Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Clinton, Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 09:54:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to snow. Snow accumulations 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact travel with poor visibilities and snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precipitation with pockets of freezing rain, especially in Essex County, will change to light to moderate snow by late morning and continue through the afternoon before tapering off to snow showers by this evening.
Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 08:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Macomb; Oakland; Sanilac; St. Clair; Tuscola CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR LIGHT ICING OF ROADWAYS THIS MORNING WEATHER * Patchy freezing drizzle will impact portions of southeastern Michigan during the morning commute producing patches of ice for untreated roadways. * Snow will also mix in at times and could produce a coating to a half inch of snow through the morning hours, mainly for The Thumb and locations along the Lake Huron shoreline. * North winds around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. * Air temperatures will range between 26 and 32 degrees. IMPACTS * Light icing and snow may lead to slippery roads particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Patchy freezing drizzle means areal coverage or duration of the freezing drizzle will be limited. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
