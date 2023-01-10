Read full article on original website
Rick McMahan
3d ago
And did anyone really expect anything different? Biden's Administration led by his behind the scenes handlers want our southern border to keep it's revolving door running at full speed...
Helix
3d ago
Does anyone think they cleaned it up without Biden knowing it was going on? Who do you think ordered the clean up? Advance teams probably left for El Paso before me and you ever knew he was going. This is nothing tons of us weren’t saying as soon as the trip was announced.
think for yourself
3d ago
well of course you have to clean it up Joy boy doesn't like to see the disaster he created well I should say his keepers didn't want him to see it cuz he's clueless
