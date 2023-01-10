Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
Related
WKTV
MVCC creating new $38 million state-of-the-art manufacturing training center
UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community College will create a new $38 million state-of-the-art semiconductor and advanced manufacturing training center to help create a worker pipeline for local technology companies like Wolfspeed and Micron. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was in Utica Thursday to announce $2 million in federal funding...
WKTV
Oneida County applying for grant to turn vacant Rome building into brewery
The Oneida County Board of Legislators voted to apply for a Restore New York grant to transform a former parachute dry-out facility to a brewery. The building is located on Hangar Road in Rome. Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant. A new brewery may be...
WKTV
Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant
ROME, N.Y. – A new brewery may be coming to Rome after the Oneida County Board of Legislators voted Wednesday to apply for grant funding through the state’s Restore New York Communities Initiative. The county is asking for $1.8 million to renovate an old parachute dry-out facility that...
WKTV
Utica Common Council President announces his bid for Mayor
Utica, N.Y. - Utica Common Council President Michael Galime announced he is running for Mayor. Galime will face off against Robert Cardillo in a Republican primary. Democrats Celeste Friend and Frank DiBrango have also declared their candidacies. "Over the past seven years, I've been spending my time representing Utica as...
Company news: Leadership Greater Syracuse announces 2 board members; new officers
Leadership Greater Syracuse announce that two community members have joined its board of directors. Bishop Colette Matthews-Carter of Interfaith Works. Matthews-Carter is the director of the El-Hindi Center for Dialogue & Action at Interfaith Works. She is a diversity, equity and inclusion practitioner, trainer and facilitator. She is also a pastor at Zion Hill World Harvest Baptist Church in Syracuse as well as a 1997 graduate of Leadership Greater Syracuse. Matthews-Carter has received numerous awards for her impact on the community and has served on several boards including immediate past president of the NAACP Syracuse Onondaga County. She will serve a three-year term.
WKTV
Bassett Healthcare welcomes new K-9 unit team members
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Bassett Healthcare Network announced Wednesday the expansion of its K-9 security program. This past fall, the team welcomed Coal, a bicolor German Shepherd, and his partner, Ryan Salisbury. Another unit will also join the health system over the winter. “We are incredibly grateful to Ms. Clark for...
WKTV
Two individuals announce candidacy for Otsego County clerk position
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Two individuals have announced candidacy for the Otsego County clerk position, Cooperstown Village Trustee, MacGuire Benton and Deputy County Clerk, Jennifer Basile. “I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Otsego County Clerk. As Clerk, I’ll deliver efficient, high quality services to the residents of Otsego County. As...
Housing plan calls for 276 units on N. Burdick St.
TOWN OF MANLIUS – The long-awaited residential development off N. Burdick Street got an initial presentation before the Manlius Planning Board on Monday night. Charles Breuer, representing Twin Ponds Housing, LLC, presented a plan for 276 housing units in a mixture of one-, two- and a limited number of three-bedroom units. The initial proposal includes five four-story apartment buildings and eight townhome style buildings.
Baldwinsville school board approves hire of hearing officer; next step to terminate superintendent
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville school district is hiring a hearing officer in its next step toward trying to fire its superintendent Jason Thomson. Thomson, 48, has been on paid administrative leave since Oct. 10, three days after he was charged with driving drunk after he crowd-surfed at a homecoming football game at Baker High School. He pled guilty in December to reduced charges of driving while ability impaired.
WKTV
Wagner Farms in Rome closing after 25 years in business
ROME, N.Y. – After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms on Old Oneida Road in Rome will soon be closing. Owner Ronald Wagner says the decision to close has been a long time coming, and inflation left him with no choice. “Across the board 56% increase in growing costs...
WKTV
Mail mix-up with no resolve at New Hartford apartment complex
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Residents in the Heartford Apartment complex have had their address changed after the construction of another apartment complex went up in front of theirs. Mail was forwarded for a year, but then in October, some residents stopped receiving mail. Heartford Luxury Apartments resident, Judy Goerlitz, is one of them.
WKTV
Join Utica Rescue Mission's annual 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes' event
UTICA, N.Y. -- Join the Rescue Mission of Utica for its Annual 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes' event, taking place on Feb 4. The Mission host's the event in hopes of raising awareness of homelessness and hunger issues in the area. Registration for the event is at City Hall...
WKTV
Utica Police Department makes decision to disable social media comments
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Police Department has decided to disable comments on its Facebook page over an ongoing issue with scammers on social media. Because it is a public agency, the department is advised against hiding or deleting comments on its Facebook posts – it can only allow all comments or disable them entirely.
Farmer Forced to Sell Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
newyorkalmanack.com
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York
Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
WKTV
Preferred Foundation accepting scholarship applications
NEW BERLIN, N.Y. -- The Preferred Foundation announced it is accepting scholarship applications for 2023 seniors in Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. Students interested in pursuing a degree in accounting/business will have the opportunity to apply for the Preferred Foundation Christopher P. Taft Scholarship and the Christopher P. Taft Scholarship.
WKTV
Otsego County clerk retiring after 20 years; 2 candidates announce bids
After a 20-year career, the Otsego County clerk, Kathy Sinnott Gardner, has announced plans to retire, at the end of her current term. Gardner first started her career as county clerk in 2003 and now plans to pursue new career opportunities. “Given the privilege to be elected County Clerk for...
WKTV
Sculpture Space seeking artists for residency program
Sculpture Space is searching for the brightest and most innovative sculpting talent in the world to come and spend some time in the City of Utica through their residency program. Sculpture Space seeking artists for residency program. Sculpture Space is searching for the brightest and most innovative sculpting talent in...
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
WKTV
Spreading 'Erin's Light' in Utica
CFLR teamed up with Utica police Tuesday to hand out care packages to those struggling with homelessness and recovery. Erin's Light provides hope for those struggling with addiction recovery. The Center for Family Life and Recovery (CFLR) and members of the Utica Police Department traveled around Utica Tuesday to spread...
Comments / 0