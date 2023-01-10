Miley Cyrus announces new album, lead single while singing in the shower during risqué new video

Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Priscilla Presley gave optimistic update about daughter Lisa Marie’s health just minutes before her shocking death at 54
PRISCILLA Presley had given fans an optimistic update on Lisa Marie's health condition just minutes before her daughter's tragic death at 54. The actress posted a photo of herself and her daughter on her Instagram feed along with a brief caption that confirmed the sad news her daughter was fighting for her life Thursday afternoon.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ new this week? Host, musical guest for next ‘SNL’ episode (1/14/23)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Saturday Night Live” is getting ready to pick up right where it left off. While there is no new episode this week, Aubrey Plaza will host on Jan. 21 with Sam Smith as musical guest, the NBC late-night staple announced. Plaza, a first-time...
Jeff Beck, legendary guitarist and musician, dies at 78, per reports
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jeff Beck, regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, has died, according to a post on an official social media account. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” the statement said. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”
