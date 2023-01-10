Read full article on original website
North Dakota’s Josh Duhamel Spotted In The State Again Recently
Every time actor Josh Duhamel turns up in North Dakota it really creates a buzz. The native Minot, North Dakotan has a tendency to show up in the state from time to time. He's somebody who has never forgotten his roots. He even married a North Dakota girl this past year. You can read all about that here.
northernnewsnow.com
Another Northland post office burglarized
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
kvrr.com
WATCH: Norman Co. Sheriff Thornton honored for three decades of service
ADA, Minn. (KVRR) – Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton is remembered for giving three decades of service with law enforcement and always being there for friends and family. Thornton was eulogized by classmates including Moorhead Deputy Police Chief Tory Jacobson. They remembered him for holding their school’s high jump...
kvrr.com
UND women’s hockey lawsuit dismissed
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A federal class action lawsuit brought by would-be members of the women’s hockey team against the North Dakota University System after the University of North Dakota eliminated the program has been dismissed. The case, filed in district court last June, claimed UND violated...
Donald Blom, convicted of killing Katie Poirier, dies in prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. — Donald Blom, the man convicted of kidnapping and killing convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in 1999, has died in a Minnesota prison. The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirms Blom died Tuesday at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights due to natural causes because of illness. He was 73.
Teens arrested for shooting at people in Duluth skywalk with pellet guns
DULUTH, Minn. -- Three teens were arrested Wednesday in Duluth for allegedly shooting at people with pellet guns in the skywalk.The Duluth Police Department says officers were dispatched to a report of three individuals with a gun in the stairwell of the skywalk shortly before 10 a.m.Officers were able to locate three boys, one 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds, and detain them without incident, seizing three pellet guns.The teens are pending charges of second-degree riot.
KNOX News Radio
ND & MN gas pipeline update
There could be a glitch in efforts to build a natural gas pipeline from western Minnesota to East Grand Forks (MN). North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad says they just recently learned that an application submitted back in May contains incorrect information and is missing some substantial contracts. Viking...
FOX 21 Online
Locally Laid Egg Company Owner Talks About High Egg Prices
WRENSHALL, Minn. — Inflation has upped the prices on a lot of products at the grocery store, including eggs, but one farm in the Northland says it’s trying to keep prices down. The Locally Laid Egg Company has a farm in Wrenshall and also partners with Amish farms...
MN and ND Farmers Cheer Game Changing John Deere Agreement
A year ago I wrote about how unworkable warranty restrictions were seriously undermining John Deere's longstanding relationship with American farmers. Legally so for some like North Dakota's own Forest River Farms. Forest River Farms in Forest River, North Dakota, asked for a trial by jury and wants the court to...
northernnewsnow.com
NLX supporters think railway project can become reality this year
DULUTH, MN -- A bill that would fund the Northern Lights Express, a proposed passenger railway between Duluth and the Twin Cities, is once again on its way through the Minnesota legislature. The project has been the subject of controversy for years now, with opponents calling it a waste of...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Missing Superior Teen Found
UPDATE (Jan. 10, 12:15 p.m.) — The missing 15-year-old girl from Superior has been found safe in a different state, according to the Superior Police Department. Destiny Stubblefield supposedly left her house with a friend last week and did not return home when expected. Through investigation police found she was in another state and notified that state’s authorities who then found her.
trfradio.com
One Person Injured in Single Vehicle Roll-Over
A Hibbing area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Monday morning in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Kaitlyn Krishell Metzer, (24) was injured when the northbound 2003 Ford Expedition in which she was a passenger entered the ditch on Highway 169 near Scenic Highway in Taconite, and rolled on to the passenger side. The driver, Tylar Andrew Zook, (27) of Morehead, North Carolina suffered no apparent injury in the accident reported just after 7am.
979weve.com
Three Juveniles Arrested On Riot Charges
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police were called to a stairwell of the Skywalk System Wednesday morning on reports of several individuals with a gun. Responding officers found three juveniles who were shooting at people with a pellet gun. The three were arrested without incident and the pellet guns,...
KARE
Hibbing man sentenced to 28 years in prison in cold case murder
DULUTH, Minn. — A St. Louis County judge has sentenced a Hibbing man to more than 28 years in prison for the murder of a 71-year-old woman. Blake Stangel, 53, was sentenced to 340 months after pleading guilty last fall to second-degree intentional murder in the death of Courtney Fenske, who was found dead in her Hibbing home in Nov. 2017. Stangel also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sale of a controlled substance.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Grand Forks Police identify man found dead, clarify location where body was found
(Grand Forks, ND) -- In an update to a story we've been following for you since Sunday morning, Grand Forks Police have no identified the man who was believed to be found dead in the Red River High School parking lot. Authorities tell WDAY Radio the man, now identified as...
kfgo.com
Woman charged with 9 felonies related to abuse, neglect at in-home daycare
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorneys Office has charged a West Fargo woman with nine felonies following a lengthy investigation into possible child abuse and neglect at her in-home daycare. Miranda Sorlie, 42, is accused of neglecting four children under her care between January 2020 and...
