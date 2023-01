Leon school officials are frustrated and fed up. So is law enforcement. And so are parents. The frustration over fears of school violence erupted Thursday at Godby High School after nothing actually happened. But the rumors of a potential incident at the school were enough to send worried parents rushing to the school to get their kids. It also led the Leon Sheriffs' office to call a press conference. Thursday’s events cap a week of reports of fights and guns at school at both Leon High and Godby.

