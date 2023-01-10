Look: Lee Corso Makes Headgear Pick For National Title Game

Uh oh TCU... Lee Corso picked YOU.

Corso, who's known for his headgear picks before each College GameDay matchup, has picked the Horned Frogs to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoffs National Championship.

Corso sports a less-than-perfect record when it comes to picking the winner of major matchups. But this time, he's rolling with the underdog who has nothing to lose and everything to prove, as if evident by Corso's lack of Horned Frog headware.

The pressure is on Georgia to bring home a back-to-back championship. The Bulldogs would be the first to do so since the Alabama Tide repeated championships during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

In the decade since, only Alabama and Clemson have had a serious shots at defending their titles for a back-to-back championship. The 2015, 2017 and 2020 Alabama teams all made it to the national title game the year following a national title win, but couldn't convert.

The 2018 Clemson team also had a chance to defend their title, but that plan was abruptly stopped in its tracks by the 2019 LSU squad and Joe Burrow.

If Georgia wins, it'll dethrone Alabama as the team to beat in college football. A TCU victory would cap off a true Cinderella story, as the last team to win a national championship after starting the season unranked was Georgia Tech in 1990.