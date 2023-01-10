Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Everyone loves 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Except for one writer at The Ringer.
"He's smart, accurate, and just big enough ... he still ended up as the 2022 draft's Mr. Irrelevant. That is how bad his arm is."
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
SFGate
Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
SFGate
Elliott has revamped role in 4th playoff trip with Cowboys
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott enters his fourth trip to the playoffs with the Dallas Cowboys in a position unlike any of the previous three. The two-time NFL rushing champion is no longer the top playmaker in the Dallas backfield, and not even the leading rusher. Tony Pollard carries those distinctions now.
SFGate
Going home: Bills' Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The “Prayers for Damar 3” have been answered. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is finally home. Nine days after he stunned and saddened his teammates by going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, and placed the NFL on hold, Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, the Bills announced.
Richard Sherman disappointed 49ers don't get to humiliate Packers yet again
"In 2019, we took them behind the woodshed. Green Bay doesn't have a good track record playing the 49ers in the playoffs."
Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company
Brian Urlacher has filed a lawsuit against a hair transplant company for illegally using his likeness on their website. Attorneys for Urlacher filed a lawsuit against Texas-based Houston Hair Transplant Center in Cook County in October, 2022, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his image and likeness... The post Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
