ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Miley Cyrus announces new album, lead single while singing in the shower during risqué new video

By Scott R. Axelrod
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Kanye West marries in private ceremony

Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
The US Sun

Priscilla Presley gave optimistic update about daughter Lisa Marie’s health just minutes before her shocking death at 54

PRISCILLA Presley had given fans an optimistic update on Lisa Marie's health condition just minutes before her daughter's tragic death at 54. The actress posted a photo of herself and her daughter on her Instagram feed along with a brief caption that confirmed the sad news her daughter was fighting for her life Thursday afternoon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Jeff Beck, legendary guitarist and musician, dies at 78, per reports

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jeff Beck, regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, has died, according to a post on an official social media account. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” the statement said. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy