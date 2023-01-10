Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Without Amundsen, Clovis North boys still playing well
ClOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – The Clovis North boys basketball program suffered a major blow when star junior point guard Connor Amundsen was lost for the season before the season even began, after tearing labrums in both shoulders during the offseason, and having two surgeries six weeks apart. But so far this season the Broncos are […]
NCAA Football: Fresno State at Southern California
Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The SC Trojans logo at midfield at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before a game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Southern California Trojans. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Fresno State adds key safety transfer: Dean Clark of Kent State
The Fresno State Bulldogs have found a potential replacement for outgoing star safety Evan Williams. On Tuesday, Kent State safety transfer Dean Clark announced his commitment to the ‘Dogs. Clark was a breakout star for the Golden Flashes of the MAC in the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season. He had...
Fresno’s Bulldog Fan Zone is closing down
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Bulldog Fan Zone in Fresno is permanently closing its doors next month after 23 years in business, store officials announced on the store’s Facebook Page this week. The store is located at the corner of Shaw and Maple and started as Sequoia Textbooks in 1999. It provided Fresno State with […]
Jose Ramirez set to fight at the Save Mart Center
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former unified 140-pound world champion Jose Ramirez will meet former lightweight world champion Richard “RC” Commey in a 12-round junior welterweight main. Tickets starting at $29 go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. for the event Saturday, March 25, at the Save Mart Center. The Save Mart Center has […]
thesungazette.com
City pitches court complaint against Rawhide
VISALIA – The City of Visalia has taken the first swing in a battle over ballpark renovations with the Visalia Rawhide. The city filed a complaint in Tulare County Superior Court against the Minor League Baseball team on Dec. 21. The complaint is over whose responsibility it is to pay for millions in improvements needed to bring Valley Strong Ballpark into compliance with new standards issued by Major League Baseball for its Minor League affiliates. In essence, this is a landlord-tenant disagreement with the city leasing the stadium to the Rawhide. The city claims the bill will be in the ballpark of $10 million and that direct negotiation and mediation efforts have failed after nearly two years of talks.
GV Wire
UNFILTERED – Storm Response, When Will The Deluge End?
In this week’s episode of UNFILTERED, we discuss the impact of the heavy rain in the Central Valley. We also discuss ways to stay safe during the storms and what Fresno County is doing in response. Special Guests:. Nathan Magsig, Fresno County Supervisor. Mike Salas, California Highway Patrol. Tune...
Housing Watch: Where Fresno ranks for cities with dip in home sales
Fresno ranks 15th among large US cities where home sales dropped last year - according to Construction Coverage.
fresyes.com
Where to play in the snow close to Fresno?
It’s that time of the year to go play in the snow. This is a tough topic as we know that’s going to mean something very different for each person. For the family, it’s getting the kids all bundled up in all the gear, finding the sleds, the saucers, and anything else that’ll slide down a hill. Finding that one lost mitten. Pile all of that in the car and start driving. Bathroom breaks aside, you are looking for the closest place possible. You know that with the first sighting of snow along the highway comes the comes the invertible and highly repeated “Are we there yet?“. Closer is better.
Fresno ponding basins filling up as storm brings steady rain
The flow has been nonstop through the storm water basins and 700 miles of pipeline.
Fresno crews make room in ponding basin with rain on the way
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With more heavy rain on the way the Fresno Metropolitan Flood and Control District and the City of Fresno are working around the clock to make room in ponding basins. Over the past 16 days water pumps at Fresno county ponding basins have worked nonstop to prevent flooding. Crews are taking […]
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back: New Ford comes with $407 price tag
I am honored to continue the Looking Back in Lemoore column upon Betty Bowden’s retirement. Thank you to Parker Bowman for the opportunity to do so, and to Betty for sharing her process of how she gleaned all those facts during the past 19 years she shared news of Lemoore’s rich history.
GV Wire
Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?
While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
gotodestinations.com
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Fresno, CA – 2023
Rise and shine, Fresno! Are you tired of that boring bowl of cereal for breakfast? Do you crave something with a little more oomph to kickstart your day?. Well, have no fear because we’ve got the scoop on the best breakfast in Fresno. From fluffy pancakes to savory omelettes, these spots will have your taste buds singing ‘Good Morning, Sunshine!’
earnthenecklace.com
Liv Johnson Leaving KSEE24/CBS47: Where Is the Fresno Reporter Going?
Liv Johnson has been bringing all the latest news coverage to Fresno residents for two years. The young KSEE24/CBS47 reporter is one of the favorites in the Californian city. But now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Liv Johnson is leaving KSEE24/CBS47 in January 2023. The announcement naturally led to some questions from viewers. They want to know where she is headed to next and if they will see her on broadcast news again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Fresno. Here’s what Liv Johnson said about leaving KSEE24/CBS47.
GV Wire
Rainfall Totals for California ‘400% to 600% Above Average Values’
Updates: Willow Avenue is closed between Friant Road and Copper Avenue for emergency road repairs, the city of Fresno said. The road is expected to reopen to traffic by 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Choinumni Park day use and campgrounds are closed until further notice due to storm-related issues and cleanup,...
Road closure in Fresno due to power outage and flooding
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – City of Fresno officials released a traffic advisory Monday about a road closure in the city due to power and weather issues. According to Fresno officials, Belmont Avenue between H street and Golden State Boulevard is closed due to a power outage and minor flooding. The City of Fresno expects the […]
Corrie Writing
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check Out
Fresno is a city in California's Central Valley known for its diverse cuisine, and there are plenty of great buffet options to choose from. Here are eight of the best buffets in Fresno:
GV Wire
KSEE-24/CBS 47 Reporter Johnson Leaving for Florida
Another reporter is leaving KSEE-24/CBS 47. Liv Johnson announced she is leaving the Nexstar-owned duopoly for WESH-TV, the NBC affiliate in Orlando owned by Hearst, the 17th-ranked TV market by population. Fresno is No. 55. Growing up in Atlanta, and educated at Syracuse, Johnson worked for two years in Fresno...
foxla.com
Fresno landslide captured on video during winter storm
Footage by California Highway Patrol’s Fresno department shows a landslide on a flooded road. The department said State Route 168 was closed and asked motorists to avoid travel to Shaver Lake and above.
Comments / 0