Selma, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Without Amundsen, Clovis North boys still playing well

ClOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – The Clovis North boys basketball program suffered a major blow when star junior point guard Connor Amundsen was lost for the season before the season even began, after tearing labrums in both shoulders during the offseason, and having two surgeries six weeks apart. But so far this season the Broncos are […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s Bulldog Fan Zone is closing down

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Bulldog Fan Zone in Fresno is permanently closing its doors next month after 23 years in business, store officials announced on the store’s Facebook Page this week. The store is located at the corner of Shaw and Maple and started as Sequoia Textbooks in 1999. It provided Fresno State with […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Jose Ramirez set to fight at the Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former unified 140-pound world champion Jose Ramirez will meet former lightweight world champion Richard “RC” Commey in a 12-round junior welterweight main. Tickets starting at $29 go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. for the event Saturday, March 25, at the Save Mart Center. The Save Mart Center has […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

City pitches court complaint against Rawhide

VISALIA – The City of Visalia has taken the first swing in a battle over ballpark renovations with the Visalia Rawhide. The city filed a complaint in Tulare County Superior Court against the Minor League Baseball team on Dec. 21. The complaint is over whose responsibility it is to pay for millions in improvements needed to bring Valley Strong Ballpark into compliance with new standards issued by Major League Baseball for its Minor League affiliates. In essence, this is a landlord-tenant disagreement with the city leasing the stadium to the Rawhide. The city claims the bill will be in the ballpark of $10 million and that direct negotiation and mediation efforts have failed after nearly two years of talks.
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

UNFILTERED – Storm Response, When Will The Deluge End?

In this week’s episode of UNFILTERED, we discuss the impact of the heavy rain in the Central Valley. We also discuss ways to stay safe during the storms and what Fresno County is doing in response. Special Guests:. Nathan Magsig, Fresno County Supervisor. Mike Salas, California Highway Patrol. Tune...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
fresyes.com

Where to play in the snow close to Fresno?

It’s that time of the year to go play in the snow. This is a tough topic as we know that’s going to mean something very different for each person. For the family, it’s getting the kids all bundled up in all the gear, finding the sleds, the saucers, and anything else that’ll slide down a hill. Finding that one lost mitten. Pile all of that in the car and start driving. Bathroom breaks aside, you are looking for the closest place possible. You know that with the first sighting of snow along the highway comes the comes the invertible and highly repeated “Are we there yet?“. Closer is better.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Looking Back: New Ford comes with $407 price tag

I am honored to continue the Looking Back in Lemoore column upon Betty Bowden’s retirement. Thank you to Parker Bowman for the opportunity to do so, and to Betty for sharing her process of how she gleaned all those facts during the past 19 years she shared news of Lemoore’s rich history.
LEMOORE, CA
GV Wire

Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?

While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
FRESNO, CA
gotodestinations.com

The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Fresno, CA – 2023

Rise and shine, Fresno! Are you tired of that boring bowl of cereal for breakfast? Do you crave something with a little more oomph to kickstart your day?. Well, have no fear because we’ve got the scoop on the best breakfast in Fresno. From fluffy pancakes to savory omelettes, these spots will have your taste buds singing ‘Good Morning, Sunshine!’
FRESNO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Liv Johnson Leaving KSEE24/CBS47: Where Is the Fresno Reporter Going?

Liv Johnson has been bringing all the latest news coverage to Fresno residents for two years. The young KSEE24/CBS47 reporter is one of the favorites in the Californian city. But now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Liv Johnson is leaving KSEE24/CBS47 in January 2023. The announcement naturally led to some questions from viewers. They want to know where she is headed to next and if they will see her on broadcast news again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Fresno. Here’s what Liv Johnson said about leaving KSEE24/CBS47.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Road closure in Fresno due to power outage and flooding

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – City of Fresno officials released a traffic advisory Monday about a road closure in the city due to power and weather issues. According to Fresno officials, Belmont Avenue between H street and Golden State Boulevard is closed due to a power outage and minor flooding. The City of Fresno expects the […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

KSEE-24/CBS 47 Reporter Johnson Leaving for Florida

Another reporter is leaving KSEE-24/CBS 47. Liv Johnson announced she is leaving the Nexstar-owned duopoly for WESH-TV, the NBC affiliate in Orlando owned by Hearst, the 17th-ranked TV market by population. Fresno is No. 55. Growing up in Atlanta, and educated at Syracuse, Johnson worked for two years in Fresno...
FRESNO, CA

