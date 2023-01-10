Elexis Williams, 17, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022. Elexsis was born on December 2, 2005 in Paris, TN. She was a junior at Calloway County High School. Elexis loved animals and wanted to study to be a veterinarian one day. She had a contagious smile and always made everyone around her laugh. She will be dearly missed.

