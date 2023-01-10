YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Shots fired in York led to the arrest of two individuals, as well as the seizure of two ghost guns. According to the York City Police Department, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Queen Street, for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses informed the officers that the suspects were located inside of 608 South Queen Street.

