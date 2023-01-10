Miley Cyrus announces new album, lead single while singing in the shower during risqué new video

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jeff Beck, regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, has died, according to a post on an official social media account. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” the statement said. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO