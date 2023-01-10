ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

abc27.com

Shots fired in York leads to seizing of ghost guns

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Shots fired in York led to the arrest of two individuals, as well as the seizure of two ghost guns. According to the York City Police Department, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Queen Street, for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses informed the officers that the suspects were located inside of 608 South Queen Street.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg police looking for suspected warehouse party shooter

Harrisburg police are looking for a man they say was involved in the shooting of four people last fall at a pop-up warehouse party. Four people were shot, with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to critical, around 5 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022 outside a warehouse on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street, police said. Police said there was altercation that preceded the shooting.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

NY man pleads guilty to trafficking 67 kg of cocaine in PA

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to trafficking over 67 kilograms of cocaine into Pennsylvania. On January 10, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam tells Eyewitness News that 37-year-old Esteban Latorre-Cacho, from Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine for further distribution. State police say they pulled Latorre-Cacho over […]
LOCKPORT, NY
FOX 43

Carlisle police charge man with false report of stolen 1963 Corvette

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Blair County man is facing false report and insurance fraud charges following a report of a stolen Corvette, according to the Carlisle Police Department. Joel D. Treece, from Roaring Spring, reportedly called police on April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. for a stolen Corvette near the intersection of N. Pitt Street and H. Street in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, PA
Daily Voice

Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police

A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
AVONDALE, PA
FOX 43

Traffic stop leads to arrest of homicide suspect in York

YORK, Pa. — A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a homicide suspect in York Wednesday night, police announced. Tyrell Christian, 28, of York, was riding in a vehicle that was pulled over for expired registration on the first block of N. West Street, York City Police said Thursday.
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say

Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police continue efforts to identify suspect from 2022 Harrisburg shooting that injured 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are continuing their efforts to identify a fifth suspect in a September 2022 shooting that injured four people. The shooting occurred on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street in the city, police said. An investigation determined that a party was being held at a residence/business when an altercation took place where multiple shots were fired.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Teens Arrested, Ghost Guns Seized After Shots Fired In York, Police Say

Two 19-year-olds were arrested on warrants and two guns were seized following a shots-fired incident in York city on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023. The York City Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Queen Street and witnesses directed the officers to the suspect hiding inside 608. The officers obtained a search warrant and found the ghost guns, other evidence, and arresed the wanted teens.
YORK, PA
WBRE

Wanted man accused of giving fake ID to police

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest was made after a man was discovered to have multiple warrants after he allegedly gave police false identification. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 7 around 11:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on South West Street in Shenandoah for traffic violations. Troopers say the passenger in […]
SHENANDOAH, PA
iheart.com

Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp.

>Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp. (Fairview Two., PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say they've rescued two missing and endangered women in York County. The victims were found during a traffic stop on I-83 in Fairview Township on January 6th. Police say Antonio Green of Bensalem was with them. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and is being held at the York County Prison. The unidentified women were taken to shelters temporarily.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

