Monterey County, CA

SPCA Monterey County taking in pets due to local evacuation orders

By Derrick Ow
 3 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): SPCA Monterey County are currently taking pets due to the local evacuation orders in the Pajaro and Carmel areas.

Beth Brookhouser who is the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for SPCA Monterey County said that they helped transport three horses from the Carmel River area to a safe location in Salinas.

The SPCA Monterey County has also seen 14 sheltered and evacuated pets come into the building. Two of those pets are from the Pajaro River area, two are from Arroyo Seco and 10 of those animals are from Carmel Valley area. Those animals include 7 cats, 3 dogs and 4 chickens.

Brookhouser shared that there have pet food and supplies available at Monterey County emergency shelters. Owners looking for pet friendly hotels or any additional information can visit the SPCA website .

For more information call the SPCA at 831-373-2631 and their overnight line is 831-646-5534.

The post SPCA Monterey County taking in pets due to local evacuation orders appeared first on KION546 .

Monterey, CA
