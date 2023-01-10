Effective: 2023-01-13 08:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Macomb; Oakland; Sanilac; St. Clair; Tuscola CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR LIGHT ICING OF ROADWAYS THIS MORNING WEATHER * Patchy freezing drizzle will impact portions of southeastern Michigan during the morning commute producing patches of ice for untreated roadways. * Snow will also mix in at times and could produce a coating to a half inch of snow through the morning hours, mainly for The Thumb and locations along the Lake Huron shoreline. * North winds around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. * Air temperatures will range between 26 and 32 degrees. IMPACTS * Light icing and snow may lead to slippery roads particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Patchy freezing drizzle means areal coverage or duration of the freezing drizzle will be limited. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO