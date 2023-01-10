Read full article on original website
KFVS12
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
Murray Ledger & Times
Online obituaries Jan. 6, 2023
Elexis Williams, 17, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022. Elexsis was born on December 2, 2005 in Paris, TN. She was a junior at Calloway County High School. Elexis loved animals and wanted to study to be a veterinarian one day. She had a contagious smile and always made everyone around her laugh. She will be dearly missed.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/11/23 – 1/12/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/11/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/12/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Murray Ledger & Times
Hog truck overturns on US 641 South
HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South. The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry...
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
KFVS12
More money to be focused on roads in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a million dollars is set aside to fix roads and drainage in Sikeston, Mo. The city council voted on the issue at their latest meeting on Monday, January 9. According to the city’s website, these funds will cover fixing intersections, industrial roads, and residential...
KFVS12
Steele, Mo. sentenced for attempted robbery of a convenience store
Sgt. Parrott discusses campaign to fight human trafficking; 2022 traffic numbers. Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discusses the department's campaign to fight human trafficking, as well as the 2022 traffic numbers.
Lexington Progress
TBI Investigates Death at Henderson Co. Justice Complex
The investigation into the death of an inmate at the Henderson County Justice complex is continuing as the operation of the jail has returned to normal. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is awaiting the autopsy reports, according to Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke. Work release prisoners have been on lockdown...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Commissioner Presents Plan for Emergency Management and Courthouse Storage
Obion County Commissioner Danny Jowers has presented a plan to construct the joint Emergency Management and records storage facility. The facility was initially included for funding from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act monies. Jowers serves as the Emergency Management Director, and delivered the plan at the latest Budget...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Fatal Accident that Occurred on Tuesday on I-840 near the Rutherford / Williamson County Line Remains Under Investigation
Few details are being released about a fatal accident that occurred on I-840 early Tuesday morning (01/10/2023). In fact, not even a preliminary crash report is being released on the wreck that happened near the Arno Road exit, about 5-miles past the Triune / Arrington exit on I-840-West. Both vehicles...
This Missouri County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
KFVS12
Steele, Mo. man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for attempted robbery
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steele man was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for attempted robbery of a convenience store. Mark Jones, 39, was sentenced on Wednesday, January 11 to seven years and 10 months. He pleaded guilty to an attempted robbery charge in October. According to...
radionwtn.com
Dozens Arrested In Carroll County Drug Operation
HUNTINGDON – An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll County has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. Today, during an extensive roundup involving numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized, and a search warrant was secured.
newsleaderonline.com
Three Arrested on Drug Charges
A multi-agency drug investigation that began nine months ago by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in search warrants, arrests, and the seizure of drugs and weapons.
