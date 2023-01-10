Read full article on original website
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
kmyu.tv
Identities released of men killed when car slams into Ogden building
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The Ogden Police Department has released the names of the two men who died in a Weber County crash over the weekend. The victims were identified Wednesday as Branson Harward, 19, the driver, and Jordan McCluskey, 20, the front-seat passenger of the vehicle. According to...
KSLTV
Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
kjzz.com
24-year-old victim identified after Ogden homicide
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified a 24-year-old woman who was fatally shot in Ogden. Police said Madison Staker was killed in a home in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue on Sunday morning. Officer said she died before first responders arrived to the scene. They allegedly did...
BYU Newsnet
Family of killed Provo student pleads for answers
Nearly eight years after Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado went missing, her family is still seeking justice and hopes to keep her memory alive. Police have not publicly announced any suspects and have made no arrests in the case, although their investigation remains active. Elizabeth Salgado was an aspiring engineer and...
KSLTV
School bus with women’s wrestling team shot at with pellet guns on I-15, shattering windows
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating after someone used a pellet gun to shoot at a bus transporting a high school women’s wrestling team on Interstate 15. It happened as the bus traveled northbound on I-15 between Lindon and American Fork at approximately 9...
Gephardt Daily
Davis County domestic violence incident turns into a structure fire
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and fire units were on the scene Wednesday night of a fire reportedly started as a result of a domestic violence incident. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at 1490 E. South Weber Drive, according to Davis County...
Firefighters rescue multiple dogs after West Valley City house fire
West Valley City firefighters recently rescued and revived multiple dogs after finding them unconscious in a house that was on fire.
ksl.com
Police identify 2 people killed in Ogden crash on Sunday
OGDEN — Police have identified two individuals killed after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. On Wednesday, Ogden police confirmed that Branson Horward, 19, and Jordan McCluskey, who just turned 20, were killed in the crash that injured one other. About...
kjzz.com
Police: Man admits to throwing Molotov cocktails at Utah Capitol, Church Office Building
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An individual was taken into custody Thursday morning following a small fire at the Utah State Capitol overnight, authorities said. Arrest documents allege the suspect, 33-year-old Justin Lee Cromar, threw an incendiary device at one of the building's doors late Wednesday. Following the fire,...
kjzz.com
Murray police investigating rash of recent porch thefts
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Murray are investigating a rash of recent porch thefts – at least five cases in the last six days. The thefts have happened in neighborhoods throughout the city, Detective Kaylene Gruendell told KUTV 2News, and involve multiple people. “I have a feeling...
Student injured after Saratoga Springs high school bus shooting
Police are investigating after a girls high school wrestling team was shot at while riding home from a meet at Utah Valley University.
kjzz.com
Park City police vehicle hit by semi-truck while assisting crash on US Highway 40
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A Park City police vehicle was hit by a semi-truck while assisting on a crash along US Highway 40. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, a Park City officer pulled over to check out a crash on the left shoulder of US 40 eastbound at milepost 7 around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
kjzz.com
Boy in snowmobile crash transported to hospital in northern Utah
HYRUM, Utah (KUTV) — A boy who officials said is between 12 and 15 years old has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash. A lieutenant with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near Hardware Ranch in northern Utah on Sunday. The boy was reportedly riding the...
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake County DA declines to file charges in deadly 2021 officer-involved shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said his office won't be filing charges in a June 2021 officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead and one of the two responding officers injured. Gill made the announcement at a press conference Thursday. The suspect,...
kjzz.com
Video shows moment crews help trapped man from Provo River after Bridal Falls avalanche
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured the moment rescue crews helped a trapped man from a flooded Provo River after a Bridal Veil Falls avalanche. 2News reporter Amanda Gilbert was out with many bystanders who stopped to look at the massive avalanche that came down Tuesday morning when the incident occurred.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City woman trying to rebuild after losing home to fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City family lost everything, including two pets, in a house fire. Now, they're rebuilding their home. Before the fire, insurance companies wouldn't insure the home until an expensive roof repair was made, but the family could not afford to pay for the fix.
kjzz.com
No ETO as crews clear debris from avalanche mitigation in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon remained closed Wednesday afternoon after it was closed for morning avalanche mitigation. The Utah Department of Transportation closed off the canyon around early Jan. 11, 2023, and later estimated the road would be back open by "midday at the earliest, dependent on results."
ksl.com
Troopers warn of 'dangerous conditions' after avalanche at Bridal Veil Falls
PROVO CANYON — Troopers asked drivers to avoid stopping on the road near Bridal Veil Falls due to "dangerous conditions" created by an avalanche in Provo Canyon, and officials are warning of continued avalanches in the backcountry. Vehicles were backed up Tuesday on state Route 189, in the canyon,...
Snow collapses canopy on vehicles at Heber City dealership
One of her latest victims: Karl Malone Polaris on 900 S. Main St. in Heber. Heber City Police told KPCW a canopy crumpled under the weight of the snow earlier this week. No one was hurt but a few UTVs were underneath when it came crashing down. The storm also...
