multiple localities who allegedly asked children sexually explicit questions and in some cases indecently exposed himself. State Police say at 8:14 a.m. on January 11 a man driving a...
NY man pleads guilty to trafficking 67 kg of cocaine in PA
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to trafficking over 67 kilograms of cocaine into Pennsylvania. On January 10, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam tells Eyewitness News that 37-year-old Esteban Latorre-Cacho, from Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine for further distribution. State police say they pulled Latorre-Cacho over […]
Carlisle police charge man with false report of stolen 1963 Corvette
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Blair County man is facing false report and insurance fraud charges following a report of a stolen Corvette, according to the Carlisle Police Department. Joel D. Treece, from Roaring Spring, reportedly called police on April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. for a stolen Corvette near the intersection of N. Pitt Street and H. Street in Carlisle.
Police investigating multiple reports of indecent exposure in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous reports of indecent exposure incidents in eastern Lancaster County. The most recent incident occurred Wednesday at about 5:17 p.m. on the 900 block of Narvon Road in Salisbury Township, police said. Two juvenile girls were walking along the road...
Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police
A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of homicide suspect in York
YORK, Pa. — A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a homicide suspect in York Wednesday night, police announced. Tyrell Christian, 28, of York, was riding in a vehicle that was pulled over for expired registration on the first block of N. West Street, York City Police said Thursday.
Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say
Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
State Police: Two suspects steal nearly $12,000 from game of skill machine in Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects accused of stealing nearly $12,000 from a game of skill machine in Dauphin County. The alleged theft occurred at a Shell gas station located on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township, according to State Police.
YCSWA disposed of 2.62 tons of expired prescription medication in 2022, report says
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Solid Waste Authority disposed of more than 2.6 tons of expired medication collected through its secure Medication Return Box Program, community drug take-back events and illegal drugs delivered by law enforcement for destruction last year, the company said Thursday. Currently, 20 York...
NJ Native Bites Multiple Officers Over $6 Theft At Lancaster Walmart: Police
A $6 shoplifting incident at a Pennsylvania Walmart that sent five police officers on a foot chase— two were bitten by the suspect, according to a police release on Tuesday, January 10. Rygo Alexander Kingsley, 23, currently of Lancaster, PA, and native to North Brunswick, NJ, was acting "suspicious"...
Teen sent to prison for marijuana-related killing in Dauphin County
A Steelton teen has pleaded guilty to murdering a 20-year-old man who tried to steal marijuana from him in 2021. Steven Roman, 17, pleaded guilty in December to third-degree murder in the killing of Ke’Shawn Carter, and was sentenced to eight to 20 years in state prison. Roman drove...
Mechanicsburg man sentenced up to 19 years for heroin and fentanyl deliveries
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man was sentenced up to 19 years in jail for multiple drug-related charges. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, on Jan. 10, Devontay McFadden entered a guilty plea to one count of delivery of controlled substances- fentanyl and one could of delivery of controlled substances- heroin.
Police: Thieves steal several items from unlocked vehicles in New Cumberland neighborhood
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Police in one Cumberland County community are warning residents to lock their cars after suspects were seen attempting to gain entry to several vehicles earlier this week. The Lower Allen Township Police Department said Thursday that the suspects were captured on surveillance video trying to...
Wanted man accused of giving fake ID to police
SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest was made after a man was discovered to have multiple warrants after he allegedly gave police false identification. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 7 around 11:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on South West Street in Shenandoah for traffic violations. Troopers say the passenger in […]
Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp.
>Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp. (Fairview Two., PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say they've rescued two missing and endangered women in York County. The victims were found during a traffic stop on I-83 in Fairview Township on January 6th. Police say Antonio Green of Bensalem was with them. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and is being held at the York County Prison. The unidentified women were taken to shelters temporarily.
