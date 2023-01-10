ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Look: Lee Corso Makes Headgear Pick For National Title Game

By Lauren Merola
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1WEo_0k91IMXz00

Uh oh TCU... Lee Corso picked YOU.

Corso, who's known for his headgear picks before each College GameDay matchup, has picked the Horned Frogs to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoffs National Championship.

Corso sports a less-than-perfect record when it comes to picking the winner of major matchups. But this time, he's rolling with the underdog who has nothing to lose and everything to prove, as if evident by Corso's lack of Horned Frog headware.

The pressure is on Georgia to bring home a back-to-back championship. The Bulldogs would be the first to do so since the Alabama Tide repeated championships during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

In the decade since, only Alabama and Clemson have had a serious shots at defending their titles for a back-to-back championship. The 2015, 2017 and 2020 Alabama teams all made it to the national title game the year following a national title win, but couldn't convert.

The 2018 Clemson team also had a chance to defend their title, but that plan was abruptly stopped in its tracks by the 2019 LSU squad and Joe Burrow.

If Georgia wins, it'll dethrone Alabama as the team to beat in college football. A TCU victory would cap off a true Cinderella story, as the last team to win a national championship after starting the season unranked was Georgia Tech in 1990.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNTZ

Time for a change: Jack Bech’s road from LSU to TCU

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Wide Receiver Jack Bech looks back on his freshman season as a Tiger. Wide receiver Jack Bech’s standout freshman year is something he’ll always remember when he looks back at his time as a Tiger, but it’s the relationships he’s built with his former teammates that he cherishes […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?

Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!

Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut

A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
FORT WORTH, TX
greensourcedfw.org

Alligator sightings stir up neighbors near Lake Worth

Alligator sightings by residents near Lake Worth spawned a meeting last month between a neighborhood group, the City of Fort Worth staff, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The meeting was introduced by Fort Worth City Council District 7 Director, Sami Roop. An informal group from the South Shores...
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Stock Show and Rodeo Events Guide

It’s that time of year again when we all have a need to get in touch with our inner cowboy. Of course, this doesn’t apply to any real cowboys or cowgirls reading this article. But for the local few who like to adorn themselves in western wear for the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, the time to get your boots on is just a few days away.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

H-E-B expansion continues as Fort Worth retail market stays strong

Empty retail space is at a premium in the Fort Worth area as the occupancy rate in the market is 95.6%, the second strongest in the state. That figure comes from a survey of major Texas metropolitan areas by Dallas-based Weitzman, a real estate services provider. The larger Dallas-Fort Worth...
FORT WORTH, TX
republic-online.com

AHA News: ER Nurse Went Into Cardiac Arrest at Daughter's School

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Laura Rodriguez felt dizzy after dropping off her 5-year-old daughter for one of the first days of kindergarten. Then she began sweating as she walked the halls of the elementary school in Arlington, Texas. This made no sense. It wasn't separation anxiety.
ARLINGTON, TX
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
54K+
Followers
3K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy