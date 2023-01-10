ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

MVCC creating new $38 million state-of-the-art manufacturing training center

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community College will create a new $38 million state-of-the-art semiconductor and advanced manufacturing training center to help create a worker pipeline for local technology companies like Wolfspeed and Micron. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was in Utica Thursday to announce $2 million in federal funding...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant

ROME, N.Y. – A new brewery may be coming to Rome after the Oneida County Board of Legislators voted Wednesday to apply for grant funding through the state’s Restore New York Communities Initiative. The county is asking for $1.8 million to renovate an old parachute dry-out facility that...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Utica Common Council President announces his bid for Mayor

Utica, N.Y. - Utica Common Council President Michael Galime announced he is running for Mayor. Galime will face off against Robert Cardillo in a Republican primary. Democrats Celeste Friend and Frank DiBrango have also declared their candidacies. "Over the past seven years, I've been spending my time representing Utica as...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Leadership Greater Syracuse announces 2 board members; new officers

Leadership Greater Syracuse announce that two community members have joined its board of directors. Bishop Colette Matthews-Carter of Interfaith Works. Matthews-Carter is the director of the El-Hindi Center for Dialogue & Action at Interfaith Works. She is a diversity, equity and inclusion practitioner, trainer and facilitator. She is also a pastor at Zion Hill World Harvest Baptist Church in Syracuse as well as a 1997 graduate of Leadership Greater Syracuse. Matthews-Carter has received numerous awards for her impact on the community and has served on several boards including immediate past president of the NAACP Syracuse Onondaga County. She will serve a three-year term.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Bassett Healthcare welcomes new K-9 unit team members

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Bassett Healthcare Network announced Wednesday the expansion of its K-9 security program. This past fall, the team welcomed Coal, a bicolor German Shepherd, and his partner, Ryan Salisbury. Another unit will also join the health system over the winter. “We are incredibly grateful to Ms. Clark for...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
WKTV

Two individuals announce candidacy for Otsego County clerk position

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Two individuals have announced candidacy for the Otsego County clerk position, Cooperstown Village Trustee, MacGuire Benton and Deputy County Clerk, Jennifer Basile. “I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Otsego County Clerk. As Clerk, I’ll deliver efficient, high quality services to the residents of Otsego County. As...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Housing plan calls for 276 units on N. Burdick St.

TOWN OF MANLIUS – The long-awaited residential development off N. Burdick Street got an initial presentation before the Manlius Planning Board on Monday night. Charles Breuer, representing Twin Ponds Housing, LLC, presented a plan for 276 housing units in a mixture of one-, two- and a limited number of three-bedroom units. The initial proposal includes five four-story apartment buildings and eight townhome style buildings.
MANLIUS, NY
Syracuse.com

Baldwinsville school board approves hire of hearing officer; next step to terminate superintendent

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville school district is hiring a hearing officer in its next step toward trying to fire its superintendent Jason Thomson. Thomson, 48, has been on paid administrative leave since Oct. 10, three days after he was charged with driving drunk after he crowd-surfed at a homecoming football game at Baker High School. He pled guilty in December to reduced charges of driving while ability impaired.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WKTV

Wagner Farms in Rome closing after 25 years in business

ROME, N.Y. – After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms on Old Oneida Road in Rome will soon be closing. Owner Ronald Wagner says the decision to close has been a long time coming, and inflation left him with no choice. “Across the board 56% increase in growing costs...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Mail mix-up with no resolve at New Hartford apartment complex

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Residents in the Heartford Apartment complex have had their address changed after the construction of another apartment complex went up in front of theirs. Mail was forwarded for a year, but then in October, some residents stopped receiving mail. Heartford Luxury Apartments resident, Judy Goerlitz, is one of them.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Join Utica Rescue Mission's annual 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes' event

UTICA, N.Y. -- Join the Rescue Mission of Utica for its Annual 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes' event, taking place on Feb 4. The Mission host's the event in hopes of raising awareness of homelessness and hunger issues in the area. Registration for the event is at City Hall...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica Police Department makes decision to disable social media comments

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Police Department has decided to disable comments on its Facebook page over an ongoing issue with scammers on social media. Because it is a public agency, the department is advised against hiding or deleting comments on its Facebook posts – it can only allow all comments or disable them entirely.
UTICA, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Historic Snowstorms of Central New York

Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Preferred Foundation accepting scholarship applications

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. -- The Preferred Foundation announced it is accepting scholarship applications for 2023 seniors in Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. Students interested in pursuing a degree in accounting/business will have the opportunity to apply for the Preferred Foundation Christopher P. Taft Scholarship and the Christopher P. Taft Scholarship.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Sculpture Space seeking artists for residency program

Sculpture Space is searching for the brightest and most innovative sculpting talent in the world to come and spend some time in the City of Utica through their residency program. Sculpture Space seeking artists for residency program. Sculpture Space is searching for the brightest and most innovative sculpting talent in...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Spreading 'Erin's Light' in Utica

CFLR teamed up with Utica police Tuesday to hand out care packages to those struggling with homelessness and recovery. Erin's Light provides hope for those struggling with addiction recovery. The Center for Family Life and Recovery (CFLR) and members of the Utica Police Department traveled around Utica Tuesday to spread...
UTICA, NY

